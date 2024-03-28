Cowboys draft 2024: Pick 24 should give fans confidence

While the Dallas Cowboys stay radio silent during the early free agency period, the NFL draft is quickly approaching and fans are rightfully concerned as to the direction the team is going. With the only move for an outside free agent being the signing of Eric Kendricks, it’s clear the Cowboys are looking to build through the draft, which isn’t a completely bad plan.

The Cowboys first selection on Day 1 comes in at pick 24, a pick that historically has worked out well for Dallas. Here’s a breakdown of each pick 24 the Cowboys have made in the teams history to put some confidence back into Cowboys Nation.

1969

RB, Calvin Hill

Yale

Hill played for six years in Dallas scoring 45 touchdowns. His rookie season was extremely explosive as he was named All-Pro, Offensive Rookie of the Year and he made his first appearance at the Pro Bowl. He would go on to make the Pro Bowl a total of four times and be named All-Pro again in 1973. He was the Cowboys first running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season and helped the team win Super Bowl VI in 1972.

Hill’s 5,009 total rush yards at Dallas still ranks fifth-most in franchise history and his 39 rushing touchdowns is sixth-most.

1992

LB, Robert Jones

East Carolina

The Pirates linebacker entered the Cowboys roster just as the team was peaking in the 90’s. Along with other linebackers like Ken Norton Jr. and Vinson Smith, Jones helped establish one of the most lethal defense’s in the NFL at the time. He would be named NFC Rookie of the Year and be named to the Pro Bowl in 1994 when he had his best season. After four seasons, three Super Bowls and 334 tackles, Jones entered free agency due to the Cowboys philosophy at the time regarding the linebacker position. He would go on to play until 2001 where he played his final game for Washington.

2010

WR, Dez Bryant

Oklahoma State

One of the most prolific names in the “88 Club” for Dallas, Dez Bryant was considered a top-five wide receiver at the height of his power while playing in Dallas. The Cowboys felt so strongly about Bryant that during the draft the Cowboys traded up with New England. The chemistry between Bryant and Tony Romo began an almost indefensible back shoulder fade in the 2010’s and would help him become the leading franchise player in receiving touchdowns (73) and third in receptions.

Bryant never got the chance to compete in a Super Bowl, although he came close against Green Bay with the “he caught it” moment. But he still left a lasting impression on Cowboys fans and NFL fans alike. He would end his career as single season touchdown leader in 2014, three Pro Bowl appearances and one All-Pro honor. When he left Dallas, fans were extremely divided on the move, showing how much love fans had for the star receiver. His 10-yard split time of 1.4 seconds is still the fastest time recorded at the combine.

2022

OL, Tyler Smith

Tulsa

When this pick came in initially was met with some pushback. But Dallas had already established itself as being a team that would draft offensive linemen and strike gold, and Tyler Smith was another one to add to the ranks.

In the draft, Smith was deemed one of the best run-blocking linemen in his class and Dallas needed to restock an offensive line that was beginning to age and dwindle. Since joining the team, Smith has bounced from both left guard and left tackle with great efficiency. This upcoming season may see him return to the left tackle position, but either way Cowboys fans have great confidence in his blocking skills and have high expectations for him. Last season among starting offensive linemen for Dallas, Smith had the fewest pressures (17) and fewest sacks allowed (1), less than Zack Martin.

The 24th pick for Dallas has been very successful, but of course the rule here is a team should be hitting on their first-round pick. But this isn’t actually the case, it just so happens that this late in the round, the Cowboys have managed to find gold with great consistency. We should expect who ever the Cowboys take at pick 24 to be no different based on their proven track record.