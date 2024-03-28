What if Cowboys had listened to Mel Kiper and Todd McShay in the last 10 drafts?

ESPN’s Mel Kiper and his former ESPN colleague Todd McShay are two of the biggest names in the mock draft business and have been for years. So today we ask ourselves what would have happened if the Cowboys had followed the pair’s mock draft suggestions in the first round of the last 10 drafts, and how that compares to what the Cowboys actually did - something we’ve done intermittently here on Blogging The Boys over the last decade or so.

In the mock draft world, there’s only one mock that ultimately counts: the final mock draft published before the actual draft. That doesn’t stop mock drafters from inundating us with countless mocks before that final one, but none of those carry any real weight. Which is why today we’ll only look at Kiper’s and McShay’s final mock drafts from 2014 through 2023.

Before we check out the two draft experts, here is a summary of the Cowboys’ first-round picks in the last 10 drafts, along with some metrics we’ll use to evaluate the picks.

Year Player All

Pro Pro

Bowls Starter

Seasons Games

Started wAV 2014 Zack Martin 7 9 10 152 102 2015 Byron Jones -- 1 7 103 38 2016 Ezekiel Elliott 1 3 7 107 67 2017 Taco Charlton -- -- -- 13 9 2018 Leighton Vander Esch -- 1 5 65 35 2019 Pick traded for Amari Cooper 2020 CeeDee Lamb 1 3 4 61 50 2021 Micah Parsons 2 3 3 50 50 2022 Tyler Smith -- 1 2 32 19 2023 Mazi Smith -- -- -- 3 2 Total 11 21 38 586 372

Why the cutoff at 10 years? Simply because it’s a nice round number. At 11 years, we’d have included Travis Frederick, which would have made the Cowboys look even better. At 12 years, we’d have included Morris Claiborne, not a great look for the Cowboys. 13 years? Tyron Smith, plus-good. 14 years? Dez Bryant, double-plus-good. You get the drift.

But even with the limit at 10 years, with the Taco Charlton flop, and with no pick at all in 2019, the Cowboys put together a pretty impressive first-round draft haul: 11 first-team All Pro seasons, 21 Pro Bowl seasons, 38 out of a maximum of 50 starter seasons, 586 games started, and a strong Weighted Career Approximate Value (wAV) of 372.

Over the last 10 years, the Cowboys have had a lot of success with their first-round picks (as measured by wAV), despite whiffing on Taco Charlton. Overall, the Cowboys rank second in the NFL with their 372 wAV points behind only the Ravens (428) and ahead of the Giants (346) and, surprise, the Jaguars (343).

Here are the total wAV points for all first-round picks of the last 10 years by team:

First-round AV points by team, 2014-2023 Rank Team wAV Picks Rank Team wAV Picks Rank Team wAV Picks 1 BAL 428 13 12 TAM 312 9 23 KAN 235 7 2 DAL 372 9 13 ATL 305 11 24 ARI 226 9 3 NYG 346 13 14 DET 300 12 25 GNB 225 11 4 JAX 343 13 15 TEN 298 11 26 HOU 214 9 5 CLE 337 12 16 CAR 289 10 27 CIN 191 10 6 NOR 336 12 17 NYJ 286 13 28 PHI 188 10 7 BUF 322 9 18 LAR 285 4 29 DEN 186 8 8 LAC 320 11 19 PIT 258 9 30 IND 174 6 9 MIA 318 11 20 CHI 253 7 31 NWE 136 8 10 LVR 315 12 T21 WAS 246 10 32 SEA 110 7 11 SFO 314 11 T21 MIN 246 11

Overall, the table establishes that the Cowboys have gotten more from their first-round picks over the last 10 years than most other teams. With that, let’s turn to Kiper and McShay to see how their picks for the Cowboys hold up in this comparison.

But before we do that, we have to recognize that this is not of course an apples-to-apples comparison. Kiper and McShay have to make assumptions about all the picks ahead of the Cowboys in their mock drafts, and then have to assign one of the remaining players to the Cowboys based on a first-round mock that is bound to be imperfect. We do not know which player each draftnik would have picked if he had been in charge of the Cowboys draft on draft night.

However, in some drafts, one or both draftniks have offered picks for the Cowboys where the players or positions selected were in the pre-draft favorites pool, so they at least partly reflect popular sentiment at the time.

Mel Kiper

Here are the players Mel Kiper had the Cowboys picking in his final mock drafts of each of the last 10 years:

Year Player Pos All

Pro Pro

Bowls Starter

Seasons Games

Started wAV 2014 Ryan Shazier LB -- 2 3 41 27 2015 Preston Smith DE -- -- 8 129 53 2016 Ezekiel Elliott RB 1 3 7 107 67 2017 Marlon Humphrey CB 1 3 7 82 49 2018 Courtland Sutton WR -- 1 5 69 30 2019 Pick traded for Amari Cooper 2020 Xavier McKinney S -- -- 3 46 17 2021 Patrick Surtain CB 1 2 3 49 28 2022 Tyler Smith OT -- 1 2 32 19 2023 Dalton Kincaid TE -- -- 1 11 7 Total 3 12 39 566 297

The numbers at the bottom of the table don’t immediately show it, but Kiper’s picks would have been quite a good draft haul for the Cowboys. The main difference comes from 2014, where the Cowboys have Zack Martin, and Kiper picked Ryan Shazier. Exclude those two, and the Cowboys and Kiper have the exact same wAV at 270, and the other metrics are also pretty close.

For the most part, Kiper would have had the Cowboys drafting solid starters. And even if his picks are impacted by the very short career of Ryan Shazier, Kiper’s 297 total wAV points would rank this collection of picks 16th in the league.

Todd McShay

On to McShay’s final mock picks for the Cowboys:

Year Player Pos All

Pro Pro

Bowls Starter

Seasons Games

Started wAV 2014 Johnny Manziel QB -- -- -- 8 4 2015 Shane Ray DE -- -- 1 15 12 2016 Ezekiel Elliott RB 1 3 7 107 67 2017 Tre'Davious White CB 1 2 5 82 48 2018 D.J. Moore WR -- -- 6 90 50 2019 Pick traded for Amari Cooper 2020 CJ Henderson CB 0 0 2 32 12 2021 Patrick Surtain CB 1 2 3 49 28 2022 Trevor Penning OT -- -- 1 23 4 2023 Luke Musgrave TE -- -- 1 9 3 Total 3 7 26 415 228

McShay fell for the Manziel hype in 2014, and followed that up with Shane Ray in 2015, which essentially dooms his picks from the start.

His collection of picks for the Cowboys over the last 10 years would have ranked just 24th overall in terms of wAV points.

What all the numbers above show is that the draft can be a precarious proposition, even in the first round where the best available talent is supposed to be found. Over the last 10 years, the Cowboys have been one of the most successful teams at mining this resource. And yes, this is about the first round only. Kiper and McShay do not include the other rounds in their final mock, so this is what we are comparing against.

And here, just to provide some pre-draft fun, are the best and worst first-round picks from each of the last 10 drafts and what their combined wAV would add up to:

Best picks Worst picks Year Team Player POS wAV Year Team Player POS wAV 2014 LAR Aaron Donald DT 124 2014 CLE Johnny Manziel QB 4 2015 LVR Amari Cooper WR 64 2015 CHI Kevin White WR 3 2016 LAR Jared Goff QB 83 2016 DEN Paxton Lynch QB 2 2017 KC Patrick Mahomes QB 96 2017 CIN John Ross WR 7 2018 BAL Lamar Jackson QB 84 2018 ARI Josh Rosen QB 3 2019 ARI Kyler Murray QB 57 2019 WAS Dwayne Haskins QB 4 2020 LAC Justin Herbert QB 52 2020 TEN Isaiah Wilson OT 0 2021 DAL Micah Parsons LB 50 2021 TEN Caleb Farley DB 1 2022 NYJ Sauce Gardner CB 26 2021 MIN Lewis Cine DB 0 2023 HOU C.J. Stroud QB 14 2021 4 players tied with 1 wAV 1 Total 650 Total 25

The table here shows two things. First, even for the worst teams in the league, there is hope, as they could have drafted much worse, just as there is reason for the best teams to improve their efforts, as they are still far away from realizing the maximum potential possible. Second, seeing Johnny Manziel and Paxton Lynch on the list of the worst picks of the last decade, and knowing how close the Cowboys came to drafting each of them, should give you some idea of the great fun we’ll all have if the Cowboys fail to re-sign Dak Prescott.