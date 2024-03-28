Predicting the Dallas Cowboys 2024 regular season schedule

While the start of the 2024 regular season is still over five months away, the schedule release is something to look forward to during the months without football. The Dallas Cowboys 2024 schedule will feature seven playoff teams from last season and some tough road and home matchups. Today, we took a stab at predicting Dallas’ 2024 regular season schedule. Let us know your schedule prediction in the comments section.

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys AT Washington Commanders

The schedule-makers love having the Cowboys open the season on the road. Dallas has been away from home in Week 1 four of the last six years, and that trend will continue this season. The Cowboys/Commanders rivalry has lacked some juice for the past couple of seasons, but with Dan Quinn being named Washington’s new head coach, the rivalry is back in full swing. Dallas gets tested right out of the gate as their offense faces off against Quinn and the new-look Commanders’ defense.

Week 2: Dallas Cowboys VS Houston Texans

The Cowboys have faced an AFC opponent in Week 2 for three consecutive years. This upcoming season proves to be no different, as the Cowboys and Texans have an in-state matchup. Houston was one of the league’s most surprising teams last season and will give Dallas’ defense a big test early on in the season.

Week 3: Dallas Cowboys AT Carolina Panthers

Dallas gets one of the easier matchups of their season in Week 3 as they travel to Carolina to face the Panthers. Carolina, who was the worst team in the league last season record-wise, will likely be better than they were last year but still are a ways off from becoming a playoff-caliber team. Dallas should be able to handle business in Carolina like they did in 2023.

Week 4: Dallas Cowboys VS Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Cowboys face their second-straight NFC South opponent as they return home to welcome the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay was able to retain three of their best free agents, Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr, and Baker Mayfield this offseason, making this a more difficult matchup than anticipated.

Week 5: Dallas Cowboys AT New York Giants

Dallas faces their second division opponent of the season in Week 5 as they travel to New York to take on the Giants. The Cowboys have dominated the matchup of late, winning six in a row and 13 of the last 14 matchups between the two teams.

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys VS Baltimore Ravens

One of Dallas’ toughest games on their schedule comes in Week 6 as they face off against the extremely talented Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore made the AFC Championship game last season and will be a tough matchup for the Cowboys.

Week 7: Dallas Cowboys AT San Francisco 49ers

Things don’t get any easier for Dallas as they travel to San Francisco for an early-season Sunday Night Football showdown for the second year in a row. The 49ers have been the Cowboys’ boogeyman ever since they beat them in the playoffs back in the 2022 season. San Francisco has dominated the matchup of late, including a 42-10 beatdown in Week 5 of last season.

Week 8: Dallas Cowboys VS Washington Commanders

The Cowboys get a home game before their bye week as they wrap up their series with the Commanders with a little extra rest on Monday Night Football.

Week Nine: BYE WEEK

Week 10: Dallas Cowboys VS Philadelphia Eagles

Coming off their bye week, the Cowboys host the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. The winner of the NFC East is likely to be either Dallas or Philadelphia and winning each matchup between the two teams will be paramount if the Cowboys want to repeat as division champs.

Week 11: Dallas Cowboys AT Atlanta Falcons

Dallas hits the road again as they travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. Atlanta made one of the biggest splashes in the league this offseason as they signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal. Cousins will greatly improve the Falcons' quarterback play, making them a dark-horse contender in the NFC.

Week 12: Dallas Cowboys VS Cincinnati Bengals

The NFL gives us all a treat as the Cowboys and Bengals face off in a Thanksgiving Day showdown. With Joe Burrow back from injury, the Bengals will be one of Dallas’ toughest matchups on Thanksgiving in recent memory.

Week 13: Dallas Cowboys VS Detroit Lions

The Cowboys and Lions both go Thursday to Thursday after Thanksgiving as they match up here in Week 13. After how last season’s matchup ended and both of these teams figuring to be in the playoff race, this will be a very intriguing matchup.

Week 14: Dallas Cowboys AT Pittsburgh Steelers

A late-season matchup in Pittsburgh is never easy, and the Cowboys will have to endure one here. Who knows who will be the Steelers quarterback by this point in the season, but taking them on at home in a potentially weather-impacted game is never an easy task.

Week 15: Dallas Cowboys AT Cleveland Browns

The Cowboys face another cold-weather game as they travel to take on the Browns in Cleveland for the first time since 2016. Cleveland is one of the league’s more interesting teams to watch this upcoming season. The Browns have the talent to win the division, but it’s also not hard to see them finishing in last place. Deshaun Watson will be the Browns’ true X-Factor and his play will likely determine how their season goes.

Week 16: Dallas Cowboys VS New Orleans Saints

Dallas gets a bit of a soft landing after a four-game gauntlet of a schedule as they host the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans didn’t do much this offseason and there is a decent chance they could be out of playoff contention by the time this game is played.

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys AT Philadelphia Eagles

The Cowboys and Eagles meet again in what could be a winner-take-all matchup. Late-season games between these two teams always seem to carry significant meaning, and this one will be no different. There is a good chance the NFC East champion could be crowned in Philadelphia during Week 17.

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys VS New York Giants

Dallas wraps up their season at home for the first time since 2019 as they host the New York Giants.