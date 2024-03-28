Cowboys news: How Dak Prescott’s future could look with or without a new deal

It seems Dallas wants to keep Prescott, even if they wait to do so until next year.

Kirk Cousins was the rare longtime starting quarterback to hit the NFL’s open market in 2024. Dak Prescott could be next in 2025. Despite recently expressing confidence in securing a new long-term deal with the Dallas Cowboys, Prescott is now on track to play out his current contract in 2024, according to NFL Media, with no signs of an immediate extension. Prescott and the Cowboys have “a mutual understanding of his contract situation,” per Ian Rapoport, “with no offers from Dallas despite him being in a contract year.” Team owner Jerry Jones, meanwhile, said Tuesday at NFL owners meetings that the Cowboys “are where we are, locked and loaded for this year” in regards to a potential extension. CBS Sports HQ Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson has since reported Dallas does, in fact, intend to reach a new deal with Prescott, and is “not presently charting a path to let” the quarterback test free agency in 2025, but noted no talks are “imminent.” The news marks a stark contrast to Prescott’s own framing of the situation earlier this month, when the Pro Bowl quarterback told reporters he was “definitely confident” he’d strike a new deal with Dallas ahead of the 2024 season. “Obviously it helps the team,” he said at the time. “It’s important for the (salary-cap) numbers. I’ve heard Jerry say that. ... Both sides understand that. Everything is great. It’ll happen.” Since then, Jones has notably reversed course on the notion the Cowboys are “all in” on the 2024 campaign, revealing this week Dallas may have to “do more with (less)” as a result of financial obligations. Prescott, meanwhile, is owed more than $55 million in 2024 — more than all but one other quarterback in the NFL — as part of a four-year, $160 million extension he signed in 2021.

If Dak and Dallas don’t reach a deal next offseason, here’s where Prescott may end up.

Most are still coming to terms with the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott’s ”mutual decision” not to enter contract talks as the franchise quarterback looks set to join his head coach and others in a “lame duck” year. With Dak’s monster cap hit of $55 million, the Cowboys by not extending Prescott, are severely limiting their ability to improve the roster - which might have been the plan all along. So as it stands, Prescott will be playing for a new contract in 2024 and there is every chance that come the offseason, Dak will hit the free agency market and the Cowboys will be looking for a new quarterback. While the thought of Prescott walking out the door for nothing next offseason while also swallowing his massive cap hit is the stuff of nightmares for Cowboys fans, is the organization calling Dak’s bluff when it comes to negotiations? Maybe. But ... if Prescott does walk to free agency in 2025, will there be a big market for him? Let’s take a look. What will the Steelers do after this year’s Russell Wilson/Justin Fields experiment? Is Sam Howell the Seattle Seahawks’ long-term plan behind Geno Smith? How about the Las Vegas Raiders or the Denver Broncos? In Tennessee, what if Will Levis doesn’t work out? Could Dak “go home’’ to the Saints? What is the plan in Minnesota? And a fun one: How much would the New York Giants - if they don’t draft a quarterback - love to try to beat Dallas with Dak on their side?

Here are some potential moves Dallas could consider in the coming weeks.

Take a Swing On Javonte Williams Broncos Receive: 2024 third-round pick (No. 87 overall) Cowboys Receive: RB Javonte Williams The Cowboys definitely have work to do to fill out their backfield. Tony Pollard had a disappointing season last year, but he was still the primary back. The Cowboys have re-signed Rico Dowdle but that doesn’t offset Pollard’s role and production. The draft is definitely an option, but the running back class doesn’t have much top-end talent. There are no running backs in the top 40 of our big board. Notre Dame’s Audric Estimé checks in at No. 41 overall. Free agency is still an option. J.K. Dobbins and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are probably the best options left. Add a Former First-Rounder to the Pass Rush Buccaneers Receive: 2024 fifth-round pick (No. 174 overall) Cowboys Receive: Edge Joe Tryon-Shoyinka At this point, the Cowboys options are fairly limited. They don’t have a ton of cap space and most of the obvious trade chips this season have already been swapped. But someone like Joe Tryon-Shoyinka profiles as under-the-radar trade fodder. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract and he’s been underwhelming since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took him with the 32nd pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He has just 13 sacks across his first three seasons and took a step back from Year 2 to Year 3 in his role on the Bucs defense. He only played 51 percent of the snaps in 2023 after playing over 70 percent in 2022. As it happens, the Cowboys have a big need on the edge and Tryon comes with an affordable $2.2 million salary. With Dorance Amstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. leaving, the Cowboys with 716 snaps to replace.

It seems Dallas will not have three All-Pro corners in their secondary.

Stephen Jones all but confirms Stephon Gilmore won’t be back with Cowboys in 2024 “I just know we think a whole lot about Stephon. Obviously with [DaRon] Bland stepping up and us re-signing J-Lew [Jourdan Lewis] and of course having [Trevon] Diggs coming off that injury, there’s another really great football player that were allocating a lot of our cap resources to that didn’t play much last year.” “It’s just having to pick and choose where you want to use your resources. Not only was [Stephon] really good for us on the field, but I’d say a better guy off the field in terms of how he goes about his business, just being a pro, helping the young guys. I hope things go well for him and he was nothing but very productive for us and we don’t ever rule that out, either.”

