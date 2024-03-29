Cowboys news: Despite slow offseason, Dallas O/U win total surprisingly high

Despite not making big waves in free agency so far, Vegas still projects 10.5 wins for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.

Dallas Cowboys, 10.5 wins Two offseasons ago, the Cowboys’ win total was 10.5 and most bettors loved the under after some offseason losses. Dallas won 12 games. Last season, after a lot of negativity in the offseason, the Cowboys’ total opened at 9.5. Dallas won 12 games. This offseason has had a bunch of negativity — this wasn’t an “all in” offseason, the Cowboys lost a lot in free agency but did not fire Mike McCarthy as most fans wanted — and yet the Cowboys’ win total is 10.5? Bummer for anyone wanting to get some value on 9.5. Dallas still is one of the best teams in the NFL and getting back to 11 wins is a distinct possibility. It’s just interesting to see the Cowboys at 10.5 wins after the offseason has brought nothing but negative headlines.

Todd Archer from ESPN breaks down the different scenarios if the Cowboys are unable to extend Dak Prescott before he is set to hit free agency in 2025.

The Cowboys make the playoffs for the fourth straight year, hoping to get to a Super Bowl for the first time since 1995. In order to get there, Prescott will have had another top season, like he did in 2023 when he led the NFL in touchdown passes with 36 and threw for 4,516 yards. Given the current state of the roster, it will likely be Prescott’s finest season because the Cowboys have to replace starting left tackle Tyron Smith, center Tyler Biadasz, tailback Tony Pollard and wide receiver Michael Gallup. Or ... The Cowboys miss the playoffs, but Prescott has what has become his average season: 25 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He plays well enough to warrant a new deal, but there are too many holes on the roster to get back to the postseason. What happens next? It will become a mad dash from the end of the regular season to March 12, the start of the 2025 league year, for the Cowboys to sign Prescott to a new contract. Through all of this, that is the deadline of deadlines. Without a new contract by then, Prescott will count at least $40.46 million against the 2025 salary cap, and he will not be on the Cowboys’ roster. With a contract done before then, Prescott’s cap number will be at least $25 million as a result of the restructures the Cowboys have used on the current deal, including converting his $5 million roster bonus earlier this month. Add in the yearly proration of a new signing bonus plus his base salary, and it’s likely Prescott’s cap number on an extension will exceed $40 million in 2025.

Mike McCarthy spoke to Adam Schefter about the Dallas Cowboys’ lack of activity during free agency and the expectations for the young players already on the roster.

“I’m a big believer in the second to third-year jump, you know we have some young players, we got some guys coming back off of IR that are young players that we’re excited about, so we are definitely improving,” McCarthy said in recent ESPN interview with Adam Schefter. “We’re just not part of the free agent market right now.” It is not unusual for the Cowboys to be one of the most inactive teams in the first week of free agency. It has been common for the Cowboys to bargain shop in free agency, signing veterans on cheap deals to fill holes temporarily while they primarily focus on re-signing their own free agents. However, that is where the big difference has been this offseason in Dallas. The Cowboys have lost several key contributors and don’t seem to have ready-made replacements. However according to McCarthy, the Cowboys’ plan is to have some of their younger players, who are entering their second or third year in the league, step up. Some of these players that McCarthy is likely looking to step up include defensive end Sam Williams and nose tackle Mazi Smith after the loss of Dante Fowler, Dorance Armstong, and Johnathan Hankins. Meanwhile, offensively, it certainly looks like the Cowboys will be turning to Jalen Tolbert to replace Michael Gallup, while they’ll likely use the draft for help at running back and left tackle.

Mike McCarthy talked to reporters about coaching on the last year of his contract and the Cowboys’ roster-building approach this offseason.

“Don’t feel bad for me,” he told reporters at the NFL annual meeting. “I’m in a great spot. …It’s not an issue at all. You have to have the same approach every year and that’s the way I’ve gone about it.” The coach was also asked about the team’s lack of noticeable upgrades with leading rusher Tony Pollard and eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith among the departures. “I understand the question based on the numbers, but let’s be honest,’’ McCarthy said, per the Dallas Morning News’ David Moore. “It’s always a year-to-year approach. The design of your roster, there’s always going to be some variance. “But I think philosophically, you have to draft and develop. If you look at my history as a head coach, it’s something I’m very comfortable with and have a lot of experience in.” In a remark that will be oft-cited depending on how this year unfolds, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in January the organization would be going “all in” for 2024. By March, however, he was preaching a more economical approach to building a winner. It was basically impossible to present any other narrative because everybody could see how little the Cowboys have done in free agency.

