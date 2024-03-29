Cooper Rush shouldn’t be forgotten in Cowboys QB discussions

Cooper Rush has moved down the zeitgeist depth chart in the last year. He’s still the Cowboys’ backup quarterback until further notice, but the futures of both Dak Prescott and Trey Lance are commanding far more attention right now. How does Rush fit into the picture for this year and the potentially dramatic changes coming to Dallas’ QB position in the future?

Rush has one year left on his contract, counting about $2.9 million against the Cowboys’ 2024 salary cap. Dallas could save most of that, $2.25 million, if they released or traded Rush this offseason. But, the Cowboys have kept Rush on the roster for now.

It’s not surprising given Rush’s proven value. His 5-1 record as a starting quarterback from 2021-2022 stands on its own. He also has been noted as an important aid to Prescott and the coaches; essentially an assistant coach at times. Rush has been rumored to have an eye on a future in coaching and the Cowboys may hope that he’ll transition from helmet to headset within the organization, like Kellen Moore did in 2018.

Only 30 years old, Rush’s playing career doesn’t have to end anytime soon. And depending on what happens with Prescott in these much-discussed contract talks, Rush could still be the primary backup to Lance or some other new starter in 2025 and for several seasons to come.

Still, despite Rush’s tenure with the club and his clear merit, there was sound logic he could be a cap casualty this offseason. A big reason why; Trey Lance’s cap hit shot up to $5.3 million in the fourth year of his rookie contract. That’s a lot of money for even the primary backup QB, let alone a guy even lower on the depth chart. When Dallas traded a fourth-round pick for Lance last August, it was suggested even then that Rush might not see the final year of his own deal. Lance would get 2023 to learn the offense and serve as the emergency QB, but naturally transition to QB2 this season.

Even if Lance does ascend, that doesn’t preclude Rush staying on as the third QB. But the cap-strapped Cowboys having over $8 million tied up in just backup quarterbacks seemed exorbitant, especially if they’re also going to carry the huge $55.5 million hit of Dak Prescott’s contract this season. It would make sense for Rush to be the fall guy given those costs, with the emergency QB role going to some new rookie option from a Day 3 draft pick or the undrafted free agents.

To be fair, Dallas could still pull that trigger at any point if they decide they need the cap space more than Rush. But the fact that they haven’t yet says something about the way he’s valued, whether it’s to continue aiding Prescott, mentoring Lance, or with an eye to keeping him as a future member of the coaching staff. They could wait until all the way up to final cuts, hanging on to Rush for injury insurance against Prescott or Lance.

Rest assured, Rush would get scooped up if he were to be released. Any thought of getting him to the practice squad should be abandoned given what he’s proven on the field, especially after the four-game winning streak in 2022. He became a national story during that run, so any team in the NFL could be interested. If nothing else, Kellen Moore or Dan Quinn might be more than happy to get Rush added to their new teams within the NFC East.

It makes sense that all eyes are on Dak Prescott right now, and whatever table scraps of attention are left go to Trey Lance. They are the glamorous names in the Cowboys QB conversation with the most intrigue around them. But despite being a media afterthought, Cooper Rush shouldn’t be entirely forgotten. That he’s avoided the chopping block this far says something about his value to the organization, and it could mean he’s still part of the plan going forward.