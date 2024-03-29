When it comes to an NFL offseason there are several doldrums that we all have to make it through. It could be argued that we are in one of them now as we anxiously await the arrival of the 2024 NFL Draft. But before that ultimately does get here the Dallas Cowboys will officially find themselves back at work. On Friday, the NFL announced offfseason workout dates for teams around the league and we now know that Dallas will be back at work on April 15th.

DALLAS First Day: April 15 OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31 Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

The first day for the Cowboys is April 15th with offseason workouts beginning in earnest a few weeks later. The NFL draft takes place April 25th through 27th.

There will obviously be a rookie minicamp that follows but in terms of when everyone has to be there, be on the lookout for June 4th through 6th and the mandatory minicamp taking place. To date there have been no rumors of any sort of holdout situation for the Cowboys but it is worth mentioning that Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are all due extensions and that it is technically possible to see one of them skip.

But that is a problem for a different day. Start the countdown as we prepare for a few weeks from now.