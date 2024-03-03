Will McClay confirms the Cowboys are looking to add more beef on the defensive line

Draft season is officially in full swing, with the 2024 NFL combine finishing up in Indianapolis. As teams have gotten a closer look at a long list of players that will be available in this year’s draft, the combine is also a great opportunity to gauge what types of players each team is looking for.

In the case of the Cowboys, one question on everyone’s minds is how the player evaluations change with Mike Zimmer arriving as the new defensive coordinator. Will McClay, the team’s vice president of player personnel and de facto draft czar, was asked that exact question in Indianapolis, and his answer was enlightening:

#Cowboys Will McClay talking about where their draft strategy could shift to with Mike Zimmer as the new DC



• Big Boys in the middle of the D-Line

• Addressing LB in the draft and free agency#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/cQVom4E8bn — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) February 29, 2024

McClay made specific references to getting bigger twice in this interview, first saying that “this is a little different scheme, we’re looking for big, athletic football players.” Later, he said “we’re probably going to look more so at those bigger bodies on the inside, stopping that, and then we’re always looking for linebackers.”

McClay’s comments seem to suggest an internal emphasis on beefing up the middle of the defense with an eye towards stopping the run. That shouldn’t be a surprise, as solid run defense has always been a critical factor for Zimmer throughout his career, and the veteran coach has often sought out bigger bodies at defensive tackle and linebacker to get that done.

This should be music to Cowboys fans’ ears, as the run defense was consistently an area of concern in Dan Quinn’s three seasons as the defensive coordinator. To be clear, Quinn still produced some top-tier defenses each of those three years, but it was evident that Quinn wasn’t as interested in stopping the run as Zimmer is likely to be.

In fact, McClay and the Cowboys have already taken a step towards getting bigger on defense, as they selected Mazi Smith in the first round a year ago. Smith was a dominant run-stuffer at Michigan, where he weighed over 330 pounds and primarily played nose tackle. However, his rookie season saw Smith cut down to under 300 pounds and play a majority of his few snaps as a pass rushing 3-technique. This focus from McClay and Zimmer might suggest that Smith will be asked to bulk back up this offseason.

There are also quite a few defensive linemen in this draft that fit the bill of big and athletic, which makes McClay’s comments here all the more informative. Could the Cowboys once again target a big interior run-stuffer in the first round? That might not be the case, but there are plenty of players to watch at this combine.

T’Vondre Sweat is one of the more prominent names, as he’s been a fixture of the Texas Longhorns defense for the past few years. Sweat was one of the most dominant run defenders in college football this past year, and his 366-pound frame was a big factor in that. Despite that, Sweat posted a 5.27 40-yard dash time in Indianapolis, which is a big deal for a man his size.

T’Vondre Sweat at 366 lbs just ran his 40 yard dash in 5.27 seconds and it was FLUID. Sweat’s adjusted 40 time at his height and weight is like an 180 pound DB running a 4.26. @TvondreSweat pic.twitter.com/NQzcBwGtHj — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 29, 2024

Sweat isn’t the only big man in this draft coming out of the state of Texas. McKinnley Jackson in an Aggie man, having played at Texas A&M and making strides as a run-stuffer each year. Compared to Sweat, Jackson is as small as Deuce Vaughn, weighing in at “just” 326 pounds. He ran a 5.26 40, which isn’t as impressive as Sweat’s time comparatively speaking, but it does still reflect some solid athleticism for a bigger body.

McClay’s comments on looking for a linebacker also ring true, as Zimmer typically has worked with linebackers in the 240 to 250 pound range. There are a few prospects that fit that bill too, such as NC State’s Payton Wilson, Michigan’s Junior Colson, and Texas’ Jaylan Ford.

It should be noted that the Cowboys are reported to have held formal interviews at the combine with Colson, as well as Sweat and Jackson. They also had an informal interview with Ford.

It’s safe to say the Cowboys are doing their due diligence as it relates to their run defense, and their draft priorities may be changing to adjust to what Zimmer wants in his players. The Cowboys already have plenty of talent on this defense, but it looks like they’re now trying to supplement all that talent with some good, old fashioned beef.