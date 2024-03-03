Cowboys news: Jerry Jones’ comments sound more optimistic on Tyron Smith’s situation

Jerry Jones doesn’t sound convinced that Smith is leaving.

Speaking Friday after the meeting, owner and general manager Jerry Jones struck an optimistic tone. “We’ll get in there in the right way and discuss his business and work out something that’s good for both of us,” Jones said. “He’s had a great career. He’s a Hall of Fame player. And not only that, his personal life is one of the great stories that I’ve been a part of with players, or coaches or anybody, commissioners or anybody in the NFL. “So, where I’m going with this is to certainly get something that would have him on the field, I can’t tell you how good shape I thought we were in with him as we got into the playoffs and his health and where he was. Thought we were just where you want to be. And I gave a lot of credit to coach Mike McCarthy, him getting it pushed up there to where we had him just right as we went into the playoffs.” While Smith played 14 games in 2023, he has not played a full season since 2015. He has dealt with serious neck, back, hamstring and elbow injuries, but last year, he and the team found a suitable practice plan that kept him game ready while limiting the amount of contact he would get during the week. He was named a second-team All-Pro after posting a season which he had an 89.1% pass block win rate and a 78.8% run block win rate.

Could market dynamics ultimately bring Smith and the Cowboys back together?

The Cowboys may be unable to compete for Smith in a bearish market. But funny things can happen in free agency. Last offseason, tight end Dalton Schultz learned it was a poor time to be a veteran tight end looking for a major payday. The 2023 draft class was considered loaded at tight end, and that projection depressed offers for veterans. While older and with a problematic injury history, a healthy Smith is a more dominant tackle than Schultz is at tight end, and Smith plays a premier position. Offensive tackle and quarterback are widely considered the deepest positions in the 2024 draft. How NFL teams square that landscape will dictate how far off the Cowboys’ numbers from Friday prove to be.

The Cowboys might have to rebuild their offensive line.

With growing uncertainty around the Dallas Cowboys offensive line going into 2024 with the impending free agency of starting left tackle Tyron Smith and starting center Tyler Biadasz, the offensive line draft options come closer into focus with just under two months to go until the NFL Draft. The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week has served as an opportunity for the Cowboys front office and scouting department to get a closer look at potential fits on the offensive line both on the field with combine testing and off the field with formal meetings throughout the week. The team conducted at least 11 formal interviews with draft available offensive line options including Georgia tackle Amarius Mims, Alabama tackle JC Latham, Arizona tackle Jordan Morgan, Duke tackle/guard/center Graham Barton, Illinois tackle Isaiah Adams, Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga, Washington tackle/guard Troy Fautanu, Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton, West Virginia center Zach Frazier and Texas tackle Christian Jones. For Mims and Latham, each departing juniors from their respective programs after three years, the hope for the Cowboys would be that their choice slides to No. 24 with each seeing mock drafts pin them as high as the top-12. Fuaga is another expected high pick who heads to the NFL after four seasons with the Beavers. Morgan and Guyton have each been pinned to the Cowboys by various reputable mock drafts, as Morgan brings a wealth of experience at the left tackle position and Guyton brings versatility at left and right tackle from his days as a Sooner.

Offensive tackles are becoming a popular pick for Dallas in mock and draft previews.

Potential first-round picks: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma; Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia; Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M With their starting center (Tyler Biadasz) and starting left tackle (Tyron Smith) becoming free agents, an offensive lineman (or two) should be the Cowboys’ top priority on draft day. Guyton started his college career at TCU where he was also used as an H-back before transferring to Oklahoma in 2022. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just two sacks with no hits in 400 snaps that year on 191 pass-blocking plays. He made nine starts at right tackle in 2023, earning an honorable mention of All Big-12, but only some consider the raw, 6-foot-7, 327-pound lineman a finished product. USA Today’s Ayrton Ostly says, “Entrusting Guyton as a Day 1 starter could be dicey, but his high-end traits might prove too alluring to pass up.” Another somewhat risky option is Mims. Georgia’s former right tackle had just eight starts over the past three years but while also 6-foot 7, he’s 13 pounds heavier than Guyton with a 7-foot-1 wingspan. Mims allowed zero sacks and just five total pressures across 372 career pass blocks according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. who has him going to the Cowboys in his latest mock draft. But what about the defense?

Never too early to look far ahead.

Trey Lance The final quarterback in the room behind Prescott and Rush, Trey Lance is guaranteed to be brought back to Dallas for the 2024 season. As first reported by Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys picked up Lance’s 2024 roster bonus. This means Lance will be paid $5.31 million (more than Rush) to compete for the QB2 spot behind Dak. Lance is only 23 years old, and Dallas didn’t send a 4th round pick to the 49ers unless they planned to develop him and give him an opportunity at some point. The interesting part is Dallas already announced they will not be picking up Lance’s 5th-year option after the 2024 season. In case you haven’t been paying attention, that means 2024 is a contract year for Dak (unless an extension gets done), Rush, and Lance. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback room could look vastly different when the season kicks off in 2025.

