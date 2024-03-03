Combine results: Winners and losers from some of the Cowboys top wide receiver prospects

Last year, the wide receiving trio of the Dallas Cowboys consisted of CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup. Lamb will soon be given an extension, but he may be the only one of those three receivers who are on the roster a year from now. That means the Cowboys would be wise to look for a new receiver, and what better way to start than taking a wideout in a very loaded 2024 NFL draft class.

The Cowboys had formal meetings/interviews with seven wide receivers (see full list of players here). What is interesting about this group is that five of these seven receivers are projected to come off the board late in the first round/early second. If the Cowboys are targeting one of the nation's top receiving prospects, they are likely going to have to spend their top draft resource, their 24th overall pick, on him. Here are the seven players and where they are currently ranked according to NFL Mock Draft Database.

COWBOYS TOP WR PROSPECTS RANK PLAYER COLLEGE COWBOYS WOULD HAVE TO TARGET THEM RANK PLAYER COLLEGE COWBOYS WOULD HAVE TO TARGET THEM 22 Brian Thomas Jr. LSU Round 1 (24) 29 Keon Coleman FSU Round 1 (24) 30 Troy Franklin Oregon Round 1 (24) 37 Adonai Mitchell Texas Round 1 (24) 44 Xavier Worthy Texas Round 1 (24) 99 Jalen McMillan Washington Round 3 (88) 121 Javon Baker UCF Round 3 (88)

Looking at this list, let’s see how each of them fared during the NFL combine on Saturday.

WINNERS

Xavier Worthy, Texas

Combine results:

40-yard Dash = 4.21 ( new NFL Combine record )

) 10-Yard Split = 1.49 (1st)

Vertical Jump = 41” (4th best)

Broad Jump = 10’ 11” (5th best)

We all knew that the Longhorns star wideout was super fast, but he became the star of the day when he set a new combine record for the 40-yard dash. With a 4.21 time, Worthy improved his draft stock by showing he’s the nation's fastest receiver. He also tested well in both jump drills showing off his athleticism. He may have entered the weekend as an early second-round prospect, but now he could hear his name called on Day 1 from a team looking to add a blazing-fast receiver.

OFFICIAL: 4.21



XAVIER WORTHY HOLDS THE NEW 40-YARD DASH RECORD pic.twitter.com/IrXf3WyemB — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Combine results:

40-Yard Dash = 4.33 (2nd best)

10-Yard Split = 1.5 (3rd best)

Vertical Jump = 38.5”

Broad Jump = 10’ 6”

Thomas Jr. will enter the draft as one of the more balanced prospects. He can create separation and has outstanding ball skills, but having the second-fastest 40 time shows how dangerous he can be in the open field. He had the third-best 10-yard split which shows his burst off the snap and tested near the top 10 in the jumping drills. Overall, it was a very good day for the Tigers standout pass catcher.

Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Combine results:

40-Yard Dash = 4.34 (3rd best)

10-Yard Split = 1.52 (Tied for 4th best)

Vertical Jump = 39.5” (Tied for 7th best)

Broad Jump = 11’ 4” (1st)

Xavier Worthy wasn’t the only Texas receiver to turn heads at the combine. Mitchell is one of the most interesting prospects because he’s already great, but he’s still getting better. This athletic star reaffirmed that he possesses the explosiveness and leaping ability to snatch balls from the sky as he tested extremely well in all the drills. His 11’ 4” broad jump led all receivers. If you didn’t like AD before, you should like him now.

Adonai Mitchell (@TexasFootball) recorded the fastest forty yard dash (4.34 seconds) and longest broad jump (11'4") of any receiver in group 8.



During the forty he reached the top speed overall (23.84 mph) and within the first five yards (14.57 mph). pic.twitter.com/jd3tCXWRaC — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2024

LOSERS

Keon Coleman, FSU

Combine results:

40-Yard Dash = 4.61 (second slowest)

10-Yard Split = 1.54

Vertical Jump = 38”

Broad Jump = 10’ 7”

Just as Xavier Worthy may have tested himself into the first round, Florida State’s Keon Coleman may have done the exact opposite. He entered the weekend as a first-round prospect who dazzled with some eye-popping catches, but he didn’t have the best day. His jumping drills were okay, albeit outside the top 10, but what really hurt his draft stock was his 40 time. His 4.61 40-yard dash was the second slowest for wide receivers.

Troy Franklin, Oregon

Combine results:

40-Yard Dash = 4.41 (10th best)

10-Yard Split = 1.61 (slowest)

Vertical Jump = 39”

Broad Jump = 10’ 4”

3-Cone Drill = 6.9

20-Yard Shuttle = 4.31

At just 176 pounds, there will be a lot of questions about the Ducks playmaking receiver. Small receivers need to impress with speed and that didn’t happen for Franklin. His 40 time was good, finishing in the top 10 of a speedy class of receivers, but his 10-yard split was the worst at the combine for receivers. He remains a downfield threat, but the confidence in his ability to get open early with a quick burst to compensate for his lack of physicality might have dropped a bit.

Keon Coleman propaganda:



Play speed vs timed speed:



Coleman ran 4.6, Franklin 4.4, but Coleman was averaging like 5mph more on the gauntlet run. pic.twitter.com/SKgO9q4oWU — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) March 2, 2024

ROUND THREE PROSPECTS

Jalen McMillian, Washington

Combine results:

40-Yard Dash = 4.47

10-Yard Split = 1.53 (just outside the top 10)

Vertical Jump = 37”

Broad Jump = 10’ 7” (just outside the top 10)

3-Cone Drill = 6.94

20-Yard Shuttle = 4.18

There are three Husky receivers expected to be selected within the first few rounds and McMillian will likely be the last of them as he’s just a slot specialist. On Saturday, he wasn’t flashy, but he wasn’t terrible either and did nothing to dissuade people into thinking he wouldn’t be a productive piece at the NFL level. The Cowboys could see him as a nice fit as the WR3 with Lamb and Cooks.

Javon Baker, UCF

Combine results:

40-Yard Dash = 4.54 (4th slowest)

10-Yard Split = 1.58 (3rd slowest)

Vertical Jump = 37”

Broad Jump = 10’ 1” (6th worst)

Baker does a lot of things well with his route-running ability, pacing, and instincts should make him a good complementary piece to any team’s receiver group, but he doesn’t impress you much with his athleticism. He tested low relative to his peers in most of the drills and the uninspiring athleticism will be one of the reasons he’ll fall in the draft. But he’s still a good receiver and if the Cowboys end up waiting, Baker could be in play for them later in the draft.