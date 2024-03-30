Cowboys mailbag: Questions on Ezekiel Elliott, linebacker, and losing starters

Every week, we take questions on X (Twitter) and Facebook about Dallas Cowboys players and other issues surrounding the team. So let’s get right into it.

“Can Eric Kendricks, Damone Clark and DeMarvion Overshown get the job done? Or are we in for another unimpressive season stopping the run?”

(Rob Brown via Facebook)

Mike: Damone Clark has some work to do. His tackling technique is very good but his freelancing at the position got him into trouble last season. He should learn a lot from last year’s mistakes and with Mike Zimmer as coordinator, this will be a huge boost for the linebacker corps and Clark specifically.

Kendricks is a fantastic signing. Not only was he the most productive linebacker last season out of all the Cowboys linebackers on the current roster, he’s already fluent in the Zimmer system. His 39 defensive stops ranked 35th among linebackers last year and his run defense grade of 73.6 on PFF ranked 25th. The highest graded linebacker last year was Markquese Bell who finished 47th, so it’s clear Kendricks is going to help against the run. His skills and veteran presence should help guide this young linebacker unit.

As for Overshown, he’s the biggest unknown. Sure we can watch his college tape and see the speed and burst, but all that was over a year ago and before his unfortunate ACL injury. What the Cowboys get back in Overshown is a mystery at this point but one thing we do know, his style and size isn’t that far removed from Clark. Last year we saw that similar tandem with Markquese Bell and the run defense suffered, so there’s a chance the same thing happens here. Let’s just hope Overshown is the linebacker we all hoped he could be when he was drafted last year and that will bolster the run defense this year.

So overall, even though the linebacker corps still needs more bodies, it looks to be improved from last year already.

Brandon: Right now, the defensive tackle position is more problematic than linebacker. Having Eric Kendricks in the mix doesn’t solve the problem, but it helps. Looking at the DT position, Osa Odighizuwa is the most experienced player with proven production on the team (yes, Carl Davis is older, but he’s certainly not as productive).

If the Cowboys want to stop the run, they need to get another experienced veteran in the middle of their defense. Johnathan Hankins is probably the most significant offseason loss next to Tyron Smith, not only because of his tutelage for Mazi Smith but also because the run defense was statistically better with him in the lineup.

The more time passes, the lower the price tag might be for proven vets like Lawrence Guy, Teair Tart, and Rakeem Nunez-Roches. Any of three would be an upgrade for the one-technique position and give Mike Zimmer some depth to scheme a game plan with.

“In your estimation, what do the Cowboys have up their sleeves to replace the starters and remain competitive?”

(@MrEd315 via X)

Mike: Well the first answer isn’t very thrilling but the first way they’ll look to replace the loss of players will be through the draft. The Cowboys aren’t huge spenders in free agency so it seems obvious they will restock through the draft. In terms of getting more out of the draft is the possibility the front office is planning on trading during the draft. Trading down if there are plenty of options at pick 24 makes a lot of sense and a good way to acquire more picks, and with more picks means more players.

The only other thing to watch for would be for the team to pick up players as we get closer to training camp. As the coaches evaluate the roster and get a feel for the weaknesses, there’s a chance they fill up the depth chart during this time.

Brandon: The Cowboys have always signed small deals with players before the draft, but this might be the most inactive they’ve been in a long time. The front office usually takes free agency to plug holes in their roster to allow absolute flexibility in the draft.

However, that’s not the case right now. The team still has holes at left tackle, center, defensive end, and running back. All three positions line up well to be addressed in the draft with talented players, but is that enough?

That’s why the “cards up their sleeve” will be shown after the draft when veteran players are more desperate to sign with a team, and they figure out their ideal landing spots. If the Cowboys don’t draft a defensive end, someone like Carl Lawson or Calais Campbell could find Dallas an attractive landing spot to compete for a championship and more snaps with Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler out the door.

“Should the Cowboys bring back Zeke?”

(Phil Harris via Facebook)

Mike: Why not bring him back? Zeke finished last year on 955 total yards and scored five total touchdowns. Last year the running backs that remain on the roster this season accounted for 622 total yards. Sure Zeke didn’t look himself in New England, but as the season went on he got better and you have to think that coming back will spark something back in Zeke as he tries to squeeze the last drop of football left in him. He already knows the team, most of the roster and how the franchise works. Plus he gets to play alongside his close friend Dak Prescott again. Having Zeke back doesn’t mean the team is free from drafting a running back, but he would help with the rotation and work as the relief back when the primary back takes a breather. The big question is how comfortable fans will be paying Zeke twice as his last contract is still being paid off.

Brandon: For some fans bringing back Ezekiel Elliott would be a good thing. He would also be a welcomed personality back in the Dallas locker room.

However, after the team signed Rico Dowdle, having Elliott on the team would be redundant. Both are physical running backs with similar skill sets as receivers. The only scenario I could see Zeke returning is if the Cowboys don’t feel comfortable taking a running back in the draft over players they could have graded higher. Then, they sign Elliott after the draft to give them one more option in the room.

I wouldn’t be shocked if the running backs on the roster were Dowdle, a draft pick, Deuce Vaughn, and Hunter Luepke. I also wouldn’t be surprised if the room looked like Dowdle, Elliott, Vaughn, and Luepke. Only time will tell, but I expect nothing until after the draft.

