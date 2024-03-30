3 cornerstone players Cowboys may be saying goodbye to after 2024

Teams around the NFL build their rosters around certain players. These players are considered cornerstone players because they are the foundation on which things are built. And of course, the Dallas Cowboys are no different.

Even though they decided not to re-sign one of their long time cornerstone players this offseason in Tyron Smith, the Cowboys still have several others still on the roster. Of those though, a few of them could potentially be playing their last season with Dallas in 2024.

Today, we are going to take a look at a few cornerstone players whose future with the Cowboys may or may not extend beyond the 2024 season. For varying reasons, each one of them could be facing a swan song season this year.

RG Zack Martin

The Cowboys selected Zack Martin with the 16th overall pick in the first-round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Since then he's been a nine-time Pro Bowler (2014-2019, 2021-2023), a seven-time First-team All-Pro (2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021-2023) and a two-time Second-team All-Pro (2015, 2017). And to think, they almost drafted Johnny Manziel over him.

Sadly, the future Hall of Famer's time in Dallas could be coming to an end. He'll turn 34 (November 20) this season and has only one year remaining on his current contract. His age and the wear-and-tear he's sustained throughout his career looks as if it could be catching up with him. Will he retire? Will he be re-signed? Will he be playing elsewhere in 2025?

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

The Cowboys traded up to select DeMarcus Lawrence with the 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his career he's been one of the better all-around defensive ends as both a run defender and pass rusher. He's also been a four-time Pro Bowler (2017, 2018, 2022, 2023) and a Second-team All-Pro in 2017.

Much like Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence has an expiring contract after the completion of the 2024 NFL season. The soon-to-be 32-year-old (April 28) has had back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons and is still playing at a high level. Despite that though, he may be a victim of a Micah Parsons contract extension. D-Law's time in Dallas could come to an end after 2024.

QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was the Cowboys fourth-round pick (135th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. After Tony Romo sustained a season-ending back injury in preseason, Prescott took over as the full-time starter and never looked back. He's been the most important player on the entire team and the three-time Pro Bowler is coming off an MVP-caliber season.

Prescott's future in Dallas seems a little murky right and there are conflicting reports about his contract situation. Some say the Cowboys will let him play out his current deal and hit free agency next year, while others say an extension could still happen at some point. If the former is true, 2024 could very well be his last playing for the Dallas Cowboys.