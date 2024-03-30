NFC East news: Possible draft moves for Giants, Commanders; Eagles trade an edge rusher

Philadelphia is sending an edge rusher to the Jets.

Searching for an edge rusher in the wake of Bryce Huff’s departure in free agency, the New York Jets acquired Haason Reddick in a trade Friday with the Philadelphia Eagles, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Jets will send a conditional 2026 third-round pick to the Eagles that improves to a 2026 second-rounder if Reddick reaches 67.5% play time and 10 sacks, the sources said. In 2023, Reddick recorded 11 sacks and 38 tackles in 17 games. He played 74% of the defensive snaps. Basically, the Jets and Eagles swapped edge rushers. Huff, who led the Jets with 10 sacks last season, signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Eagles on Day 1 of free agency. The Jets pursued Shaq Barrett and Jadeveon Clowney in free agency, but they signed with the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, respectively. In Reddick, 29, the Jets are getting a proven commodity. He has 50.5 sacks over the past four seasons, the fourth-highest total in the NFL. Reddick and Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett are the only two players to record at least 10 sacks in each of the past four seasons. The downside to the trade is the Jets are inheriting a big contract. Reddick is due to make $14.25 million in base pay in 2024, the final year of his contract. If they don’t re-sign him, and he leaves as a free agent next year, the Jets would be in line for a compensatory draft pick in 2026. It’s also possible that the Jets give him a new contract before the coming season.

The new Commanders’ new coach spoke candidly about two big storylines.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just because the Washington Commanders have the No. 2 overall pick doesn’t mean they have a clue what they want to do when it’s their turn. Despite Washington being in prime position to draft a quarterback, the Commanders still are evaluating whether to take one. Heck, they may even trade out of the No. 2 spot and collect more draft assets. This is why head coach Dan Quinn wants someone to peek into the crystal ball and tell him how the pick will pan out. “If somebody thinks they know, they’ll have to fill me in,” Quinn said with a laugh at the NFL Annual Meetings on Tuesday. “And so, with [general manager Adam Peters] and I, we’re not there yet.” One quarterback the Commanders did part ways with was Sam Howell, who was traded to the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month. In the deal, Seattle received a fourth-round draft pick (No. 102 overall) and a sixth-round pick (No. 179), while Washington received a third-round pick (No. 78) and a fifth-round pick (No. 152). “I’ve said it before, how impressed I was as Sam as a competitive, tough guy,” Quinn said. “And I thought once in a while in our league there’s a good win-win that takes place. “I think Sam heading to Seattle, they’re excited to have him. He’s got a great opportunity there with those guys. For us, you know, Marcus [Mariota] being here, you know, that was an opportunity that we want to do as well. “So every once in a while, those win-wins happen, but I certainly respect who the player is. I got a chance to coach against him and that’s what I told him when we spoke.” Mariota is the QB1 for the Commanders ... for now, but whomever Washington drafts at No. 2 will be the future. Quinn won’t give any pieces of the blueprint away.

