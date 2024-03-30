NFC East news: Possible draft moves for Giants, Commanders; Eagles trade an edge rusher

Sources: Eagles sending edge rusher Haason Reddick to Jets - Rich Cimini, ESPN
Philadelphia is sending an edge rusher to the Jets.
Searching for an edge rusher in the wake of Bryce Huff’s departure in free agency, the New York Jets acquired Haason Reddick in a trade Friday with the Philadelphia Eagles, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Jets will send a conditional 2026 third-round pick to the Eagles that improves to a 2026 second-rounder if Reddick reaches 67.5% play time and 10 sacks, the sources said. In 2023, Reddick recorded 11 sacks and 38 tackles in 17 games. He played 74% of the defensive snaps.
Basically, the Jets and Eagles swapped edge rushers. Huff, who led the Jets with 10 sacks last season, signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Eagles on Day 1 of free agency.
The Jets pursued Shaq Barrett and Jadeveon Clowney in free agency, but they signed with the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, respectively.
In Reddick, 29, the Jets are getting a proven commodity. He has 50.5 sacks over the past four seasons, the fourth-highest total in the NFL. Reddick and Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett are the only two players to record at least 10 sacks in each of the past four seasons.
The downside to the trade is the Jets are inheriting a big contract. Reddick is due to make $14.25 million in base pay in 2024, the final year of his contract. If they don’t re-sign him, and he leaves as a free agent next year, the Jets would be in line for a compensatory draft pick in 2026. It’s also possible that the Jets give him a new contract before the coming season.
Dan Quinn gives honest answer about Commanders’ plans for No. 2 pick, explains decision to trade Sam Howell - Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports
The new Commanders’ new coach spoke candidly about two big storylines.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just because the Washington Commanders have the No. 2 overall pick doesn’t mean they have a clue what they want to do when it’s their turn. Despite Washington being in prime position to draft a quarterback, the Commanders still are evaluating whether to take one.
Heck, they may even trade out of the No. 2 spot and collect more draft assets. This is why head coach Dan Quinn wants someone to peek into the crystal ball and tell him how the pick will pan out.
“If somebody thinks they know, they’ll have to fill me in,” Quinn said with a laugh at the NFL Annual Meetings on Tuesday. “And so, with [general manager Adam Peters] and I, we’re not there yet.”
One quarterback the Commanders did part ways with was Sam Howell, who was traded to the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month. In the deal, Seattle received a fourth-round draft pick (No. 102 overall) and a sixth-round pick (No. 179), while Washington received a third-round pick (No. 78) and a fifth-round pick (No. 152).
“I’ve said it before, how impressed I was as Sam as a competitive, tough guy,” Quinn said. “And I thought once in a while in our league there’s a good win-win that takes place.
“I think Sam heading to Seattle, they’re excited to have him. He’s got a great opportunity there with those guys. For us, you know, Marcus [Mariota] being here, you know, that was an opportunity that we want to do as well.
“So every once in a while, those win-wins happen, but I certainly respect who the player is. I got a chance to coach against him and that’s what I told him when we spoke.”
Mariota is the QB1 for the Commanders ... for now, but whomever Washington drafts at No. 2 will be the future.
Quinn won’t give any pieces of the blueprint away.
Do the Giants have a glaring issue in the secondary? - John Fennelly, USA Today
It seems one area of New York’s defense is much weaker than others.
The New York Giants still have some holes to fill on their roster but none may be more glaring than in the secondary.
This offseason, they lost their most reliable player — safety Xavier McKinney — to the Green Bay Packers in free agency. It was the second year in a row they let a solid safety walk. Last spring, Julian Love signed on with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Giants signed veteran safety Jalen Mills in free agency and fans are hoping they are not done adding. Mills will be joined by Jason Pinnock at safety, a duo [Bill] Barnwell says is “arguably the weakest pair of starting safeties on paper.”
At cornerback, last year’s first-round pick, Deonte Banks will be one starter while Jackson’s role is up for grabs. Right now, the Giants will choose from a group that includes Tre Hawkins III and Nick McCloud. Ouch.
Barnwell points out there are still many defensive backs still on the market, including Adoree’ Jackson, and the Giants can still bolster the group with a signing or two.
“I would be surprised if they didn’t take advantage of the market and add at least one veteran safety,” writes Barnwell. “Justin Simmons, Quandre Diggs, Marcus Maye, Tashaun Gipson and Julian Blackmon are all free agents. . . Adding one of those guys on a one-year deal would bring a veteran into the defensive backs room and help a team that is otherwise set to run out a young secondary.”
Big Blue also has six selections in the 2024 NFL draft and will most likely use a pick or two on the secondary.
