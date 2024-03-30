The Dallas Cowboys have been wallflowers in free agency. As we put a bow on the month of March, the Cowboys have only signed one external free agent in linebacker Eric Kendricks; however, they have brought back a handful of their own.

It is arguable that the most significant returning player for the Cowboys is cornerback Jourdan Lewis. With Trevon Diggs bouncing back from injury this season and an entirely new-look DaRon Bland who blossomed in his absence, many were wondering who would be the team’s primary nickel corner. Lewis fills that spot as he did this past season.

But Bland was the intended slot corner when 2023 began and only moved outside in the aftermath of Diggs’ injury. Dallas intended for Diggs to man one side while veteran Stephon Gilmore, acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts last offseason, took care of the other. Unfortunately we did not get to see that combination work together for very long.

News of Lewis coming back for another season made some fans wonder whether or not that meant that Dallas had made their choice regarding Gilmore and were committing to life without him. That may or may not be the case, but if it isn’t then they better get busy because it seems like Gilmore could have a suitor soon.

Jadeveon Clowney wants Stephon Gilmore to join him with the Carolina Panthers

This past week longtime pass rusher, and former number one overall pick, Jadeveon Clowney found his newest home, this time with the Carolina Panthers.

Clowney famously starred at South Carolina so this is a bit of a homecoming for him. He also went to high school in the state so it is not difficult to see why he would have been interested in the Panthers as an option.

This same line of logic could be used for Stephon Gilmore. Like Clowney, Gilmore also went to South Carolina. In fact, Gilmore went to the very same high school (South Pointe) that Clowney did in the state. Additionally Gilmore has even played for the Panthers before as he was traded there by the New England Patriots during the 2021 season.

If it were up to Clowney, Gilmore would return to the Panthers. He apparently is going to do his best to bring him home alongside him.

Jadeveon Clowney on Stephon Gilmore: "I'm gonna try to get him to pull up, too."



Says Gilmore told him he's trying to get the Panthers to bring him back. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 29, 2024

This news comes on the heels of the Panthers having reported interest in Gilmore, but the wording hear is interesting because the implication from Joe Person is that Clowney said that Gilmore told him (as in Clowney) that he (as in Gilmore) is trying to get the Panthers to bring him (again as in Gilmore) back.

Apologies for the complication, but that does check out given that Gilmore has played for the Panthers in the past. So he does have a “back” to go to.

But does that mean that Gilmore has moved on from the idea of the Cowboys? Or is he trying to create some sort of leverage and/or market for his services? Either way, this does not exactly make anybody wanting to see Stephon back in a Cowboys jersey feel any better.