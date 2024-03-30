Cowboys news: Dallas will need a youth movement after sitting out free agency

The youngsters in Dallas will play a key role in 2024.

Now, of course free agency is but two weeks old. The NFL Draft is a month away. Trades still a possibility. But for the most part, to have the luxury of some of the best players at their positions in the NFL, the Cowboys will need some uninitiated youngin’s to grow before their very eyes, as unsettling as that might seem this Easter Weekend. There are no golden eggs out there. Start with the offensive line. Guys like Brock Hoffman, T.J. Bass, Matt Waletzko, Josh Ball and Asim Richards will have opportunities to make a name for themselves with two spots among the starting five vacant, not to mention prime backup opportunities as well. Same at running back with Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn, Snoop Connor and Hunter Luepke having the opportunities of a lifetime, not a soul on the current roster with more than Dowdle’s 96 NFL career carries. And at wide receiver, the likes of Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Cropper, David Durden and Martavis Bryant need to battle for the third, fourth and fifth spots. And, with the exception of Bryant, who last caught an NFL pass in 2018, the others have combined for 43 receptions.

This is what the Cowboys will be doing over the next couple of months.

When it comes to an NFL offseason there are several doldrums that we all have to make it through. It could be argued that we are in one of them now as we anxiously await the arrival of the 2024 NFL Draft. But before that ultimately does get here the Dallas Cowboys will officially find themselves back at work. On Friday, the NFL announced offseason workout dates for teams around the league and we now know that Dallas will be back at work on April 15th. DALLAS First Day: April 15 OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31 Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Dallas will have a tough hill to climb with this philosophy.

The 2024 NFL season will be different for the Dallas Cowboys. There’s a cliche among Cowboys nation that each year is “their year” to make a Super Bowl run, but the mindset from the top has changed. Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones has long said he thinks “longer term” and is “real hesitant to bet it all for a year” when it came to his Cowboys team-building approach. Jones’ methodology temporarily, or rather in name only, changed after a third 12-win season in a row ended without at least reaching the NFC title game, making the 2021-23 Cowboys the first team ever to do so. “I would anticipate, with looking ahead at our key contracts that we’d like to address, we will be all in,” Jones said at this year’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama back in February. “I would anticipate we will be all-in at the end of this year. We will push the hell out of it. It will be going all in on different people than you’ve done in the past. We will be going all in. We’ve seen some things out of some of the players that we want to be all in on. Yes, I would say that you will see us this coming year not build for the future.”

The approach by the Cowboys in this regard doesn't make a lot of sense.

The offseason for the Dallas Cowboys has not gotten off to a strong start, as I’m sure you’ve heard, but some of it was expected. With a high number of free agents, the Cowboys were destined to lose some players on the open market. What wasn’t expected was the team’s inability to extend their best players. The Cowboys came into the offseason with the Big Three to re-sign with quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and pass rusher Micah Parsons due for extensions. So far, there hasn’t been any re-upping, and no deals appear imminent. While it’s not entirely surprising that Jerry and Stephen Jones haven’t worked out any contracts for big name players – they are often very slow to finalize deals. But what is strange to see is that there’s no apparent sense of urgency to get any of them done. For a team that’s up against the salary cap, an extension with Lamb or Prescott could open up space to allow the Cowboys to sign some more help in free agency and improve a roster that is expected to contend in 2024. That also doesn’t seem like a priority.

