Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott have mutual interest in a reunion

The Dallas Cowboys weren't able to snag any of the top available outside free agents available at running back, and they'll also let Tony Pollard walk and sign with the Tennessee Titans. However, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys could bring a veteran in at the position, and it's a very familiar face.

Fowler reported on Saturday that Dallas and former first-round pick Ezekiel Elliott have mutual interest in a reunion between both parties.

Elliott played his first seven years in the NFL with Dallas and won two rushing titles in his first three seasons, which led to a six-year extension for $90 million in 2019. He followed it up by finishing fourth in rushing and second in all-purpose yards that season, but then struggles came. Elliott started to have some nagging injuries, and it led to him not reaching 1,000 yards in 2020. He got back to that plateau the next year, but it was clear that Pollard was the more effective guy, which led to a shared backfield in 2022.

The Cowboys wanted Elliott back last season but at a lower price tag, but the two sides couldn't reach a compromise. Elliott ran for 642 yards on 184 carries for the New England Patriots last season, which were both career lows.

Elliott was very effective in short-yardage situations for the Cowboys during his last season with them as the majority of his 12 rushing touchdowns came in the redzone. With Rico Dowdle re-signed and a rookie to be added in the draft, Elliott could revise that same role as part of a committee. So, it'll he interesting to see if this marriage can be rekindled.