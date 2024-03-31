Cowboys draft 2024: CB Kamari Lassiter scouting report

A few weeks ago, while studying the unique traits of South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette, Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter became a point of interest. With all the recent intrigue about Legette and his rising draft status, Lassiter gave Legette plenty of trouble. His game against Legette made it worth investigating what makes him a prospect worth watching. Here’s the report on Kamari Lassiter.

Kamari Lassiter

WR – Georgia Bulldogs

Junior

5 ft 11 in - 186 lbs.

The first thing that stands out about Lassiter is his versatility. Georgia played Lassiter on the boundary and in the slot. Primarily, he lined up on the boundary and often in press coverage. Off the line of scrimmage, his jam is adequate to reroute receivers and throw off their timing on their path downfield. However, his hip swivel to recover is a bit slow when he whiffs or fails to impact the receiver.

As a zone defender, he displays the awareness to work off his zone assignment to play the intended receiver. Lassiter needs to work on his discipline in man coverage to avoid giving up big plays. There’s concern he could be susceptible to double-moves, often peering into the backfield to keep an eye on the quarterback.

His timed speed, reported somewhere between 4.51-4.65 on the forty-yard dash at his pro day, is troubling because you can see that his top gear in coverage leaves something to be desired. Against elite speed receivers, take caution if he doesn’t have help with a safety over the top. From a technical standpoint, at times, he can be handsy with receivers beyond five yards past the line of scrimmage. Regarding being a run defender, he’s more than willing to lay a hit on a ball carrier, yet he needs to be more consistent when wrapping up on tackles and breaking down in space.

What’s most impressive about his game is his ball skills. He demonstrates the discipline to play the football in the air and routinely plays through the receiver’s hands to dislodge passes from their intended target. Lassiter understands when to locate the ball in the air and doesn’t panic about locating the ball, getting his head around to find the football.

The Cowboys need a cornerback, they have uncertainty at cornerback heading into the 2024 season. In recent comments with the media, Stephen Jones made it seem like the team wasn’t aggressively pursuing Stephon Gilmore to re-sign. Assuming the Cowboys don’t retain Gilmore, that leaves them with Jourdan Lewis on a 1-year contract, DaRon Bland in his third year, and Trevon Diggs returning from injury as their primary cornerbacks. Targeting a player like Lassiter would be sensible thinking in preparation for the coming years.