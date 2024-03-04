The Dallas Cowboys have several defensive positions to address during the offseason, linebacker and defensive tackle specifically, but there's another. The philosophy for the Cowboys over the last couple of seasons has been clear. Build a lead and let their defense smoother teams by getting after the quarterback, specifically All-Pro Micah Parsons, and it's worked for the most part. Now that it's time to prepare for the 2024 campaign, Dallas has some questions at edge rusher.

Dallas will likely look to add one in the NFL draft. However, one of their in-house free agents can provide some much-needed depth if he's brought back, and that's veteran Dante Fowler.

The former fourth-round pick was signed in 2022 for depth purposes, and it paid off exactly how the Cowboys wanted it to. Despite not logging a start and playing just 30% of the Cowboys defensive snaps (343), Fowler was tied for third with DeMarcus Lawrence on the team with six sacks. Last season, Fowler only played 25% of the defensive snaps (270), but he was still able to rack up four sacks, and he again did it without having a single start. That doesn't move the needle for many, but when your fourth or fifth pass rusher can register five sacks per year on limited reps, that says a lot.

The financial aspect of Fowler returning to the Cowboys has a catch to it, though. Fowler won't get a mega-deal or anything, but former Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is the new head coach for the Washington Commanders, could make things harder for the Cowboys to bring him back. He was the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at the University of Florida while Fowler was there. Quinn also signed Fowler as a free agent while he was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. All of that history certainly played a factor in him coming to Dallas in 2022. Also, Washington has the second-most cap space in the NFL at $91.5 million. So, Fowler and his close ties Quinn, plus the Commanders having major financial resources, could price the Cowboys out.

Fowler has found a good fit in the Cowboys defensive line as a pass rushing specialist. Parsons is a sure thing off the edge, and then there's the ever reliable Lawrence. However, with Dorance Armstrong set to test the free agent market, and Sam Williams still looking to take the next step, there isn't a lot to count on behind the two lead dogs. That's the main aspect that makes bringing back Fowler so appealing. Depth simply can't be undervalued, especially when it comes to getting after the quarterback.

Fowler isn't going to set the edge and be a dominant run defender like Lawrence, but the Cowboys don't need him to be. His role is simple. See quarterback, get quarterback, period. He does that at a high enough level, especially for a rotational guy, for the Cowboys to go over the idea of having him return for a third year in Dallas. Much of this will depend on two factors. One is how Mike Zimmer views Fowler and his role on the defense. The second is how much Dan Quinn, or some other team, views his worth in free agency. The Cowboys should make a play to keep Fowler, but they may not be able to afford it.