Cowboys mailbag: Questions on draft picks, Dak Prescott’s contract, and Michael Gallup

Every week, we take questions on X (Twitter) and Facebook about Dallas Cowboys players and other issues surrounding the team. So let’s get right into it.

“Will the Cowboys try and add more picks in the draft or stand with the selections they have?”

(@mred315 via Twitter)

Mike: I wouldn’t expect any trade before the draft. The Cowboys sit in a pretty good place this year in terms of where they pick in the first round. There will be a run on quarterbacks and wide receivers, as well as some pretty talented pass rushers early on Day 1. That means one position of need for Dallas will keep falling to them with offensive line prospects.

If there are a number of options at both offensive line and defensive line when the Cowboys are up they could trade down. It’s unlikely this will happen but there is a chance. With the trade down the Cowboys get more picks or more draft capital to move around in Day 2 which would be fun and interesting to watch.

But to answer your question in terms of Dallas corralling more picks before the draft through trades, it doesn’t look likely (or smart).

Brandon: The only way I could see Dallas adding more picks would be through a trade down scenario at any point in the draft. Given the limited resources they have right now, I would say the Cowboys make all of their selections and don’t try to trade for any players with their first three picks.

They are in a great spot to take a future franchise left tackle at pick No. 24, and with the news surrounding Tyron Smith’s unlikely return to Dallas in 2024, it almost makes it a necessity to draft someone at that position.

“Dak has all the leverage regarding his contract extension. Having all the leverage doesn’t mean he has to exercise it, specifically if he wants surround himself with talent and win a Super Bowl. What do you think?”

(@MysteriousOld via Twitter)

Mike: It’s true that Dak holds a lot of leverage for sure. But the recent news on the NFL’s cap increase is actually something Dak should be concerned about. That actually removes a little of his leverage. If Jerry Jones and the front office decide to not extend Dak and chew up that final year of his contract, the hit that has against the cap isn’t as bad as previously forecast. The extra cap gives a little more cushion if they want to play the “see how this year goes” card and put Dak’s corner under a little more pressure to make a deal. It’s not a huge leverage turner but it is something to think about.

In terms of Dak bending a little to help the team for success, well yes as fans we hope that’s what he does. But there’s also the reality that the NFL also stands for “not for long”, and these guys careers are short lived and they want to earn as much coin from the league before riding off into the sunset. It’s all a case of what matters most to these guys, and you can’t fault them either way.

Brandon: Sure, he could take the Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes approach to take a little less than market value to optimize player acquisition/retention. If Prescott feels he made enough money on his first deal, I see that as a possibility.

However, I’m also in the camp of knowing that the game of football never guarantees a long career, so a player should get their money when they can. Think about this: the Cowboys could extend Prescott to a historic setting contract, but how long will it stay at No. 1? Just last offseason, Jalen Hurts signed a No. 1 contract that was quickly dropped to No. 4 in overall value after extensions with Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow were all done.

With the salary cap ballooning and the Cowboys’ ability to work the cap so it doesn’t hurt them on the front end, a record-setting extension could be a win-win for everyone, with Prescott getting the money he deserves and Dallas saving money. The here and now is great, but these contracts involve the big picture, especially concerning the franchise quarterback.

“What should the Cowboys do with Michael Gallup?”

(Ryan Jones via Facebook)

Mike: I think the writing’s on the wall here. Gallup since the ACL injury has never looked the same. The one part of his game that made him special, his explosiveness, just isn’t there now. Cowboys fans waited all season for Gallup to emerge and it just never happened. In fact, his only 100-yard game last season came during the Wild Card game when both CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks had their problems. But Gallup went ten games last year not even managing to go for more than 20 yards in a game and scored only two touchdowns all year. That’s hard to keep around when he’s costing the sixth-most against the cap this season. Gallup was great when he came to Dallas and almost looked to have a little Dez Bryant to his game. But post injury Gallup looks nothing of the same and his sample size is large enough to say it’s time to move on and save some dough.

Brandon: It’s a tough call because I’m a fan of Michael Gallup, the person and what he showed to be in the early stages of his career. However, after two seasons of below-expectation production, the business side of football might say it’s time to cut ties.

The Cowboys could save $9.5 million towards their 2024 cap if they designate Gallup a post-June 1. But how does Dak Prescott feel about that? If he’s set to sign his third contract with the team (counting rookie contract), could he have enough pull to say who stays? He could. Prescott and Gallup have been close, with No. 4 being his biggest champion.

Gallup’s lasting impression was being the best offensive player in the Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers catching six receptions off six targets for 103 yards. Could he finally be back to his old self? Unfortunately, there are no football games to be played between now and the regular season to tell us that. I could see Gallup staying for one more year, but I could also see him being released. If I had to put a percentage on it, I would say I’m 60 percent confident MG will be playing elsewhere in 2024.

