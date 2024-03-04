2024 NFL Draft: Why drafting a defensive tackle early would not be an ‘all-in’ move for the Cowboys

Every draft season there’s a call from Cowboys draftniks for Jerry Jones and Co. to draft a defensive tackle early in the draft. And this year, fired up by an early playoff exit and emboldened by Mike Zimmer reportedly wanting big bodies on his defensive line, those calls are getting louder, never mind that the Cowboys invested a first-round pick in the position just last year.

Of course, there’s no denying that the Cowboys could use an upgrade along the defensive line, but is it realistic to expect a rookie to fix what ails the Cowboys’ front four? To find out, we take a look at how hard it is for first- and second-round rookie DTs to hit the ground running in the NFL. We’ll look at the 23 defensive tackles drafted in the first two rounds of the NFL draft over the last five years and figure out what level of performance you can reasonably expect from rookie DTs.

We’ll do that by looking at the number of games started by each player per year, and also look at their Approximate Value (AV) for each season in the league.

The algorithm behind AV weights position specific metrics (i.e. yards or points scored/allowed) with an indicator for durability (total games played and seasons as their team’s primary starter) and quality (Pro Bowl and All-Pro nominations) and then normalizes all this at a team level. AV points are fluid from one year to the next, but a rough scale for 2024 would look something like this:

AV Description No. of players 2024 19-22 MVP- or Player Of The Year level performance 4 12-18 All-Pro/Pro Bowl level performance 53 6-11 Starter quality 405 3-5 Backup player or limited playing time 343 1-2 Role player 741 0 Scrub 501

I’ll use six AV points as the cutoff for a good performance. Similarly, I’ll use nine games started (2021-23) or eight games started (2019-20) as the cutoff for a starter season, with allowances made for starter seasons cut short by injury. With that out of the way here’s a look at the last five DT draft classes.

Year Round Pick Player POS Team Games Started AV points 2023 2023 2023 1 9 Jalen Carter DL PHI 1 2 2023 1 19 Calijah Kancey DL TAM 14 6 2023 1 26 Mazi Smith DL DAL 3 2 2023 1 29 Bryan Bresee DT NOR 0 2 2023 2 49 Keeanu Benton DT PIT 9 4 2023 2 53 Gervon Dexter DL CHI 1 2 2023 2 54 Tuli Tuipulotu DL LAC 11 5

Year Round Pick Player POS Team Games Started AV points 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 1 13 Jordan Davis DT PHI 5 17 3 6 2022 1 28 Devonte Wyatt DT GNB 0 5 1 3 2022 2 47 Phidarian Mathis DT WAS 0 0 0 1

Year Round Pick Player POS Team Games Started AV points 2021 2022 2023 2021 2022 2023 2021 2 38 Christian Barmore DL NWE 2 3 6 3 2 5 2021 2 41 Levi Onwuzurike DT DET 0 - - 0 1 - - 1

Year Round Pick Player POS Team Games Started AV points 2020 2021 2022 2023 2020 2021 2022 2023 2020 1 7 Derrick Brown DT CAR 15 13 17 17 6 6 8 10 2020 1 14 Javon Kinlaw DT SFO 12 4 6 6 7 2 3 4 2020 2 40 Ross Blacklock DT HOU 1 2 0 0 1 2 1 0 2020 2 56 Raekwon Davis DT MIA 12 14 15 7 7 7 6 4

Year Round Pick Player POS Team Games Started AV points 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2019 1 3 NYJ Quinnen Williams DT 9 13 15 16 17 5 6 6 17 12 2019 1 9 BUF Ed Oliver DT 7 16 17 13 16 6 8 10 7 9 2019 1 13 MIA Christian Wilkins DT 14 12 17 17 17 5 8 9 7 8 2019 1 17 NYG Dexter Lawrence DT 16 15 10 16 16 7 8 5 13 14 2019 1 19 TEN Jeffery Simmons DT 7 15 7 15 12 4 7 14 14 6 2019 1 28 LAC Jerry Tillery DT 3 11 5 4 6 2 6 6 3 4 2019 2 58 DAL Trysten Hill DT 0 5 0 0 0 1 2 1 1 0

That’s a lot of numbers to wade through, so let’s summarize that data by aggregating the players into three groups according to when they were picked in the draft:

Rookie-season Starters 1st-year Av >= 6 Top 16 (7) 57% (4) 57% (4) Picks 17-32 (7) 43% (3) 29% (2) 2nd-round picks (9) 33% (3) 11% (1)

When you draft a defensive tackle in the first two rounds, you are NOT drafting an immediate starter.

Of the 23 defensive linemen in the tables above, only 10 (44%) started the majority of games for their teams in their rookie season. If you want a first-year starter at DT, you’ll probably have to draft that player in the top 16, and even that’s not a sure thing.

The Cowboys of course know this all too well: 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith started all of three games, and only played on 28% of all defensive snaps in his rookie season.

At the same time, the Cowboys also have an under-the-radar defensive tackle that defies all the data assembled above: Osa Odighizuwa started 12, 17, and 17 games in his first three years and accumulated six, eight, and eight AV points over that span. In the tables above, only Ed Oliver (24) and Jeffery Timmons (25) have more AV points over their first three years than Odighizuwa (22), and nobody started more games over their first three years.

Which just goes to show that there’s an exception to every rule. But if the Cowboys are serious about drafting an immediate impact player for 2024, they’d be well advised to skip defensive tackles early. If they need a big body, there are big bodies galore to be had in free agency.

