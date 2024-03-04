The legal tampering window in the NFL officially opens a week from today (Monday, March 11th at 12 PM ET to be specific) and when it does we will see a lot of deals negotiated between players and teams all across the league. It seems unlikely that the Dallas Cowboys will get off of the couch and participate in terms of bringing in new players, but it is more probable than not that some of the players who have held a locker recently at The Star could find new homes.

On Monday morning, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News offer some takeaways from the NFL combine and among them were the notions that Michael Gallup and Tyler Biadasz could be on the outside looking in as far as the 2024 version of this roster is concerned.

Let’s start with Michael Gallup:

Cowboys are wrestling with Michael Gallup decision On Friday, team owner Jerry Jones declined to say whether Gallup is part of the Cowboys’ 2024 plans. There is a chance the team releases the wide receiver. He is scheduled to have $4 million of his $8.5 million salary become fully guaranteed if on the roster March 17. A decision is expected as soon as this week. If the Cowboys release Gallup, they won’t feel great about it. He caught six passes on six targets for 103 yards in the Jan. 14 playoff loss to Green Bay. The 100-yard game was his first since an ACL injury early on Jan. 2, 2022. Gallup, a 2018 third-round pick, is healthy now. Gallup, who turned 28 Monday, arguably was underutilized down the stretch last season. He struggled before the Week 7 bye, leading to his involvement being justifiably reduced. The Cowboys probably overcorrected, though; his 25 targets in the final 11 games were sixth-most on the team.

It comes as no surprise that the Cowboys are likely moving on from Gallup. Unfortunately the deal that the team signed him to following the 2021 season has never proven to be worth it. Dallas seemed to think that Gallup would find the form he had prior to tearing his ACL, but in the two seasons that have followed he has drifted further and further down the depth chart.

We have spoken at great length about the decision to bring Gallup back that happened in the 2022 offseason, the same offseason in which the Cowboys traded away Amari Cooper. That entire sequence never made sense and was never going to make sense.

Gehlken also addressed the future of center Tyler Biadasz:

Offensive line could lose two starters in free agency Tyron Smith’s time with the Cowboys could be done. If so, the eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle probably won’t be the only offensive-line starter out the door. Club officials met with Smith’s agent in Indianapolis. The conversation made clear how distant the sides stand on Smith returning for a 14th season in Dallas. While the Cowboys hold center Tyler Biadasz in very high regard, he is likely to fall in line with Connor Williams and Connor McGovern as the latest home-grown interior offensive lineman to receive his second contract elsewhere. The Cowboys do not consider themselves positioned to be financially competitive for Biadasz’s services on the open market, a person close to the situation told The News. That is not considered a reflection on Biadasz, who is respected not only for his production level but his study habits, toughness, effort and overall consistency.

It was reported over the weekend by NFL Network that Tyron Smith is “unlikely” to return to the Cowboys in 2024 which is why that is referenced here, but it appears that Tyler Biadasz may be set to join him.

Biadasz has been a fine center for the team since they traded up to draft him in 2020. Given his accomplishments, it stands to reason he will want to get paid as much as possible and the Cowboys may feel like that is him pricing himself out of their range.

Dallas has Brock Hoffman as a would-be replacement for Biadasz if he ultimately does walk. It is worth mentioning that as far as the offensive line and potential change is concerned, if Tyler Smith kicks out to tackle on top of these potential moves that 60% of the offensive line will be different in Week 1 than it was when we last saw this team.