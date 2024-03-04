It has been about a month and a half since the season ended for the Dallas Cowboys and until Monday afternoon the franchise quarterback had not spoken about it.

Throughout the remainder of the playoffs and in the week leading up to the Super Bowl - usually a time when Prescott does the car wash interview circuit - there had been relative radio silence from quarterback Dak Prescott. I touched on this on Monday morning with my friend Andrew Perloff on his show Maggie and Perloff.

Among the things I noted that could be a possible explanation for Prescott’s difference in behavior was the pending birth of his first child. Lo and behold, on Monday afternoon the franchise quarterback spoke at a charity event where he acknowledged the birth of his daughter last week, on Leap Day of all days. Our congratulations to Prescott and his loved ones.

Dak Prescott announced that his baby, MJ, was born last Thursday.



Dak Prescott is now Dad Prescott. pic.twitter.com/GSSfSX9ihW — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 4, 2024

Obviously any appearance by Prescott these days is going to be accompanied with a barrage of questions concerning his contractual status with the Cowboys, namely the ongoing extension talks that would theoretically lead to some sort of conclusion by the new league year’s beginning next Wednesday at 4pm ET.

Prescott touched on that as well as other hot-button topics that Jerry Jones addressed while at the NFL combine last week.

Dak Prescott is confident an extension will happen in due time

At present time Prescott is set to count approximately $60M against the Cowboys’ salary cap for the 2024 season. It would behoove the team to either come to terms on an extension with him or restructure his current deal to create salary cap space, funds that could theoretically be used to continue to build up the roster (although it seems like players such as Tyron Smith could be on their way out as well as Tyler Biadasz and Michael Gallup).

But until pen meets paper there is a lingering doubt as to whether or not this will ultimately happen. Prescott spoke confidently about a deal coming together.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is confident in getting a deal done for himself and the team: “It helps with the team and it helps with the numbers…Everything is great. It’ll happen.” https://t.co/MBMIUj8SDt — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 4, 2024

One recent projection from Spotrac suggested Dak would receive a 3-year, $180M extension when this is all said and done. It is possible and/or highly likely that if he does sign an extension with the team that he will become the highest-paid player in NFL history from an annual average perspective.

That remains to be seen.

Dak Prescott does not see an issue with the Dallas Cowboys culture

While the quarterback himself was absent from Super Bowl Radio Row festivities, several of his teammates were not.

In the time following their most recent playoff loss the Cowboys have been accused of having a culture that breeds brands over playoff wins. Prescott said that was not the case.

Dak Prescott on the culture of the team:



“The culture is high. The culture is great from my standpoint…That’s something I’ve always bragged on and took pride in…Any questions about that, I feel attacked. I know some of the guys in the locker room do too.” pic.twitter.com/FenDwYFm4Q — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) March 4, 2024

History is written by the winners, a line referenced by Dak at one point during the season, which means those who do not win are subject to whatever is written about them instead. The Cowboys have not finished with the win that rewards the author a pen and as a result they leave their narrative to be discussed in a public form over and over and over again.

If they want to change that, they know what they have to do.

You can count Dak Prescott as someone who also does not know what Jerry Jones’ “all-in” line was all about

Ever since Jerry Jones spoke at the Senior Bowl on January 30th, the most-associated words with the Dallas Cowboys have been “all-in.”

Jerry proclaimed that the Cowboys would be all-in, words that he walked back last week while at the combine. Prescott, like the rest of us, wants to know the true meaning behind the proclamation.

So Dak Prescott what does “all-in” mean to u? “I’ve heard that one. I’m excited to see it honestly. I don’t know. I can’t say I’ve had talks with (Jerry Jones) about what is all-in and how he plans on making those moves. But we’ll see.” — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 4, 2024

We have no idea what is involved in Dak’s negotiations with the Cowboys, but it is easy to say that if you or I were in his shoes that we would want to see the team use any cap space created by anything in the name of helping the team in as much of a way as possible.

According to recent reports, that seems unlikely.