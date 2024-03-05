Dallas Cowboys 2024 mock draft: Post-NFL Combine edition

You may or may not be aware of it, but one of the bigger events of the offseason took place over the weekend, the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. NFL hopefuls around the country come together to take part in medical checkups and different on-field events to help scouting departments around the league further evaluate each individual prospect.

While what takes place in Indianapolis at the combine is probably a little blown out of proportion considering it's often referred to as the "underwear Olympics", it is a valuable tool nonetheless. Players can both boost and lower their draft status depending on how they perform, but generally it typically just confirms what they've showed on film.

With all of that in mind, we thought it would be a good time to do another mock draft for the Dallas Cowboys. We know some of the prospects they met with both formally and informally, as well as the positions they could be targeting in the 2024 NFL Draft. With more information, we could be closer to zeroing in on their potential targets come April.

Today, we will be using Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator. We are also basing our selections for this exercise on the belief Dallas will take care of most of their defensive needs (DT, LB, CB) via free agency.

*TRADE*

49ers send 1.31, 2.63 to Cowboys for 1.24

1.31 - WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Xavier Worthy may have stole some of his thunder running a 4.21 40-yard dash, however, Adonai Mitchell running a 4.35 40-yard dash at 6'2", 205-pounds is a feat in itself. There are very few receivers who have been able to run that fast at his size. On top of that, he's also a nuanced route runner and legitimate deep threat as well as a really good 50/50 ball catcher. He is one of the more complete WRs in the entire 2024 draft class and would be an excellent pairing with CeeDee Lamb as a No. 2 with the Dallas Cowboys.

*Formal visit with Cowboys at combine

Adonai Mitchell is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 11 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/c09xGIzxUh pic.twitter.com/C472ROzkQ6 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

2.56 - OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

There's a lot of really intriguing, athletically gifted offensive tackles in the 2024 draft class and Kingsley Suamataia is right in there with some of the best coming out this year. At 6'4", 326 pounds with 34 inch arms, the former BYU blindside protector is a rarity for a player with his size and athleticism. He could potentially be Tyron Smith's replacement at LT for the Dallas Cowboys. There will naturally be some growing pains early on, however, pairing him with Tyler Smith would give the Cowboys a dominant duo on the left side of their OL.

*Didn't meet with Cowboys at combine

Kingsley Suamataia is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.14 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 114 out of 1314 OT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/G3aCo07QLV pic.twitter.com/iecNgawOE7 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2024

2.63 - RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

As expected, Jaylen Wright put on a show at the NFL Combine. He is arguably the most athletically gifted RB in the entire 2024 draft class and would be an excellent fit with the Dallas Cowboys. He is a complete, three-down back capable of taking it to the house any time he touches the ball. He is patient to and explosive through the hole as a runner and plays with good contact balance. He's elusive and rarely goes down after first contact. He could be just as good, if not better, then Tony Pollard from Day 1 as a rookie.

*Formal visit with Cowboys at combine

Jaylen Wright is a RB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.75 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 44 out of 1745 RB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/ps5ntoHNxK pic.twitter.com/UU7H7Qp0w9 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

3.87 - OC Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin

First Travis Frederick, then Tyler Biadasz. The Dallas Cowboys love them some Wisconsin centers and Tanor Bortolini could potentially be their next starter at the position. He was flying somewhat under the radar up until the NFL Combine, but after showing off his speed and athleticism he should see his draft stock rise tremendously. He could battle to start in Dallas at OC as a rookie. Add him with the BYU OT and Tyler Smith, and Dallas' OL makeover would be all but complete.

*Informal visit with Cowboys at combine

Tanor Bortolini is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 6 out of 1434 OG from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/PcsS2Kzfn4 pic.twitter.com/8DTXC0Sa5p — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024

5.173 - LB Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

The last Penn State LB the Dallas Cowboys drafted (Micah Parsons) paid off pretty well for them and Curtis Jacobs could follow suit. He is exactly the type of big, physical LB Mike Zimmer prefers in his defensive scheme at MLB. After bulking up for the NFL Combine, the 6'1", 241-pound LB quietly had himself a day competing against his peers at his position. He was among the best testing in each drill and really cemented himself as one of the better LBs in the 2024 draft class. He could compete for a starting job in Dallas as a rookie.

*Informal visit with Cowboys at combine

Curtis Jacobs is a LB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.17 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 221 out of 2649 LB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/xdAP34zBDj pic.twitter.com/4vxdpiAN1S — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

6.213 - CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky

Andru Phillips would be an absolute steal for the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the draft. He likely would've been considered a slot only CB in Dan Quinn's defensive scheme, but the 5'10", 190-pound corner isn't too undersized to play outside in Mike Zimmer's. He's a smooth, fluid cover man with good recovery speed and is at his best in a heavy man-coverage scheme. Adding him to the mix with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland would allow the Cowboys the flexibility to get creative with how they choose to deploy their corners.

*Informal meeting with Cowboys at combine

Andru Phillips is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.89 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 248 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits Projectedhttps://t.co/9ymGKvbYgj pic.twitter.com/0pEIQY12sP — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

7.231 - DT Zion Logue, Georgia

We've heard it from multiple sources within the Cowboys organization they want to get bigger along their defensive front and Zion Logue certainly fits the bill. At nearly 6'6" tall and weighing in at just shy of 315 pounds, the former Georgia Bulldog defensive tackle would be a good addition to Dallas' DT rotation. He anchors down against power and uses his 33 inch arms and 80 inch wingspan to his advantage. He is also surprisingly athletic for a player his size and would add some much-needed depth as a one-tech with the Cowboys.

*Informal meeting with Cowboys at combine

Zion Logue is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.22 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 290 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/rJh1sykT9H pic.twitter.com/efkpKdm88D — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 29, 2024

7.242 - RB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville

It wouldn't be surprising at all if the Dallas Cowboys double dip at the RB position in the 2024 NFL Draft. Not to be deterred by how well Jaylen Wright performed at the NFL Combine, Isaac Guerendo kind of came out of nowhere to showcase his speed and athleticism. He was likely a priority free agent prior to the NFL Combine, but has now turned himself into a legitimate draftable player. There's a lot to like about his intangibles and he could come in and compete for a significant role as a rookie early on with the Cowboys.

*Informal meeting with Cowboys at combine