What the Cowboys offensive line could look like without Tyron Smith

While much of the focus this past weekend was centered around the NFL Combine and all of the draft-eligible players hoping to boost their draft stock with strong athletic tests, teams all around the league also use the event as an opportunity to meet with agents and discuss players with expiring contracts.

Such was the case for the Cowboys, who met with Tyron Smith’s representation during the combine. Initially, there were reports of optimism from Dallas, and the expectation that the team would be able to bring Smith back for the 2024 season. Then, Saturday morning brought news that Smith is expected to test free agency and likely land somewhere other than Dallas.

Smith has played all 13 seasons in Dallas and has almost universally been recognized as one of the best offensive linemen in the league when healthy. However, health has been a consistent issue for him, as Smith has missed at least three games each of the last eight seasons. Since Mike McCarthy became the head coach, Smith has appeared in just 30 of 67 possible regular season games.

It’s unclear if the inconsistent availability played a role in this potential exit, but the Cowboys took a step towards planning for this moment two years ago when they drafted Tyler Smith in the first round. At the time, the Cowboys were very clear that they saw the younger Smith as the future left tackle, and that future came quicker than anticipated when the veteran Smith missed the first 13 games of the year.

However, the Cowboys spent this past season with Tyler Smith playing exclusively at left guard, even when Tyron Smith missed some time at left tackle, which has prompted the question of what exactly this line would look like without #77 in there. In looking at the roster as it currently stands, Dallas has some options,

Move Tyler Smith to left tackle, find a new left guard

This one makes the most sense, and is probably the most likely outcome. The Cowboys drafted Tyler Smith for exactly this reason, after all. Smith produced at an elite level at left guard this past year, but he also performed admirably at left tackle as his rookie season went along.

It should also be considered that left tackles are usually harder to find than left guards. If the Cowboys like what they have in Smith, regardless of his position, they’re going to have an easier time finding a new starter at guard. T.J. Bass, for instance, played at left guard in four games this past season, including two starts, and the team is reportedly very high on his future potential.

Outside of Bass, there are several free agent guards that likely fit into the Cowboys’ price range that they could target. Laken Tomlinson, Andrus Peat, Dalton Risner, and David Edwards all have ample experience as starters at left guard, as does former Cowboy Connor Williams, who has played center (another area of need in Dallas) for the Dolphins the last two years.

Keep Tyler Smith at left guard, find a new left tackle

If the Cowboys do opt to keep Smith at left guard, they will have a dire need for a new left tackle. Outside of Tyron Smith, only two other Cowboys players took snaps at left tackle this past year: Chuma Edoga and rookie Asim Richards. Edoga’s play was uneven all season, and he’s also a pending free agent. Meanwhile, Richards played a total of 39 offensive snaps all year, with 27 of those coming at left tackle. The young, raw player likely isn’t the answer to any question in 2024.

The options in free agency are incredibly minimal as of now, which is why Tyron Smith would likely command a large market despite his age and health. If the Cowboys find themselves looking for a new left tackle, the draft would likely be their best bet.

This year’s draft class is loaded at the tackle spot, though it seems likely that the top left tackle options would come off the board before the Cowboys are on the clock. Duke’s Graham Barton, Washington’s Troy Fautanu, and Arizona’s Jordan Morgan could be potential targets at 24th overall, but whether or not those players are ready to be day one starters for a team in win-now mode will be a point of debate.

Move Tyler Smith to left tackle, move Terence Steele to left guard, find a new right tackle

Remember last year, around this time, when it was floated that the Cowboys were considering the possibility of moving Terence Steele to left guard? The idea generated plenty of debate at the time, but Steele’s recovery timeline from a torn ACL ultimately kept the team from ever seriously exploring that option. However, they could go back to it now.

If the Cowboys move Tyler Smith out to tackle, they could look to move Steele inside next to him and shift their attention to finding a new right tackle. After all, Steele struggled mightily in pass protection this past year, and it’s always been an area of weakness for him. The Cowboys also have Matt Waletzko, who missed most of last year with an injury but has worked exclusively at right tackle in training camp and the preseason.

Beyond that, though, this draft class has just as many - if not more - prospects in the Cowboys’ reach that have experience at right tackle. Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton has been a popular pick in some mock drafts, while Georgia’s Amarius Mims and Alabama’s JC Latham have also garnered some early interest. Don’t be surprised if the Cowboys entertain this option now that Steele will be available for a full offseason.

Do what it takes to keep Tyron Smith

The easiest solution to this game of musical chairs along the offensive line is not to let it happen in the first place. While all reports indicate that Tyron Smith is going to play elsewhere next year, nothing is official. Dallas already has some big questions to answer at center, as Tyler Biadasz is an impending free agent and also seems likely to test the market, and more uncertainty on the offensive line isn’t ideal.

If the Cowboys aren’t sure about their plan for life after Tyron Smith, then they need to do what it takes to keep him in Dallas. Whether that means offering more money or offering a contract beyond just one year, the team should live up to Jerry Jones’ declaration of being “all in” if they truly feel that they need the elder Smith around next year.

Of course, there’s also the possibility that the Cowboys truly are ready to move on from Smith, in which case we’ll likely see one of the previous three scenarios come to fruition in the coming months. That has to be the hope, too, as fans will remember all too well how problematic this offensive line used to be before Tyron Smith had a star on his helmet.