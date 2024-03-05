WR CeeDee Lamb is projected to receive big extension this offseason

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is coming off his best season in the NFL. He led the league in receptions with 135, finished second in receiving yards with 1,749, and hauled in the third-most receiving touchdowns with 12. Lamb has had a very successful start to his NFL career, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in three of his first four seasons in the league. The only year he failed to reach that milestone was his rookie year where he still finished with an impressive 935 yards.

Lamb’s play solidified himself as one of the league’s best wide receivers. He finished third in voting for the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Now, as he enters into the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, Spotrac.com is projecting him to receive a big second contract with the team.

Spotrac projects a 4 year, $120M contract extension for #Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, including $55M guaranteed at signing & $75M locked in through 2026.



The $30 million per-year annual salary would tie him with Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill for the highest in the NFL. However, Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is due for his second contract as well and could be in line to become the league’s highest-paid receiver.

Lamb is just one of numerous contracts that the Cowboys will be working to extend this offseason, as the team looks to possibly extend QB Dak Prescott as well as their pending free agents. While the Cowboys have a lot of questions to answer regarding their salary cap this offseason, there should be no question regarding the value of Lamb and wanting to extend him. At just 24 years old, he has already solidified himself as one of the league’s best players.