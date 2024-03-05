Cowboys news: Building through the draft still a focus, team linked to OL, WR talent

The Cowboys may have a big need at OT by the time the draft comes around, but getting bigger on the defensive line is still a priority too.

Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat could fall to the Cowboys after NFL Combine Is Sweat’s weight a concern? Perhaps. He tired during positional drills, posted underwhelming jumping scores and ran a 5.27 40-yard dash with a 1.8 10-yard split. But 366 pounds is the weight he played at in college and he dominated. The performance shouldn’t dissuade Dallas from targeting the former Longhorn. At the end of the day, Sweat is an outstanding run defender and his physical profile is exactly what the defense needs in the trenches. He can take on double teams to free up pass rushers and second-level defenders. But his ability to clog running lanes would be a godsend to newly-minted defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. Yes, Mazi Smith was taken in the first round last year, but that shouldn’t stop Dallas from investing in the position. Any elite team has multiple capable DTs, and Smith is no sure thing after his bizarre weight loss amounted to a lost rookie year. The Combine isn’t the be-all, end-all evaluation for prospects, but Sweat’s weight and athletic test will be a non-starter for several NFL teams. You can guarantee that. For better or worse, teams put a ton of stock into a prospect’s RAS. This could allow other defensive tackles to leapfrog Sweat on draft boards before April. That would be the dream scenario for the Cowboys, who were gashed on the ground to the tune of 143 yards in the wild card loss to Green Bay.

The Cowboys are better off at WR this offseason compared to recent years, but should look to keep the position a strength with young talent in the draft.

Should the Cowboys move on from Brandin Cooks after just one season?

One option the Cowboys must consider is trading wideout Brandin Cooks. Cooks, who was acquired in a 2023 trade, was a serviceable No. 2 receiver but finished with just 657 receiving yards. Trading Cooks before March 18 would save $4 million in cap space, and it wouldn’t mark the first time Dallas has dumped a productive receiver for cap purposes. Two offseasons ago, the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a mere fifth-round pick and a swapping of sixth-round selections. As was the case with Cooper, Dallas could easily value the additional cap flexibility more than the return in a Cooks trade. What could the Cowboys expect in return? Let’s examine three hypothetical trade packages that would make sense for all parties involved. Cleveland Browns The Package: Browns trade a 2024 fifth-round pick (from Philadelphia, 155th overall) for WR Brandin Cooks Dallas should heavily consider making another receiver trade with Cleveland, and not simply because the two have done business before. Cleveland needs receiver depth behind Cooper, and last year’s trade for Elijah Moore didn’t yield the desired return. Moore was decent enough as a complementary option (640 yards, 2 TDs), but he wasn’t great. Cooks would be a logical target for the Browns because he still possesses field-stretching speed and because of his prior experience playing with Deshaun Watson. The two spent the 2020 season together with the Houston Texans. Cooks finished that year with 1,150 yards and six touchdowns, while Watson made his last Pro Bowl appearance. Cleveland has just $2.4 million in projected cap space and would have to create room to acquire Cooks, but his $8 million base salary is relatively reasonable. Because Cooks’ salary isn’t as unwieldy as Coopers’ was in 2022, Dallas should be able to get a relatively similar trade return.

Some things will never change.

The Cowboys still have work to do with massaging their salary cap to at least be active in free agency. That could come with contract restructuring, particularly with quarterback Dak Prescott and converting most of his 2024 salary into a signing bonus to free up around $18 million. Prescott and the Cowboys could also find common ground on a new contract extension to lower his cap hit for 2024, but coming out of Indianapolis, a new extension is in question before next season. Even though Dallas won’t be big spenders, that doesn’t mean outside additions won’t be made, as Gehlken also alludes to, but maybe not with the names fans could be hoping for. External additions are sure to come. But the scale of those contracts probably will disappoint anyone whose expectations are not checked at the door. Pick a position. Its biggest-name free agent for whom fans are clamoring is unlikely to sign here. Running back is one example. Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley’s names did not come up in Indy. The team is more likely to re-sign Tony Pollard, presuming his price is attainable, and draft a cheap, fresh-leg back to complement him. The Cowboys have hit before on low-priced additions after free agency’s first waves. Safety Jayron Kearse, safety Malik Hooker and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin are among the examples. Kicker Brandon Aubrey, an All-Pro and Pro Bowler, made the league minimum last year. It’s time to hit again. The running back and linebacker positions have a blinking red light for the team to address with a mixture of veterans in free agency and young players through the NFL draft. If the Cowboys are to sign any players at those positions in a few weeks, it could be on their usual one- to two-year contracts.

The Cowboys say they can be all-in without a Dak Prescott extension getting done, but it remains their most important offseason storyline.

For his part, Prescott is a bit more definitive in his view of the situation. The three-time Pro Bowler and NFL MVP runner-up spoke with the media following an event to support Children’s Cancer Fund’s upcoming “A Knight to Remember” gala — of which he co-chairs with legendary former Cowboys’ quarterback Troy Aikman — making it as clear as possible that he carries no doubt regarding the latest round of negotiations. “I’m definitely confident,” said Prescott. “It helps the team and it’s important for the [cap] numbers. I’ve heard Jerry say that. It’s a process. Both sides understand that. “Everything is great, and it’ll happen.” As it stands, the Cowboys are roughly $10 million over the cap, per OverTheCap.com, and will need to start pulling levers prior to the new league year opening on March 13, and preferably prior to legal tampering beginning on March 11, to have a realistic idea of what they’ll be able to do in this offseason’s waves of free agency — both inside and outside of the building. Jones noted the Cowboys are “all in” for 2024, reiterating it last week as it also pertains to the upcoming NFL Draft, and Prescott is looking forward to seeing what that looks like.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer two different shows every single weekday on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and another one on Saturday to start your weekend.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina and Aidan Davis

Monday: Press Coverage with Brandon Loree and Jess Nevarez

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: Hidden Yardage with Sean Martin and Jess Haynie

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Paul Stewart and Mike Poland

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.