The Dallas Cowboys have not traded down in the first round of an NFL Draft in quite some time. It was 2021 when Dallas last moved backwards in the first round of the draft, and doing so proved to be a wise thing as the Cowboys ultimately were able to still land Micah Parsons. Even then the previous trade-back instance worked out wonderfully in 2013 as it led to Travis Frederick.

In both of those instances the Cowboys picked up extra draft capital while moving backwards and still landed players that they really liked. When you are picking as far back as they are in the first round (24th overall), it is an option that many people are more than happy to explore.

Those people will like Dane Brugler’s latest mock draft.

Dane Brugler has the Dallas Cowboys trading back with the Buffalo Bills in the first round and still landing an elite prospect

One year ago the Buffalo Bills traded up in the first round of the draft and did so to jump the Cowboys specifically. Buffalo ultimately selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, someone who many believe Dallas wanted at the time.

In his latest mock draft at The Athletic, Dane Brugler has the Bills moving up again although this time with Dallas. Dane has the Bills jumping up for another pass-catcher in Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

24. Buffalo Bills (from DAL)*: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas Projected trade: Bills send No. 28 and No. 99 to the Cowboys for No. 24 and No. 213 I am not 100 percent sold on Mitchell being a culture fit for Buffalo. General manager Brandon Beane wants super competitive players, and Mitchell showed flashes of that, along with the talent to become a top-15 receiver in the NFL. Based on talent and skill level, Mitchell would be an upgrade at receiver — but how he interviews will determine everything. Beane will never be shy trading up for a player he thinks can be a difference-maker.

While wide receiver is a need for the Cowboys long-term, it would be hard to pass up picking up a top 100 pick (even if just barely). Especially considering the talent that would likely still be on the board at offensive line.

For what it is worth pick 99 is a projected compensatory pick for Buffalo as is pick 213 for Dallas. At this moment in time we do not know exactly where those picks will fall.

Nevertheless, netting another selection would be great for Dallas as they could certainly use more capital throughout the draft’s first two days. And as noted the talent on the board would likely work out for them. It did in this particular mock with Tyler Guyton lasting until pick 28.

28. Dallas Cowboys (from BUF)*: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma Fourteen years ago, the Cowboys drafted an athletic right tackle in Round 1 and kicked him to the left side. That, of course, was Tyron Smith, who appears to have played his final game in a Dallas uniform. This feels like a possible passing of the torch. Built in a similar mold, Guyton isn’t quite as freaky, but the college right tackle has dynamic ability and his best football is ahead of him — possibly at left tackle.

It would be incredibly difficult to be upset with this potential haul on night one of the draft. Dallas would have picked up a foundational piece for the offensive line and given themselves more ammunition for Friday’s selections.