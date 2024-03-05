NFC East news: Eagles’ Jason Kelce officially retires, Giants and Commanders draft plans

The Eagles’ star center hangs it up after 13 seasons in Philadelphia.

Thirteen seasons, every one of them as a starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles, taking one of the game’s most grinding positions and making it, well, into something glamorous in a take-your-shirt-off-and-pound-beers-kind-of way, which was just perfect when you’re talking about Jason Kelce. A sixth-round draft pick in 2011 who not only defied the odds – a Forbes.com study concluded that 1.9 percent of NFL sixth-round draft picks play 80 games in the league – but actually smashed those odds and put together a Pro Football Hall of Fame career, Kelce created a legacy for this organization and fans around the world with what he did on and off the football field. He combined athleticism, intelligence, toughness, coachability, leadership, and every intangible you can think of, really, to leave an indelible mark on the game. Kelce is one of only three centers in NFL history (along with Pro Football Hall of Famers Dermontti Dawson and Mike Webster) to be named an NFL All-Pro player at least five times (Kelce is a 6-time All-Pro). He has been selected as a Pro Bowl player seven times. Kelce started 156 consecutive regular-season games, dating back to the 2014 season, played in 193 career regular-season games, and started each and every one of the team’s 12 postseason games. Not bad for the 191st player taken in the 2011 NFL Draft. “It has been humbling to be in this position and to have had this opportunity, something I never take for granted,” Kelce said during the 2023 season. “Obviously, you cherish every minute of it. I have incredible passion for this game and this organization, the City. It is so special to me.” “It is difficult to put into words how much Jason Kelce has meant to everyone in this organization, to the City of Philadelphia, and to our fans,” said Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie. “He gave everything he had to all of us for 13 years, and he did it in a way that was truly authentic. Jason was an incredible football player; a future Hall of Famer who would have been successful anywhere. But has there ever been a more perfect marriage between a player, a city, and a team?

Quarterback may not be where the Giants go in the draft.

Quarterback, quarterback, quarterback. The New York Giants are taking one at No. 6, or higher in the 2024 NFL Draft, right? Unless they aren’t. Former Giant and current NFL Network analyst Shaun O’Hara has another idea. O’Hara thinks the Giants won’t pass on wide receiver Rome Odunze if he is there for them in the first round. “I know the Giants are drooling over this guy,” O’Hara said. “If he’s there at six, I don’t see any way they pass him up.” O’Hara thinks Odunze might be WR1 in the draft class. “He may have leap-frogged Marvin Harrison. With what Rome Odunze did in the drills, in all the testing, the jumps, the running, I thought he was phenomenal,” O’Hara said. “I think he showed that he is just as smooth as any other receiver out there.” O’Hara, of course, pointed to Odunze staying on the field long after he needed to trying to run the 3-cone drill to his satisfaction. “I thought that was a really cool moment showing his perseverance. He was not going to leave the field until he posted a good time on that, something he was comfortable with,” O’Hara said. “The Combine is all about showcasing your skills, showcasing your competitive attitude. Rome Odunze did that ... he basically raised the barometer for everybody else.”

Washington appears to be open to parting with their No. 2 overall draft pick.