Cowboys will not use franchise tag on any player, including RB Tony Pollard

The winds of change are beginning to blow over the Dallas Metroplex area, starting with a possible shakeup in the Dallas Cowboys’ backfield. We have more news regarding the Cowboys’ offense after Ian Rapoport reported that Tyron Smith’s return to the team was unlikely.

Not surprising, but the Cowboys are not using the franchise tag on a player for the first time since 2017. They had used it on Tony Pollard ('23), Dalton Schultz ('22), Dak Prescott ('20, '21) and DeMarcus Lawrence ('18, '19). — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 5, 2024

The Cowboys will not offer the franchise tag to running back Tony Pollard. It was expected that the team wouldn’t extend the franchise tag to any of their pending free agents, let alone Pollard, so the news doesn’t come as a surprise. Pollard was thought to be in line for a big season last year after the team released Ezekiel Elliott the previous offseason. Unfortunately, Pollard couldn’t show the same explosiveness that captivated fans over his first four seasons in the league. The team tagged Pollard for the $10.1M tender last year after he suffered a broken fibula in the postseason against the 49ers to give themselves an extended look at Pollard in his return in 2023.

Pollard started all 17 games yet had fewer rushing yards than in 2022 when he split the backfield opportunities with Elliott. Pollard’s four yards per carry were a career low, and his inefficiency in the red zone left the team searching for other alternatives near the goal line. Pollard will turn 27 years old just days after the NFL draft next month. Assuming the team and Pollard don’t agree to a new contract at some point in the offseason, the Cowboys’ options are wide open at running back next season. Rico Dowdle could join Pollard in unrestricted free agency, and Deuce Vaughn hasn’t earned enough confidence that he is ready for a more prominent role in the backfield.

Among the available running backs expected to hit the free agent market are Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. Dallas also has several options for runners in this year’s draft class, such as Braelon Allen, Blake Corum, and Jase McClellan. The legal tampering period for free agents before the official start of the new league year begins on March 11th at noon.