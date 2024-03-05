Report: Cowboys picking up 5th-year option on Micah Parsons at defensive end

The Dallas Cowboys are making money moves, sort of. After the team made it clear that they had no intentions of using the franchise tag on any of their impending free agent players, it was reported that the Cowboys would pick up the fifth-year option on premier defender Micah Parsons.

Cowboys are placing the fifth-year option on Micah Parsons as a defensive end, not linebacker, two people close to the situation said. The salary difference is about $2.7 million. https://t.co/Eppi8BSjQd — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 6, 2024

That comes as no surprise. Parsons has established himself as one of the most fearsome defenders in the league, and the option would afford the Cowboys more time to negotiate a new contract with Parsons entering the fourth year of his rookie contract.

The intriguing aspect of Parsons’ designation is that the team will designate the fifth-year option on Parsons as an edge defender, not a linebacker. It makes sense since Parsons has accumulated 40.5 sacks in his first three seasons and 131 quarterback pressures. He spends most of his time as a defensive end when looking at snap counts, close to 88% of his time. Unfortunately for Parsons, he actually ends up missing out on close to $2.7 million because of that designation. It’s a quirk that the linebacker amount is close to $24 million while the defensive end amount is only $21.3 million because of edge rushers in some systems who are paid like defensive ends, but are still classified as linebackers in the antiquated designation system.

Paying Parsons as an edge defender shows the Cowboy’s hand on how they view Parsons, and you can expect when both sides formally come to the negotiating table, Parsons’ representation will only settle for contract figures at the top of the market for edge defenders. The highest-paid edge rusher is Nick Bosa at $34M annually, and one should expect Parsons to demand a contract in that range. Parsons has already shown he’s a premier talent and he is only 24 years old.