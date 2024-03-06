10 potential Cowboys draft targets whose stock rose at the NFL combine

This past weekend featured a hallmark event of the NFL draft season, the annual combine held in Indianapolis. Hundreds of players from all around the nation got together to test their athleticism and meet, both formally and informally, with interested teams.

Mike McCarthy and Mike Zimmer may not have been there, but the Cowboys were still well represented. They met with so many players that it’s been hard to keep track (but we did), all while plenty of other news about the team’s offseason plans kept coming out. As for the draft itself, though, here are 10 potential targets that helped boost their draft stock this weekend.

Texas WR Xavier Worthy

Nobody had a better combine performance than Xavier Worthy, which is why he’s the first name listed here. Coming into Indianapolis, Worthy was regarded as a likely Day 3 prospect with good potential to reach late-Day 2 status with a strong weekend. Now? Some are talking about him sneaking into the first round.

That’s what happens when you set the record for fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Combine history. Worthy’s 4.21 mark immediately turned heads, and he later finished in the top five of receivers in both the vertical and broad jump. Receiver isn’t a top priority for the Cowboys, so Worthy’s sudden ascension could put him out of their range. Still, the brighter spotlight is all the more reason to consider him a realistic target in Dallas.

Georgia OT Amarius Mims

In case you’ve missed it, the Cowboys are likely going to be in the market for a new starting tackle after news broke that Tyron Smith is expected to leave the team in free agency. One name that has been connected to the Cowboys already is Amarius Mims, who held a formal interview with the team.

Mims is a massive human, standing at 6’8” and 340 pounds, but he tested surprisingly well. Mims ran a 5.07 40-yard dash (that ranked in the 87th percentile among offensive linemen) and looked incredibly agile in the on-field drills. That kind of athleticism at that size is rare in the NFL. One problem for the Cowboys and Mims? He’s only played right tackle, and the Cowboys’ biggest question right now is at left tackle.

Texas iDL T’Vondre Sweat

From one big human to another, T’Vondre Sweat was already known for being a mammoth on the football field. The run-stuffing Longhorn showed up to Indianapolis and measured in at 6’4” and 366 pounds, the very definition of beef. A few days later, Will McClay mentioned an interest in adding bigger bodies to the interior of the defensive line, and the dots practically connected themselves.

Sweat then went on to test well for his size. His 5.27 40-yard dash time was the lowest among interior defenders, but taken in the context of his size and other players around that neighborhood in the past, this is actually really good for him. Sweat was considered a likely Day 2 pick prior to this, but he’ll now get some conversation as a candidate to sneak into the first round.

Georgia WR Ladd McConkey

While much of the hype for this year’s Georgia Bulldogs team was rightly centered around tight end Brock Bowers, the draft process has offered Ladd McConkey his much-deserved moment to shine. The slippery receiver has some impressive tape, but questions have persisted about his size and athleticism.

McConkey put that to rest this weekend. He tied Michigan star Roman Wilson’s 40-yard dash and performed better than expected in the bench press. As for the on-field drills, McConkey once again showed why those familiar with his game are very excited to see him on Sundays. McConkey might be one to watch for the Cowboys in the second day of the draft.

Arizona OT Jordan Morgan

As mentioned before, the Cowboys are likely going to have a need at left tackle. One player that’s likely going to fit within their range in the first round is Arizona’s Jordan Morgan. Unlike Mims, Morgan has been the left tackle for the Wildcats the last three years and, at 6’5” and 311 pounds, he offers prototypical size for the position.

Morgan was more of a mauler in college, but he showed off his impressive athleticism this weekend. His 40-yard dash placed in the 90th percentile and his 10-yard split, which measures initial get-off, was all the way up in the 96th percentile. It was a good day of work for Morgan, who should be available with the 24th overall pick.

South Carolina WR Xavier Legette

One more wide receiver for this list, as South Carolina’s Xavier Legette had himself a really good weekend. Legette had begun to trend in draft circles already, with many identifying him as an early sleeper candidate. That’s no longer the case after the show he put on last weekend.

Xavier Legette is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.92 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 24 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits Projectedhttps://t.co/mhRpjR2bdC pic.twitter.com/0kP12WFfpF — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

As you can see from the numbers, Legette tested really well all the way around. He’s extremely athletic and has decent size too. Legette has limited experience in college, but his athletic profile should help boost his stock moving forward.

Washington OT Troy Fautanu

Shifting gears back to the left tackle conversation, one name that has garnered plenty of interest is Washington’s Troy Fautanu. The starting left tackle for the high-flying Huskies offense the last two years, Fautanu had found his draft projection right on the cusp of being out of reach for the Cowboys. Now, he may have risen beyond their grasp.

Fautanu finished in the top 10 of offensive linemen in every drill he took part in, and his numbers for each test placed no lower than the 93rd percentile among tackles specifically. Fautanu’s tape was already strong, but his showing in Indianapolis may have made him a long shot for the Cowboys.

Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright

Rumors have persisted that the Cowboys are going to take a more conservative approach to the running back position this year, targeting one later in the draft. That’s where Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright comes into the picture.

No running back had a better combine than Wright. He finished top three in everything he tested for and had some great runs in the on-field drill portions. As things came to a close, whispers began to circulate that Wright had thrust himself into the conversation as the top running back in this class.

Penn State LB Curtis Jacobs

The Cowboys have a need at linebacker, and Will McClay confirmed this weekend that the team is targeting that position as a result of the scheme changes Mike Zimmer will be implementing. One name that could become a target later in the draft is Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs.

Jacobs never found himself lower than sixth on the leaderboard among linebackers despite entering the combine as a bit of an afterthought among the position group. This combination of athleticism and size - Jacobs measured in at 6’1” and 241 pounds - seemingly fits the profile that Zimmer’s defense calls for.

Wisconsin C Tanor Bortolini

One piece of reporting that emerged from the combine was yet another indication that the Cowboys are content to say goodbye to Tyler Biadasz in free agency, creating a hole at center. Just as the Cowboys drafted Biadasz out of Wisconsin to replace another Badger, they now have a chance to do that yet again.

That’s because Wisconsin center Tanor Bortolini had the most impressive weekend of any offensive lineman this year. His 4.94 40-yard dash was second among linemen (first among interior linemen) and he finished first in both the 3-cone drill and short shuttle. Bortolini entered Indianapolis as a relative unknown, but everyone knows his name now. How much more his stock rises from here remains to be seen, but this man is definitely on the radar now.