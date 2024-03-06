Cowboys draft 2024: OT Amarius Mims scouting report

We continue our 2024 NFL Draft review of draft prospects that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we are looking at offensive tackle Amarius Mims from Georgia.

Amarius Mims

OT

Georgia Bulldogs

Junior

5-star recruit

Height- 6’7 3/4”

Weight- 340 lbs

Arm- 36 1/8”

Hand- 11 1/4”

Wingspan- 86 3/4”

History:

Amarius Mims was given a five-star rating out of high school and ranked 15th nationally. As a result he had 20 offers from different schools which included Alabama and other high profile SEC teams. But Mims finally decided to enroll with Georgia.

In 2021, Mims only played in a rotational role as backup right tackle. He still managed to register 121 snaps on offense and allowed only one pressure and zero sacks.

In 2022, Mims continued his role at backup offensive tackle, but during the college football playoffs he was playing as the teams starting right tackle. He played 385 snaps on offense, 196 of those snaps on passing plays. Mims allowed only four pressures and zero sacks (two of those four pressures came during the National Championship game).

In Mims junior season, he only played in seven games due to an ankle injury. He played 297 snaps with 168 of those snaps on passing downs. He was efficient again by allowing zero sacks and only one pressure.

2023 Statistics:

297 Total snaps

168 Passing snaps

1 Pressure

0 Sacks

0 Penalties

NFL Combine/Pro Day:

10-Yard Split- 1.77s (79%)

40-Yard Time- 5.07s (88%)

Broad- 111” (89%)

Vert- 25.5” (27%)

Awards:

N/A

Scorecard:

Overall- 88.3/100

Pass Blocking- 88/100

Run Blocking- 72/100

Discipline- 99/100

Speed- 95/100

Strength-93/100

Acceleration- 89/100

Agility- 95/100

THE GOOD:

Has huge mass and frame which makes him difficult to dislodge.

Very long reach with massive wingspan making him difficult for defenders to get around.

Insanely athletic for the position and his size.

Very vigilant and quick to diagnose the play or pick up any incoming blitz rushers.

Light on his feet making him hard to get around.

High levels of agility and is unbelievably quick when moving laterally.

Maintains good knee bend throughout the play.

THE BAD:

Lacks playing time. Only eight starts in three seasons at Georgia.

Foot movement is slow and labored on run blocks.

Will stop lower drive on contact allowing defenders to get regain control.

Hand technique needs work and is a one-trick pony here.

Ankle injury in 2023 required surgery. Durability questions.

THE FIT:

Amarius Mims is a complicated evaluation and is almost like a Rorschach test for anyone trying to figure him out. On one side, Mims was on point when given the chance. He allowed very little pressure and finished with zero sacks allowed on his 402 pass blocking snaps. He also only committed one penalty during his entire collegiate career and was extremely disciplined. On tape you see a very athletic blocker who is quick, fast, agile and strong. He also boasts huge reach with his frame and wingspan meaning he rarely needs to rely on his athleticism to recover.

Mims also has things to be concerned about. He was touted for the starting tackle job in 2023 but that was cut short due to an injury that he would later have surgery for. This meant he missed half the season and has a small sample size of starting play time. His only issue in terms of coaching comes in the run game. Post contact, Mims has a habit of locking his feet and they turn to stone completely neutralizing any of his high level movement skills.

The ceiling for Mims and the potential he has entering the NFL is extremely high. It’s clear he’s a talented blocker in pass protection and is an upgrade at the tackle position for most rosters. It’s just a case of when Mims gets drafted this year given the risk assessment.

Mims had a formal interview with Dallas at the NFL scouting combine.

Amarius Mims running 5.07 at 6'7" | 340 LBS



COMPARISON:-

A heavier Spencer Brown, Buffalo Bills

GRADE:

Mid second round

CONSENSUS RANKING:

23rd

(Consensus ranking based on the average ranking from 90 major scoring services)

(Short Shuttle time was an error)