Cowboys news: DeMarvion Overshown ‘more hungry’ to compete after injury

Everyone should be excited to see DeMarvion Overshown with the Dallas Cowboys next season.

On Tuesday afternoon, while in the midst of the latter stages of his recovery, Overshown participated in a fan event at Academy Sports + Outdoors in north Frisco where he was able to play backyard games with fans and sign autographs. Despite the trials of his first year in the NFL, his smile remained just as big as it did when he first walked into The Star 11 months ago. “It means the world to me to see the faces on the kids, on the people for somebody just taking the time to do this because I knew how much it meant to me when I would go to an event like this,” Overshown said. “Any chance I get to come out and be in the community, I’m always there for them. Some kid will remember that.” His recovery remains on schedule, as Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week in Indianapolis that he expects Overshown – along with fellow torn ACL recovery Trevon Diggs – to be ready in time for training camp in July. “We’re pushing right at six months out,” Overshown said. “Everything is going good. We’re starting to move around. We’re ahead of the curve. It’s just a process…This isn’t what my rookie year was supposed to be, but you get up and you do it every day.” If there is anything positive to take away from an ACL tear, Overshown hasn’t been alone in his recovery. Along with Diggs, who tore his ACL in late September, Overshown has been able to rehab with fellow rookies tight end John Stephens Jr. and wide receiver David Durden.

If anyone knows the burden of playing quarterback of the Cowboys, it’s Troy Aikman.

As Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott awaits to hear if he will earn a contract extension with the team, former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman thinks Prescott is a shoe in. Despite Prescott’s 2–5 playoff record during his time in Dallas so far, Aikman thinks the 30-year-old still has his “best years” ahead with the franchise. “He’ll be here for a little while longer, he should be,” Aikman said, via Patrik Walker. “He’s proven he can play at a high level. I know that they’ve come up short as a team the last few years, but he’s been a great player in this league. His best years are still ahead of him.”

Troy Aikman believes the #Cowboys and Dak Prescott will ultimately agree to a new deal.



“He should be. He’s proven he can play at a high level.” pic.twitter.com/niu156W2gI — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 4, 2024

This isn’t the first time Aikman shared high praise for Prescott. After the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round in January, the ESPN announcer said he “still believes in Dak.”

The hope is that Micah Parsons will have a new contract before his fifth year.

The Cowboys are exercising the fifth-year option on Micah Parsons’ contract. That isn’t news given it was expected. However, the Cowboys are placing the option on Parsons as a defensive end, not a linebacker, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. As a linebacker, Parsons would earn $24 million in 2025 in the final year of his contract, but the defensive end salary is $21.32 million, per Gehlken. Parsons is listed as a linebacker, but he has played more defensive end the past two seasons. He played 87.8 percent of his snaps at defensive end last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Here are some draft prospects to keep an eye on from our own Mike Poland.

TROY FAUTANU, OT, WASHINGTON All offseason there was plenty of talk on Troy Fautanu and his versatility. Some made comments that he would best be placed at guard in the NFL to succeed. That idea is still on the table, but drafting him to play tackle is now a very viable option. During the measurements he officially came in at 6’3” and 317-pounds which is perfectly fine to play tackle. The main concern for Fautanu was his reach and arm length, but he measured in at 34.5 inch on his arm length which would place him in the adequate range among offensive tackles. Fautanu also had a good day during the athletic testing. He came in with a 1.77s. 10-yard split (69%) along with a very fast 5.01s. 40-yard time (90%). His broad jump of 113” (92%) also showed his explosiveness proving he has all the tools to play offensive tackle in the NFL. The problem for Dallas is Fautanu may have put himself in the top 20, just out of reach for the Cowboys pick. That means if they want him they may have to go up and get him. XAVIER WORTHY, TEXAS The Cowboys used seven of their 45 formal interview choices on the wide receiver position. One of the receivers the Cowboys spent time talking to was Longhorns burner Xavier Worthy. Unless you missed Worthy due to how insanely fast he was at Indianapolis, he set a new fastest 40-yard time at 4.21s. His elite athleticism didn’t end there however. Although he didn’t outrun Dez Bryant’s combine leading 10-yard split time of 1.4s, Worthy still clocked in at 1.48s which is elite quickness. But Worthy also registered a vertical jump of 41” (98%) and a broad jump of 10-foot-11 (97%). Some will argue that Worthy is just a fast deep threat and stirred up echoes of John Ross some years ago who failed to translate in the NFL. But he proved he’s a lot more than that and his 26 career touchdowns for Texas is testament to the fact. For Dallas, they would have viewed Worthy as a prospect just outside the top-50, but after his performance at the combine he’s now inside the top-40.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer two different shows every single weekday on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and another one on Saturday to start your weekend.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina and Aidan Davis

Monday: Press Coverage with Brandon Loree and Jess Nevarez

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: Hidden Yardage with Sean Martin and Jess Haynie

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Paul Stewart and Mike Poland

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.