Report: Tony Pollard could return to Dallas on a ‘hometown discount’ contract

The Dallas Cowboys will certainly be in the market for adding a free-agent running back, but all for the right price. They might not have to look far from their backyard. After Matthew Berry of NBC Sports alluded to hearing Pollard’s best landing spot would be back in Dallas, more details emerged about the running back’s plans regarding free agency.

Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports that Pollard is open to a return with the Cowboys even if another team offers more money, as long as it’s close enough.

A person with knowledge of Pollard’s thinking told The Dallas Morning News the former fourth-round pick is open to returning, even if the contract from another team is slightly higher than the Cowboys’ offer.

During the NFL Combine, owner Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on Pollard’s performance. Despite a struggling running game, Pollard played well, but Jones hoped for more impact while acknowledging that poor blocking may have been a factor.

Watkins also mentions that while Pollard might be willing to come back, he intends to test the free agent market to see what other teams price his value at but give the Cowboys a chance to match or submit an offer of their own.

A team official, who spoke to The News on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of contract talks, expects Pollard to get as many offers as possible before talking to Dallas.

Another reason Pollard might want to stay in Dallas is that there shouldn’t be much competition to be RB1, considering the most experienced running back on the roster is Malik Davis, who has just over 160 career rushing yards. He could continue to be the veteran leader the Cowboys are hoping to find at the position in free agency while keeping continuity on offense. He could hope to parlay a possible short-term contract into something bigger if he has a good year at full health.

Pollard an explosive runner when healthy, but his pass blocking has also improved with added praise from head coach Mike McCarthy. Pass blocking is an emphasis for McCarthy and his offense’s success, so keeping Pollard would be welcomed.

A return from Pollard doesn’t close the door on Dallas adding to the position in the NFL Draft. Having formally met with five of the class’s top backs at the Combine, it certainly looks like Dallas could aim to go younger at the position.

Pollard’s Pro Bowl season in 2022 came while he was part of a running back committee with Ezekiel Elliott. If Dallas decides to re-sign him, Pollard might be returning to sharing a workload, but it could benefit his production in Dallas.