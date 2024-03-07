Cowboys draft 2024: 7-round NFL mock draft for all teams after the combine

The 2024 NFL Combine has come and gone, which means it’s time to start piecing together mock drafts after getting a first taste of which teams are even somewhat interested in which players. Without further ado, here’s a full seven-round mock draft with a focus on how things could shake out for the Cowboys.

One quick note: picks that are listed in italics denote expected compensatory picks, based on the NFL’s formula for determining such picks. These picks have not yet been officially determined.

First Round

1. Chicago Bears (from CAR): Caleb Williams, QB - USC

For the second year in a row, the Bears have the first overall pick. Once again, there is chatter that they might explore a trade down, but nothing has materialized yet. If the Bears stand pat with this pick, it’s because they’re moving on from Justin Fields and selecting Caleb Williams to (hopefully) be their new franchise quarterback.

2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB - LSU

The Commanders are poised to take a quarterback here after the Sam Howell experiment ran its course. Whispers from the combine suggest that Washington has interest in trading up for Caleb Williams, but if they can’t pull that off there are still two very good options in Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. My guess is Daniels fits offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s scheme a little better, making him the pick here.

3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB - North Carolina

The Patriots don’t necessarily have to take a quarterback here - rumors point to them signing a veteran quarterback in free agency as a bridge option - but it makes sense to do so, especially if Drake Maye is available. Maye’s blend of arm strength and improvisational ability should fit well in offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s scheme.

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR - Ohio State

The Cardinals saw enough from Kyler Murray towards the end of last season to feel okay about sticking with him as their franchise quarterback. Now, though, Murray needs some weapons to throw to, and Marvin Harrison Jr. is the consensus top receiver in this draft.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Nabers, WR - LSU

The Chargers may have just spent a first-round pick on a receiver a year ago with Quentin Johnston, but early returns on him aren’t positive. Plus, the duo of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are getting up there in age. Malik Nabers is an extremely talented weapon that could quickly become a favorite target for Justin Herbert.

6. New York Giants: J.J. McCarthy, QB - Michigan

The Giants appear to be doing their due diligence on quarterbacks, and they specifically met with J.J. McCarthy at the combine. Daniel Jones still has three years left on his contract, but New York has an out after this year. Drafting McCarthy here would give this regime a chance to put their stamp on the position and move on from Jones if/when McCarthy earns the starting job.

7. Tennessee Titans: Rome Odunze, WR - Washington

New Titans head coach Brian Callahan finds himself in a similar situation as he and the Bengals did back in 2021, when the choice was between the top tackle (Penei Sewell) or the top receiver (Ja’Marr Chase). Callahan then watched as Joe Burrow’s career came alive with Chase catching passes from him, and could envision similar success with Will Levis throwing to the talented Rome Odunze.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Jared Verse, EDGE - Florida State

The Falcons’ biggest need is quarterback, but rumors around the combine suggest they’ll look to a veteran to fill that spot. That frees Atlanta up to take the best player available here, and Jared Verse could be the guy. His pass rush prowess could beef up this Falcons defense, which took a good step forward last year but still has room to improve.

9. Chicago Bears: Olu Fashanu, OT - Penn State

The Bears found their new quarterback of the future at the top of the draft. Now, they need to protect him. Chicago hasn’t invested much in their offensive line despite having a general manager and assistant general manager who both played the position back in the day. Olu Fashanu may be the best lineman in this draft, and he should immediately start at left tackle protecting Caleb Williams’ blind side.

10. New York Jets: Joe Alt, OT - Notre Dame

Aaron Rodgers lasted all of 94 seconds for the Jets before getting hit and, ultimately, was lost for the season with an injury. Then, Zach Wilson spent the rest of the year running scared every other play. To say that the Jets need better protection is an understatement, and Joe Alt would seriously upgrade their offensive line.

11. Minnesota Vikings: Dallas Turner, EDGE - Alabama

The Vikings have questions to answer at quarterback with Kirk Cousins’ impending free agency, but they’re also set to lose Danielle Hunter to free agency. Depending on who you ask, Dallas Turner is the best edge rusher in this draft, and Minnesota would be thrilled to land him here.

12. Denver Broncos: Bo Nix, QB - Oregon

The Broncos are officially in the market for a quarterback after releasing Russell Wilson on Monday, and with that move accounting for $85 million in dead cap over the next two years, Denver’s options are limited. Taking Bo Nix this high will definitely be considered a reach, but if Sean Payton feels convinced about the Oregon passer (something he never experienced with Wilson) it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him pull the trigger here.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Terrion Arnold, CB - Alabama

This is really just a case of the Raiders having a need at the cornerback position and being given the chance to take the first one off the board. Terrion Arnold is a highly athletic man-cover corner, which plays into what defensive coordinator Patrick Graham wants to do.

14. New Orleans Saints: Brock Bowers, TE - Georgia

This pick seems obvious for two reasons. First, Derek Carr’s best years with the Raiders came when he had Darren Waller at his peak as a high level safety blanket. Secondly, new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s scheme has always made extensive use of the tight end position. Brock Bowers is far and away the best tight end in this draft, and he could immediately become a key cog in the New Orleans offense.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Nate Wiggins, CB - Clemson

The Colts were one game away from making the playoffs last year, even with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson missing most of the season due to injury. The offense seems to be in a good spot, but their defense got shredded through the air far too often. Adding the athletic freak that is Nate Wiggins would be a good start on shoring up that secondary.

16. Seattle Seahawks: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C - Oregon

The Seahawks’ starting center from this past year is set to hit free agency next week, and the only other center on their roster at the moment has minimal play experience. Jackson Powers-Johnson is a day one starter in this league, and would be another crucial piece of an offensive line that’s gone through a youth movement the last few years in Seattle.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Taliese Fuaga, OT - Oregon State

Offensive line injuries were a big part of the Jaguars’ late-season collapse last year, and left tackle Cam Robinson’s play was already declining before he was hurt. Taliese Fuaga would offer some much-needed youth and power on this offensive line.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: JC Latham, OT - Alabama

It’s a great year for teams to need an offensive tackle, and the Bengals keep it rolling by selecting JC Latham. During his college days, Latham played at right guard before kicking out to right tackle for the last two years. Jonah Williams, who started every game on the right side in Cincinnati this past year, seems likely to leave in free agency, making Latham a perfect fit here.

19. Los Angeles Rams: Byron Murphy II, iDL - Texas

The Rams are in an odd position after making the playoffs last year, as they’re not really positioned for another Super Bowl run but also aren’t fully rebuilding. But the defensive cupboard needs restocking, especially with Aaron Donald turning 33 later this summer. Byron Murphy II offers some really exciting traits to beef up this defensive line.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Quinyon Mitchell, CB - Toledo

The Steelers have quite a few areas of need after an up-and-down season, but cornerback has to be near the top. One of the better combine performances belonged to Quinyon Mitchell, who has quickly climbed up the draft boards since the season concluded.

21. Miami Dolphins: Troy Fautanu, OT - Washington

Another year gone by in Miami and the story remains the same: the offensive line needs to be better. Troy Fautanu has scouts split as to whether he can be a tackle or needs to move inside to guard, but the Dolphins can use him in either spot. The physical mauler would be right at home in this Miami offensive attack.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Cooper DeJean, CB - Iowa

In some ways, Cooper DeJean just feels like a classic Eagles pick. He also fills a big need, as Philadelphia’s corners are well past their prime. DeJean offers plenty of athleticism and technical refinement to become a star for new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

23. Houston Texans (from CLE): Keon Coleman, WR - Florida State

C.J. Stroud had a phenomenal rookie year, leading the Texans to the playoffs, with very little talent at the receiver position. That’s enough to get excited about this team’s future, but pairing him with a physical possession receiver like Keon Coleman could help this offense reach the next level.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Guyton, OT - Oklahoma

The Cowboys have some questions along the offensive line, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them target that spot early in the draft. In fact, the last time the Cowboys were picking 24th overall, they chose a Texas native named Tyler who played his college ball in the state of Oklahoma, and they do so again with Tyler Guyton.

Guyton was the Sooners’ starting right tackle for the past two years, though he’s also had some experience at left tackle. At 6’8” and 322 pounds, Guyton is an ideal combination of size and athleticism that has scouts imagining him at either tackle spot in the NFL. Dallas takes Guyton here, securing another talented lineman without having to fully commit to who plays where on this offensive line.

25. Green Bay Packers: Amarius Mims, OT - Georgia

Rumors persist that the Packers will be moving on from longtime tackle David Bakhtiari this offseason - even if they don’t, Bakhtiari is clearly in the twilight of his career at age 32 - and if that’s the case, Green Bay needs a new people-mover. Amarius Mims dazzled at the combine with his smooth movement skills despite weighing in at a hulking 340 pounds. He could become the next great Packers offensive lineman.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Laiatu Latu, EDGE - UCLA

With the Buccaneers’ recent release of Shaq Barrett, head coach Todd Bowles will be looking for a new primary edge rusher. While Tampa Bay has more pressing needs, it might be hard to resist taking Laiatu Latu at this spot. Latu may very well be the best edge rusher in this draft, though Jared Verse and Dallas Turner have more name recognition, and he’d be a perfect fit in this defense.

27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): Jer’Zhan Newton, iDL - Illinois

The Cardinals struggled quite often on defense last year - they were dead last in defensive DVOA - and their weak defensive line was a big part of that. Jer’Zhan Newton has drawn comparisons to Javon Hargrave, who thrived in Philadelphia under Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon. Similarly, Newton could be an integral part of the defensive rebuild in the desert.

28. Buffalo Bills: Graham Barton, OT - Duke

The Bills are in need of a bit of a restock on the offensive line, with David Edwards a pending free agent and starting center Mitch Morse recently released. Graham Barton played tackle this past year at Duke, but he’s moved around a bit and most scouts expect him to find a home inside at the next level. Taking Barton now would give Buffalo just one more body capable of keeping Josh Allen upright, which has to be the top priority.

29. Detroit Lions: Tyler Nubin, S - Minnesota

The Lions made a somewhat surprising move when they cut safety Tracy Walker, giving them just two safeties on their roster now between Kerby Joseph and last year’s rookie sensation Brian Branch. While they feel good about those two, Branch played more of a slot safety hybrid role, and Detroit could benefit from one more talented safety in the fold. Tyler Nubin is an exciting prospect whose play style would mesh well with the Lions culture, as well as take another step towards shoring up an inconsistent secondary.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Chop Robinson, EDGE - Penn State

Chop Robinson easily has the coolest name among edge rushers in this class, and some scouts think he has the most upside too. Robinson is extremely raw but, like most Penn State players, is teeming with athleticism. If a team can develop his fundamentals and incorporate him into their scheme, Robinson could become a star. And is there any other team better equipped to do just that than the Baltimore Ravens?

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jordan Morgan, OT - Arizona

The 49ers dominated for much of this past season, but they had consistent issues along the right side of their offensive line that Kyle Shanahan frequently had to mask with his game plans. Jordan Morgan has been a stout left tackle the last few years, but San Francisco could easily apply his talent to the right tackle spot while grooming him to replace Trent Williams in a year or two.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Xavier Worthy, WR - Texas

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: the Chiefs need help at receiver. And who did more to help their draft stock at the combine than Xavier Worthy, who set a new all-time record for fastest 40-yard dash? The last time the Chiefs had a receiver as fast as a cheetah, things worked out pretty well for them. Worthy could thrive in Kansas City’s offense.

Second Round:

33. Carolina Panthers: Brian Thomas Jr., WR - LSU

34. New England Patriots: Troy Franklin, WR - Oregon

35. Arizona Cardinals: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB - Alabama

36. Washington Commanders: Payton Wilson, LB - NC State

37. Los Angeles Chargers: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE - Texas

38. Tennessee Titans: Ladd McConkey, WR - Georgia

39. New York Giants: Braden Fiske, iDL - Florida State

40. Washington Commanders (from CHI): Darius Robinson, EDGE - Missouri

41. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ): Kingsley Suamataia, OG - BYU

42. Minnesota Vikings: Zach Frazier, C - West Virginia

43. Atlanta Falcons: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Missouri

44. Las Vegas Raiders: Adisa Isaac, EDGE - Penn State

45. New Orleans Saints (from DEN): TJ Tampa, CB - Iowa State

46. Indianapolis Colts: Ricky Pearsall, WR - Florida

47. New York Giants (from SEA): Adonai Mitchell, WR - Texas

48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kamari Lassiter, CB - Georgia

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Chris Braswell, EDGE - Alabama

50. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): Edgerrin Cooper, LB - Texas A&M

51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Junior Colson, LB - Michigan

52. Los Angeles Rams: Michael Penix Jr., QB - Washington

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Roman Wilson, WR - Michigan

54. Cleveland Browns: Mike Sainristil, CB - Michigan

55. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR - Washington

56. Dallas Cowboys: T’Vondre Sweat, iDL - Texas

The Cowboys want to get bigger in the trenches on defense, which should be music to fans’ ears. Johnathan Hankins is a free agent, and Mazi Smith will need to bulk up if he’s going to return to the big man he was in college. Taking T’Vondre Sweat here lets the Cowboys hedge their bets.

Sweat is a mountain of a man, measuring in at 6’4” and 366 pounds at the combine. His 5.27 40-yard dash was the slowest in his position group, but still way ahead of expectations given his size. Sweat may climb higher on draft boards as things move along, but this draft slot seems like the floor for him, as the Cowboys would crave the interior run-stuffing presence he offers.

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalen McMillan, WR - Washington

58. Green Bay Packers: Javon Bullard, S - Georgia

59. Houston Texans: Theo Johnson, TE - Penn State

60. Buffalo Bills: Jaden Hicks, S - Washington State

61. Detroit Lions: Kris Jenkins, iDL - Michigan

62. Baltimore Ravens: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB - Clemson

63. San Francisco 49ers: Jermaine Burton, WR - Alabama

64. Kansas City Chiefs: Jonah Elliss, EDGE - Utah

Third Round:

65. Carolina Panthers: Christian Haynes, OG - Connecticut

66. Arizona Cardinals: Bralen Trice, EDGE - Washington

67. Washington Commanders: Ruke Orhorhoro, iDL - Clemson

68. New England Patriots: Khyree Jackson, CB - Oregon

69. Los Angeles Chargers: Jonathon Brooks, RB - Texas

70. New York Giants: Kiran Amagadjie, OT - Yale

71. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN): Xavier Legette, WR - South Carolina

72. New York Jets: Johnny Wilson, WR - Florida State

73. Detroit Lions (from MIN): Max Melton, CB - Rutgers

74. Atlanta Falcons: Devontez Walker, WR - North Carolina

75. Chicago Bears: Calen Bullock, S - USC

76. Denver Broncos: Blake Fisher, OT - Notre Dame

77. Las Vegas Raiders: Austin Booker, EDGE - Kansas

78. Seattle Seahawks: Michael Pratt, QB - Tulane

79. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX): Kamren Kinchens, S - Miami

80. Cincinnati Bengals: Jaylen Wright, RB - Tennessee

81. Seattle Seahawks (from NO): Patrick Paul, OT - Houston

82. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Mahogany, OG - Boston College

83. Los Angeles Rams: Malachi Corley, WR - Western Kentucky

84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brandon Dorlus, iDL - Oregon

85. Cleveland Browns: Jarrian Jones, CB - Florida State

86. Houston Texans (from PHI): Sedrick Van Pran, C - Georgia

87. Dallas Cowboys: Blake Corum, RB - Michigan

The Cowboys are expected to let Tony Pollard, as well as Rico Dowdle, test the free agent market. Assuming neither player comes back to Dallas, the team will need to add some bodies alongside Malik Davis and Deuce Vaughn.

Enter Blake Corum, one of the most efficient running backs in college over the last two seasons. Corum is a downhill runner who excelled in short yardage situations for the Wolverines, something the Cowboys missed quite often last year. Corum’s average athleticism is a big reason why he’s still available here, but the Cowboys surely won’t complain.

88. Green Bay Packers: Marist Liufau, LB - Notre Dame

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brenden Rice, WR - USC

90. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): Mason McCormick, OG - South Dakota State

91. Green Bay Packers (from BUF): Sione Vaki, S - Utah

92. Detroit Lions: Gabriel Murphy, EDGE - UCLA

93. Baltimore Ravens: Jamari Thrash, WR - Louisville

94. San Francisco 49ers: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE - Western Michigan

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Michael Hall Jr., iDL - Ohio State

96. Jacksonville Jaguars: Javon Solomon, EDGE - Troy

97. Philadelphia Eagles: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB - Missouri

98. San Francisco 49ers: Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB - Louisville

99. Buffalo Bills: Bucky Irving, RB - Oregon

100. Los Angeles Rams: Tommy Eichenberg, LB - Ohio State

101.Washington Commanders (from SF): Cade Stover, TE - Ohio State

Fourth Round:

102. Carolina Panthers: Matt Goncalves, OT - Pittsburgh

103. Washington Commanders: Jacob Cowing, WR - Arizona

104. New England Patriots: Audric Estime, RB - Notre Dame

105. Arizona Cardinals: Ray Davis, RB - Kentucky

106. Los Angeles Chargers: Andru Phillips, CB - Kentucky

107. Tennessee Titans: Dominick Puni, OT - Kansas

108. New York Giants: DeWayne Carter, iDL - Duke

109. Minnesota Vikings: Spencer Rattler, QB - South Carolina

110. Atlanta Falcons: Leonard Taylor III, iDL - Miami

111. Chicago Bears: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S - Texas Tech

112. New York Jets: Jordan Travis, QB - Florida State

113. Las Vegas Raiders: McKinnley Jackson, iDL - Texas A&M

114. New York Jets (from DEN): MarShawn Lloyd, RB - USC

115. Jacksonville Jaguars: Renardo Green, CB - Florida State

116. Cincinnati Bengals: Tykee Smith, S - Georgia

117. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NO): Javon Baker, WR - UCF

118. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Jones, OT - Texas

119. Seattle Seahawks: Mohamed Kamara, EDGE - Colorado State

120. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drake Nugent, C - Michigan

121. Pittsburgh Steelers (from LAR): Kalen King, CB - Penn State

122. Denver Broncos (from MIA): Maason Smith, iDL - LSU

123. Chicago Bears (from PHI): Braelon Allen, RB - Wisconsin

124. Houston Texans (from CLE): Sataoa Laumea, OT - Utah

125. San Francisco 49ers (from DAL): Cornelius Johnson, WR - Michigan

126. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ainias Smith, WR - Texas A&M

127. Green Bay Packers: Cam Hart, CB - Notre Dame

128. Houston Texans: Justin Eboigbe, EDGE - Alabama

129. Buffalo Bills: Khristian Boyd, iDL - Northern Iowa

130. Minnesota Vikings (from DET): Ben Sinnott, TE - Kansas State

131. Baltimore Ravens: Isaiah Adams, OT - Illinois

132. San Francisco 49ers: Will Shipley, RB - Clemson

133. Kansas City Chiefs: Trey Benson, RB - Florida State

134. Baltimore Ravens: Cooper Beebe, OG - Kansas State

Fifth Round:

135. Cleveland Browns (from CAR): Cole Bishop, S - Utah

136. New England Patriots: Nelson Caesar, EDGE - Houston

137. Arizona Cardinals: Malik Washington, WR - Virginia

138. Washington Commanders: Grayson Murphy, EDGE - UCLA

139. Los Angeles Chargers: Logan Lee, iDL - Iowa

140. New York Giants: DJ James, CB - Auburn

141. Carolina Panthers (from TEN): Caelen Carson, CB - Wake Forest

142. Atlanta Falcons: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR - Georgia

143. Chicago Bears: Chau Smith-Wade, CB - Washington State

144. Denver Broncos (from NYJ): Xavier Thomas, EDGE - Clemson

145. Tennessee Titans (from MIN): Mekhi Wingo, iDL - LSU

146. Denver Broncos: Will Reichard, K - Alabama

147. Las Vegas Raiders: Isaac Guerendo, RB - Louisville

148. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Davis, iDL - Clemson

149. New Orleans: Austin Reed, QB - Western Kentucky

150. Indianapolis Colts: Josh Newton, CB - TCU

151. Seattle Seahawks: Michael Barrett, LB - Michigan

152. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dallin Holker, TE - Colorado State

153. Los Angeles Rams: Zak Zinter, G - Michigan

154. Los Angeles Rams (from PIT): JD Bertrand, LB - Notre Dame

155. Cleveland Browns (from PHI): Beau Brade, S - Maryland

156. Minnesota Vikings (from CLE): Dylan Laube, RB - New Hampshire

157. Miami Dolphins: Beaux Limmer, C - Arkansas

158. Kansas City Chiefs (from DAL): Malik Mustapha, S - Wake Forest

159. Buffalo Bills (from GB): Javon Foster, OT - Missouri

160. Philadelphia Eagles (from TB): Joe Milton III, QB - Tennessee

161. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): Dillon Johnson, RB - Washington

162. Buffalo Bills: James Williams, S - Miami

163. Detroit Lions: Walter Rouse, OT - Oklahoma

164. Baltimore Ravens: Isaiah Williams, WR - Illinois

165. Carolina Panthers (from SF): Dwight McGlothern, CB - Arkansas

166. Minnesota Vikings (from KC): Nehemiah Pritchett, CB - Auburn

167. New Orleans Saints: Myles Murphy, iDL - North Carolina

168. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Sundell, OT - North Dakota State

169. New Orleans Saints: Roger Rosengarten, OT - Washington

170. Philadelphia Eagles: Cedric Gray, LB - North Carolina

171. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaheim Bell, TE - Florida State

172. Kansas City Chiefs: AJ Barner, TE - Michigan

173. Dallas Cowboys: Tanor Bortolini, C - Wisconsin

The last time the Cowboys had to move on from a center they drafted out of Wisconsin, they took Tyler Biadasz from the same school. So, with Biadasz likely on his way out this offseason, why not target yet another Badger for the future of the center position?

Tanor Bortolini has experience playing four different spots on the offensive line, but he found his groove at center this past season. Then, Bortolini stole the show at the combine, finishing top two among all linemen in the 40-yard dash, short shuttle, and 3-cone drill. He’s likely not a starter right out of the gate, but Bortolini definitely has the traits to become one soon.

174. New Orleans Saints: Tory Taylor, P - Iowa

175. Cincinnati Bengals: Tarheeb Still, CB - Maryland

176. San Francisco 49ers: Braiden McGregor, EDGE - Michigan

177. Los Angeles Rams: Ryan Watts, CB - Texas

178. Philadelphia Eagles: Tyrone Tracy, RB - Purdue

Sixth Round:

179. Minnesota Vikings (from CAR): Jowon Briggs, iDL - Cincinnati

180. Carolina Panthers (from AZ): Kimani Vidal, RB - Troy

181. Washington Commanders: Jordan Jefferson, iDL - LSU

182. New England Patriots: Justin Rogers, iDL - Auburn

183. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Schrader, RB - Missouri

184. Tennessee Titans: Daijahn Anthony, S - Ole Miss

185. New York Giants: Kamal Hadden, CB - Tennessee

186. Miami Dolphins (from CHI): Jaylin Simpson, S - Auburn

187. New York Jets: Harrison Mevis, K - Missouri

188. Arizona Cardinals (from MIN): De’Corian Clark, WR - UTSA

189. Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Jalen Green, S - Mississippi State

190. Minnesota Vikings (from LV): LaDarius Henderson, OG - Michigan

191. Los Angeles Rams (from DEN): Marcus Harris, iDL - Auburn

192. New Orleans Saints: Trevor Keegan, OG - Michigan

193. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Gould, WR - Oregon State

194. Seattle Seahawks: Dylan McMahon, C - NC State

195. Jacksonville Jaguars: Bru McCoy, WR - Tennessee

196. Cincinnati Bengals: Jaylan Ford, LB - Texas

197. Pittsburgh Steelers: MJ Devonshire, CB - Pittsburgh

198. Buffalo Bills (from LAR): Brennan Jackson, EDGE - Washington State

199. Atlanta Falcons (from CLE): Hunter Nourzad, C - Penn State

200. Miami Dolphins: Steele Chambers, LB - Ohio State

201. New Orleans Saints (from PHI): Casey Washington, WR - Illinois

202. Buffalo Bills (from DAL): Ethan Driskell, OT - Marshall

203. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Frank Gore Jr., RB - Southern Miss

204. Green Bay Packers: Zion Logue, iDL - Georgia

205. Cleveland Browns (from HOU): Javion Cohen, OG - Miami

206. Buffalo Bills: Ty’Ron Hopper, LB - Missouri

207. Detroit Lions: Johnny Dixon, CB - Penn State

208. Cleveland Browns (from BAL): Jaylen Harrell, EDGE - Michigan

209. San Francisco 49ers: Julian Pearl, OT - Illinois

210. Las Vegas Raiders (from KC): Jordan Whittington, WR - Texas

211. Jacksonville Jaguars: Caedan Wallace, OT - Penn State

212. Los Angeles Rams: Jase McClellan, RB - Alabama

213. Dallas Cowboys: Curtis Jacobs, LB - Penn State

Linebacker is a serious need for the Cowboys, especially with the future of Leighton Vander Esch unclear at this point. New defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer tends to prefer larger linebackers with top-end speed, which is why Curtis Jacobs could become an easy target.

Jacobs, who measured in at 6’1” and 241 pounds, had a big day at the combine. He finished in the top 10 among linebackers in every single test he participated in. Beyond that, Jacobs’ pedigree at Penn State seems to suggest he’d fit right in with Zimmer’s defense.

214. San Francisco 49ers: Dominic Lovett, WR - Georgia

215. San Francisco 49ers: Solomon Byrd, EDGE - USC

216. Green Bay Packers: Omar Brown, S - Nebraska

217. Los Angeles Rams: Joshua Cephus, WR - UTSA

218. Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Coker, OT - TCU

Seventh Round:

219. Tennessee Titans (from CAR): Carson Steele, RB - UCLA

220. Washington Commanders: Josh Wallace, CB - Michigan

221. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE): Daequan Hardy, CB - Penn State

222. Arizona Cardinals: Trente Jones, OT - Michigan

223. Los Angeles Chargers: Ro Torrence, CB - Arizona State

224. Arizona Cardinals (from NYG): Trey Taylor, S - Air Force

225. Las Vegas Raiders (from TEN): Anim Dankwah, OT - Howard

226. Baltimore Ravens (from NYJ): Brandon Coleman, OT - TCU

227. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN): AJ Woods, CB - Pittsburgh

228. Cleveland Browns (from ATL): Marcellas Dial, CB - South Carolina

229. New England Patriots (from CHI): Isaiah Davis, RB - South Dakota State

230. New Orleans Saints (from DEN): Myles Harden, CB - South Dakota

231. Dallas Cowboys (from LV): Zakhari Franklin, WR - Ole Miss

It may not be as pressing of a need right now, but receiver is a spot the Cowboys should probably look to address in this draft at some point. And with Zakhari Franklin being available at this stage, it’s an easy decision to make.

Not too long ago, Franklin was a star at UTSA. He set program records his junior season, and then reset those records a year later. Franklin then opted to use his extra year of eligibility (due to the pandemic eligibility freeze) and transfer to Ole Miss. However, an injury early in the year impacted Franklin’s ability to find a spot on the depth chart, and he only appeared in four games. Still, Franklin flashed potential back in San Antonio, and perhaps a return to the state of Texas could coax that talent back out of him.

232. Indianapolis Colts: Dominique Hampton, S - Washington

233. Seattle Seahawks: Deshaun Fenwick, RB - Oregon State

234. Jacksonville Jaguars: Keith Randolph Jr., iDL - Illinois

235. Cincinnati Bengals: Willie Roberts, CB - Louisiana Tech

236. Houston Texans (from NO): Tanner McLachlan, TE - Arizona

237. Denver Broncos (from LAR): Darius Muasau, LB - UCLA

238. Pittsburgh Steelers: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB - Maryland

239. Miami Dolphins: Trey Knox, TE - South Carolina

240. Tennessee Titans (from PHI): Donovan Jennings, OT - USF

241. Arizona Cardinals (from CLE): CJ Hanson, OG - Holy Cross

242. Dallas Cowboys: Nathaniel Watson, LB - Mississippi State

The Cowboys already addressed linebacker, but double-dipping could very well be a strategy in this draft. With the 242nd pick, finding a starter at any position seems unlikely, but the linebacker position also is frequently utilized on special teams. Aside from that, Dallas just needs depth at the position.

Nathaniel Watson looks like an old-school linebacker, with great size and physicality in his play style, though he’s not oozing with athleticism. That’s usually a death knell for linebackers hoping to start in the NFL, but Watson has plenty to offer on special teams and would provide depth at linebacker. His fierce play style would also mesh perfectly with Mike Zimmer.

243. Green Bay Packers: Trevin Wallace, LB - Kentucky

244. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Raym, C - Oklahoma

245. Houston Texans: Tyler Owens, S - Texas Tech

246. Buffalo Bills: Tip Reiman, TE - Illinois

247. Detroit Lions: Rasheen Ali, RB - Marshall

248. Baltimore Ravens: Evan Anderson, iDL - FAU

249. San Francisco 49ers: Dallas Gant, LB - Toledo

250. Houston Texans (from KC): Layden Robinson, OG - Texas A&M

251. Green Bay Packers: Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB - Washington

252. Cincinnati Bengals: Gabe Hall, iDL - Baylor

253. New York Jets: Josiah Ezerim, OT - Eastern Kentucky

254. New York Jets: Khalid Duke, EDGE - Kansas State

255. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenny Logan Jr., S - Kansas

256. Los Angeles Chargers: Nathan Thomas, OT - Louisiana

257. New York Jets: Jordan Magee, LB - Temple