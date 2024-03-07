Why wide receiver is sneakily one of the Cowboys’ biggest needs this offseason

If you take a high-level look at the Dallas Cowboys' current roster, wide receiver is probably not one of their most glaring needs. Leading the way Dallas has 2023 First Team All-Pro CeeDee Lamb, who has firmly cemented himself as one of the best five receivers in football. Behind Lamb, the Cowboys have dependable veteran Brandin Cooks, who after a slow start was very productive for Dallas down the stretch, scoring five touchdowns in their last seven regular season games.

Jalen Tolbert, the 25-year-old former third-round pick, is the wild card of the group. After a disaster of a rookie season in which Tolbert caught just two passes for 12 yards, the young wideout made some positive strides in 2023. Tolbert finished the season with 22 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns. While the stats certainly weren’t anything to write home about, he did show some flashes of potential and seemed to find a good rapport with Dak Prescott as the season went on.

Outside of the top three, Dallas does still have veteran Michael Gallup on the roster. While Gallup is still a Cowboy at this time, it seems almost certain that Dallas will designate him a post-June 1st cut, meaning in all likelihood his time as a Cowboy has come to an end.

Even without Gallup, who hasn’t looked like himself since his injury in late 2021, the group of Lamb, Cooks, Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, and Jalen Brooks is a decent group, especially at the starter level. Lamb has ascended to a clear number-one wideout, Cooks is a reliable veteran who can make some game-changing plays, and Tolbert provides upside and is still just 25 years old.

So the Cowboys are all set at receiver entering the 2024 season, right? Well, not so fast. If you look at the future of the position beyond next season things get much more complicated.

CeeDee Lamb, who is about to enter his fifth and final season under contract as a Cowboy, is set to hit the open market at next season’s end. Lamb, coming off the best year of his career, will likely want and attempt to become the highest-paid receiver in all of football. With star players such as Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, and Zack Martin also set to become free agents in the next two offseasons, making Lamb the highest-paid wideout in the NFL and leaving room to retain the other three stars won’t be easy. Dallas should, and likely will, be able to make things work out, but Lamb’s long-term future in Dallas is certainly not guaranteed.

Like Lamb, Brandin Cooks is also set to become a free agent after next season. Cooks, who turns 31 this September, is about to play his 11th season in the league this upcoming year. The veteran may look to continue playing after this season, but he could also call it quits after a very productive and lengthy career. Even if he does decide to continue playing, it’s hard to see Dallas being able to bring the veteran back when they have so many other players they will need to prioritize.

It’s very unlikely, especially since a Lamb extension is felt to be inevitable, but if they don’t invest premium capital in a wideout this off-season, there is a world where the Cowboys hit March of 2024 with Jalen Tolbert as their top wide receiver. There’s still plenty of time for Tolbert to pan out, but that’s not a world the Cowboys, or anyone of us fans, want to live in. Even with Lamb back in the fold long-term, they will need some more talent around him beyond Tolbert.

Even with all the other needs on their roster, the Cowboys need to either draft a receiver with one of their first few picks in the 2024 NFL Draft or sign one with some serious pedigree in free agency. Doing so would give Dallas some much-needed insurance as the position enters what may be a big-time transitional period after this upcoming season.