How Tyron Smith’s potential exit could impact fellow free agent Chuma Edoga

With all eyes on Tyron Smith’s potential departure from the Cowboys, fellow free agent Chuma Edoga is understandably flying under the radar. But after starting six games for Dallas last year, could the versatile veteran now be closer to getting re-signed? If so, could Edgoa even be in line for a bigger role?

Edoga was signed out of last year’s free agent pool to provide experienced depth at left tackle and offer some flexibility at guard. Both were utilized in 2023; Edoga started Weeks 1 and 2 at left guard for an injured Tyler Smith and then the next two weeks at left tackle when Tyron Smith missed time. He also covered for Tyron in two other games later in the season. The Cowboys went 4-2 in the six games that Edoga started.

It was a mixed bag in terms of performance. Edoga certainly looked better at guard than tackle, which would be true for many players in the league, but he held his own at LT against a strong Patriots defense in Week 4. His last game was probably the worst as Edoga struggled mightily in Dallas’ ugly Week 14 loss to the Dolphins.

Turning just 27 in May, Edoga offers experience and position flex and now a year’s worth of familiarity in the Cowboys’ offense. The former third-round pick is hardly a glamorous or priority re-signing among Dallas’ impending free agents, but he could be the kind of security option that they want if Tyron Smith is truly moving on.

Money shouldn’t be an issue. Edoga doesn’t stand to have much of a market based on his own achievements and a supposed wealth of offensive line talent in the upcoming draft. So if Dallas wants him back, it shouldn’t be hard to find the right price.

The real question will be if the Cowboys think Edoga is worth re-signing over some of their existing prospects. Asim Richards, a fifth-round pick last year, has similar flexibility and hopefully more upside. There’s also Matt Waletzko, a fifth-rounder in 2022, who has battled shoulder issues but could be a factor if healthy.

There’s also the possibility that Dallas will replace one Smith with another, moving Tyler to left tackle for at least this year and going with Richards, T.J. Bass, or some other acquisition at guard this year. While nobody wants to see Tyler Smith moved away from the position where he’s proven to be an All-Pro, he may ultimately be the Cowboys’ best option for protecting Dak Prescott’s blindside in 2024.

Edoga could factor into that scenario too, doing his best work at guard last year in place of the younger Smith. If nothing else, and especially if a roster spot is open from Tyron’s departure, the Cowboys might want the veteran in the mix to compete with less-experienced options for significant roles.

If Dallas does manage to work out a deal with Tyron Smith, Chuma Edoga probably walks as the team moves on to younger depth for development. But Tyron’s potential exit creates a big hole on the line that the Cowboys may not want to wait until the draft to address. Edoga may not be who they ideally want starting there next season, but they could be more motivated to re-sign him as an option.