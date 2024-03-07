Cowboys free agency: Linebacker is a need, Jordyn Brooks might be an answer

If you have concerns about the Dallas Cowboys cap room and impending decision’s the front need to make, then try asking the Seattle Seahawks how they feel right now. Sure, the Seahawks have $14 million in space at the moment, but they have 14 major contracts to figure out before they become free agents.

This leaves the Seahawks front office to make the tough decision on which high-value players get to stay. With the likes of Leonard Williams and Bobby Wagner getting first dibs for a sit down, other players like Jordyn Brooks could become cap casualties. Brooks is already set to hit free agency after the Seahawks declined his fifth-year option and according to Sportrac, Brooks’ market value is just over $11 million.

That was a franchise record-tying 20 tackle day for @JordynBrooks_. pic.twitter.com/AU8IuLwPt2 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 10, 2022

This week on ESPN, Jeremy Fowler suggested that Brooks would be a good fit in Dallas for both need and how he fits in the Mike Zimmer defense. Fowler wrote:

Dallas could be in the market for a linebacker after last season’s struggles at the position. Jordyn Brooks, a Dallas-area native and one of the top free agent linebackers, would be a good fit.

With the career of Leighton Vander Esch in doubt, Brooks would most definitely fill the void if LVE was to retire due to medical reasons or not stay in Dallas. Brooks, a former first-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, had a productive season in 2023. He registered 111 total tackles, five sacks, eight tackles for loss and one pick-six. And 2023 was a down year in terms of production for Brooks.

Brooks was recovering from an ACL injury he sustained in 2022 which could be a reason for the drop in production last year. But the speed of his recovery to be available in 2023 was nothing short of a miracle. If the Cowboys feel confident in Brooks’ medicals, bringing him to Dallas should be on the agenda.

Brooks would be walking into a starting role with a diminished linebacker corps, playing on an elite defense that ranked fifth last year in fewest points allowed and fewest yards allowed. But the defense clearly needed help on stopping the run where they finished 16th in the league, allowing an average of 112 rush yards per game. Plus it would be a return to home for Brooks who played for Texas Tech in college and originates from Houston.

Jordyn Brooks has been playing out of his mind the past two weeks. Seattle has been more willing to send him on the blitz and that aggressiveness has been paying dividends with him coming untouched here to blast P.J. Walker for a strip sack. pic.twitter.com/qdCb27L8BW — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) October 31, 2023

The Cowboys are moderate spenders in free agency, but might want to shell out some money for a solid option in the middle of Mike Zimmer’s new defense.