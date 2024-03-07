Cowboys news: Why the ‘all-in’ plan was never really going to be ‘all-in’

Dallas’ ‘all in’ approach is producing more questions than answers.

It seems that the Dallas Cowboys can’t get out of their way when it comes to negotiating with some of their top players. When it comes to the future of Dallas’ three stars in quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver CeeDee Lamb, and defensive weapon Micah Parsons, the Cowboys have made it clear how they will be the priority this offseason for the team. For some reason, they aren’t exactly acting like it. The latest example of it has come following the 2024 Scouting Combine. NFL Network’s own Rich Eisen said on his daily show that the Cowboys’ message of all-in was a direct response to recent negotiations with Prescott. “The rumor I heard from multiple people at the Combine is his definition of all-in is to make Dak play out his walk year and not extend him at all, and just eat the cap hit,” Eisen said. “And the free agents that they might go get aren’t the big-name guys that you think because they won’t be able to afford ‘em.” Letting Prescott play out the final year of his current extension would be a massive gamble by owner Jerry Jones and the organization. Should Dak lead the Cowboys into the playoffs again, or the Super Bowl, his next contract could be even bigger than the one he’s currently asking for - putting Dallas in an even tougher situation than they already are in for the cap. Jones has already used the franchise tag on Prescott as well earlier in his career so the Cowboys can’t simply use that as a stop-gap either. Prescott has since said he’s “definitely confident’ he’ll get the extension he wants with the Cowboys in the future.

A look at the real meaning of the ‘all-in’ statement.

There are a few things you should always keep in mind when trying to figure out what the Dallas Cowboys are really up to. One of the most important is a rule that we should all apply throughout our lives, but that is particularly useful for them: Don’t listen to what they say, watch what they do. We’ve had many examples of that over the years, but few rise to the level of the comments earlier this offseason from Jerry Jones where he used the term “all in.” That turned out to be of no more substance than a morning mist on a hot summer’s day. To an extent, that was unintentional. Listening to or reading Jerry’s comments closely made it pretty clear he was just talking about some key contract negotiations with players like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. It was mostly just a typical convoluted statement from him. But many in the media and the fan base locked in on those two words. Excitement blossomed. Those budding hopes should be thoroughly crushed by now. Stephen Jones threw several orange coolers full of cold water on them, and his father has tried to clarify, although that was with more of his typical ramblings and at no time an admission he may have misspoke. Words are one thing, but now we are seeing signs of how the team is really approaching 2024. Be warned, this is not a happy tale.

If the All-Pro left tackle leaves in free agency, what’s next?

With free agency opening up next week, it is unlikely that Smith will return to Dallas for a 14th season. A meeting at the scouting combine between the organization and his agent has led many to believe Smith will wear a different helmet in the upcoming season. It would seem to leave the Cowboys with a huge vacancy on their offensive line, but this is an eventuality for which the Cowboys have prepared the past two seasons. In 2022, the Cowboys drafted Tyler Smith in the first round and were not shy about calling him the left tackle of the future. When Tyron Smith suffered a hamstring injury so severe that it required surgery, Tyler Smith became the left tackle of the present. As a rookie, Tyler Smith started 16 games at left tackle and one at left guard. He was the first rookie offensive lineman in team history to start a season opener at left tackle. Tyron Smith played right tackle as a rookie in 2011. With Tyron Smith healthy in 2023, the Cowboys moved Tyler Smith to left guard — he started all 14 games he played and was added to the Pro Bowl. When executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked if the team’s preference was to keep Tyler Smith at left guard, Jones said that remains to be seen and then invoked the name of the greatest offensive lineman in team history. “It’s starting to feel like Larry Allen all over again,” Jones said. “The great thing about Tyler is his versatility, he could be a great left tackle too. Larry Allen played one or two years at left tackle and I think he made All-Pro those years too. Tyler’s got that in him. At the end of the day when we’re through massaging it, we’ll have a good spot for him. The great news is we have Tyler Smith. His versatility certainly brings options to the tables as we look at this team moving forward.”

No Dallas Cowboy will receive the team’s 2024 franchise tag.

The organization has, as expected, opted to not utilize the team’s tag this season and, as such, each of their pending 16 unrestricted free agents will indeed hit the open market if no deal is reached with them prior to March 13. When legal tampering gets underway on March 11, each player will be able to take offers from any of the other 31 teams. This offseason marks the first since 2016 in which the Cowboys have decided to not use one, following one being placed on Dez Bryant (2015) and preceding two consecutive uses on DeMarcus Lawrence (2018, 2019). They’ve applied the tag in every single offseason since, including twice to Dak Prescott (2020, 2021) and then to Dalton Schultz (2022) and Tony Pollard (2023). The latter rushed for a second consecutive 1,000-yard season while operating under the tag last year, but head coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged that it didn’t mirror the success or explosiveness from the year prior and, all things considered, there was little to no chance the Cowboys would tag Pollard a second time at a cost of 120% of Pollard’s 2023 salary. That isn’t to say they aren’t interested in negotiating with Pollard or several other names on the aforementioned list of pending free agents — e.g., Tyron Smith, Stephon Gilmore, Jourdan Lewis, Johnathan Hankins, Dorance Armstrong, etc. — but rather to note their aversion to fully guaranteeing a high-end one-year deal that would unnecessarily press against their cap.

The Cowboys actually made a free agent signing on Wednesday, brining back DT Carl Davis who saw some brief action in 2023.

Cowboys re-signed NT Carl Davis, who spent portion of last season on practice squad and was elevated three games when NT Johnathan Hankins was inactive. Davis to compete in camp for a 53-man roster spot. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 7, 2024

