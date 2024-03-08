3 buy-low free agents the Cowboys should target in free agency

March 13, the day free agency and the 2024 NFL new league year starts, is quickly approaching. When that day arrives, we will finally find out whether or not Jerry Jones' "all-in" comment comes to fruition or not. Don’t hold your breath. The Dallas Cowboys will instead try to make some frugal investments in free agency to help bolster the roster.

Today, we are going to take it look at a few buy-low free agents we believe the Cowboys should target via free agency. Each one of these players could potentially be considered starting material, but at the very least would provide much-needed depth at their given positions. On top of that, all of them should be cost-effective.

DT John Jenkins

The Cowboys want to get bigger and better along their defensive line and John Jenkins certainly fits the bill. While he's on the wrong side of 30 - turns 35 July 11 - he proved last season with the Raiders he still has plenty left in the tank. The 6'3", 327-pound DT may not be a significant upgrade over Jonathan Hankins as a one-technique, but he is an upgrade nonetheless. He could be a stopgap option for Mike Zimmer and one Dallas could sign relatively cheaply, similar to the 1-year, $1.3 million deal he signed in Oakland last year.

LB Kenneth Murray

For whatever reason Kenneth Murray never really lived up to his first-round draft status during his time with the Chargers. He showed flashes off and on throughout his four years in L.A., but in the end it wasn't enough for them to pick up his fifth-year option. The 6'2", 241-pound LB out of Oklahoma is someone Dallas showed an interest in back in 2020 and could once again now that he's a free agent. He has the size/skill set Mike Zimmer likes in a MLB and may not be too expensive. If Dallas could get something in the $4-5 million range per year, he would be a very attractive free agent.

RB Gus Edwards

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride. That's a good way to describe Gus Edwards' time in Baltimore. Despite taking advantage of every opportunity that presented itself, Edwards was never really considered RB1 material by the Ravens. The 6'1", 238-pound RB still has a lot of tread on the tires because of that and it could benefit the Cowboys. He's coming off a season in which he rushed for over 800 yards and scored 13 rushing touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. A 1-year, $3.6 million contract could bring him to Dallas.