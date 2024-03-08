Opportunities abound for 2 offensive players in their 3rd season with the Cowboys

Two seasons have come and gone since Peyton Hendershot and Jalen Tolbert began their careers with the Dallas Cowboys. While each showed flashes of ability, they also highlighted areas that need to be improved if they want to level up their game. With a few seasons in the rearview mirror, these players should have the practice and experience to make the most out of their opportunities in 2024.

Peyton Hendershot:

Peyton Hendershot’s first season with the Cowboys was a fun one. The undrafted TE, alongside fellow rookie TE Jake Ferguson, brought a lot of young energy and attitude to the offense, earning themselves many nicknames including “Frick and Frack” coined by Mike McCarthy. The pair even broke a franchise record of two rookie TE’s scoring a TD in the same season. Hendershot ended the season with three touchdowns (two receiving), and half of his total targets resulted in first downs.

After a solid 2022 season, the stage was set for Hendershot, Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, and Sean McKeon to try to step up and fill the shoes left by the departure of Dalton Schultz. Instead of getting the opportunity to build on the successes of the previous season, Hendershot’s progress was cut short when he injured his ankle in September that eventually led him to an IR designation. He was available for just eight games in 2023 and only produced four receptions for 38 yards. In his absence, Ferguson solidified himself as the Cowboys’ TE1 moving forward. However, the TE2 role seems to be a bit more foggy, and the opportunity is there this season for Hendershot to take it over. Although Schoonmaker was a second-round draft pick and showed a lot of value as a run blocker, there is still more to be desired when it comes to the passing game. Compare Schoonmaker’s 53.3% catch percentage to Hendershot’s 68.8% his rookie season with almost the same number of targets and there is a real chance for Hendershot to be able to compete for that number two spot.

The other TEs that are vying for a spot on the roster have their own challenges to deal with. McKeon has danced back and forth from the practice squad in his four seasons with the Cowboys. He was trusted as the next man up once Hendershot was placed on IR, yet his future with the team is still up in the air as he is now a free agent. WR-turned-TE John Stephens Jr. was one of the major standouts in the first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, leading the receivers in catches and yards, highlighted by a 15-yard TD. However, he spent the rest of the season on IR with an ACL tear that he suffered in the following preseason game. Returning from that type of injury is never just a walk in the park.

As for Hendershot, despite returning from IR in Week 14, he underwent ankle surgery shortly after the season ended. His timetable to return suggests that he will not miss any of the offseason programs. That is a good sign for the TE looking to make a bigger impact this season.

Jalen Tolbert:

There was a sizable jump for Jalen Tolbert from year one to year two. In his rookie year, fans were a little let down after the third-round draft pick wasn’t trusted to see much of the field. Only playing in eight games, his most memorable play was one where he didn’t even touch the ball. It was actually a penalty. Tolbert clearly lined up offsides on a play that erased a Tony Pollard run in overtime leading to the eventual loss to the Green Bay Packers. After not being able to contribute as much as one would have hoped, the only way forward for Tolbert was up.

In his second season, Tolbert had made noticeable improvements to his play. He started by making waves during training camp and the preseason games, and carried over that progress to the regular season. He gained more trust from the coaches and Dak Prescott playing in all 17 games and logging 22 catches, 268 yards, and two touchdowns in the regular season. He stepped up to make some big-time catches at crucial points in the first matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and against the Miami Dolphins, keeping the Cowboys in those games until the very end.

In 2024, Tolbert has the chance to make another big leap. Fans were already calling for coaches to give him more targets and get him more involved on offense last season. As Michael Gallup’s run with the Cowboys is likely coming to an end, speculating that he will be a post-June 1st cut, this would free up a large chunk of targets for Tolbert to possibly capitalize on. Gallup was dubbed the contested catch WR, taking those 50/50 balls away from defenders, and Tolbert has proved to have those same qualities. He is in a great position to step up and take on that role for himself and really solidify his place on this offense.