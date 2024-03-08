If the Cowboys only make one big move before the draft, it should be at cornerback

The Cowboys’ roster isn’t lacking for problem areas this offseason. But if there’s one spot that they can’t afford to go into the 2024 NFL Draft without giving some attention, it’s cornerback. Between potential departures and a superstar trying to return from a major injury, Dallas has to make sure they’re not held hostage in April and make at least one significant move at CB now.

Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis are both set to become unrestricted free agents next week. Gilmore started every game in 2023 and Lewis was CB3 for most of the season after Trevon Diggs’ Week 2 injury. If both veterans depart, they’d leave only Diggs and DaRon Bland as proven cornerbacks for next season.

Granted, a ball-hawking combo of Diggs and Bland is all kinds of exciting on paper. But as fun as it sounds, Diggs has to show he’s truly back from the ACL tear before we can be fully confident. He’ll likely start no matter what, but it may take a year before he’s the guy we remember.

What’s more, there’s nobody else on the depth chart who makes you feel comfortable if they ascend to the third spot. Israel Mukuamu’s last flash was in a 2022 playoff game and Eric Scott went from a 2023 camp and preseason darling to a regular-season ghost. And Nahshon Wright, despite being a 2021 third-round pick, has been a non-factor since he arrived.

Re-signing one of the veteran free agents could be the move. Though he turns 34 in September, Gilmore still looked great in moments and was solid overall as the other starter last season. Another one- or two-year deal to run it back with him, which would allow Bland to move back to the slot, could make sense.

Perhaps bringing Lewis, who turns just 29 in August, makes even more. He’d likely be the cheaper of the two unless Gilmore is ready to accept a significant senior discount, and he’s a proficient slot corner. Bland could remain outside and create a true pick-your-poison situation for opposing offenses if Diggs returns to form.

If the Cowboys don’t bring either back, they have to replace one of them in free agency to prepare for the draft. Someone like Kendall Fuller, who also does his best work in the slot, could be a good replacement for Lewis. Or maybe a familiar face in Chidobe Awuzie, who’s been solid for the Bengals in his three years away from Dallas, could return and let Bland move inside.

Whichever route they take, the Cowboys have to do something to avoid going into the draft with an open wound. It’s one thing to still be in need at left tackle; they at least have the Tyler Smith option to get through 2024. Or maybe they wait to add a running back, knowing they can get a starting option outside of the first round.

Cornerback is too important in the modern NFL, and the Cowboys are too thin at it, to wait for the draft. Even if Trevon Diggs comes back better than ever, they’re still at least one man short. Taking that into the draft would make the team’s biggest need far too glaring to the rest of the league and destroy their leverage. And if they don’t find the right fit then, as they failed to do with the Wright and Kelvin Joseph picks recently, it would create a huge weak spot in their 2024 defense.