Cowboys news: Tony Pollard landing spots include returning to Cowboys, going to Texans

Tony Pollard will test free agency this season, but that may bring him right back to Dallas.

Dallas franchise-tagged Pollard for a fully-guaranteed salary of $10.1 million in 2023, but this offseason, the Cowboys will allow him to test the open market. They would like him to return to the team in 2024, albeit for what they deem to be the right price. “Tony had a great year last year. He’s another one of those guys, the type of player you want around,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday, per DallasCowboys.com, at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “But that will ultimately boil down to the business side of things in terms of what we can do for Tony.”... The Cowboys are a natural landing spot for Pollard since he’s played all five seasons of his career in Dallas since they chose him in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Playing with the NFL’s reigning passing touchdowns leader (quarterback Dak Prescott) and the league’s receptions leader in 2023 (wide receiver CeeDee Lamb) creates favorable light boxes for running backs: Only 16% of Dallas’ team rushing attempts came with eight or more defenders in the box near the line scrimmage, the 10th-lowest rate in the NFL. Sounds like a great spot for a running back to call home.

Reports are out that Derrick Henry just purchased a home in Dallas, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he will sign with the Cowboys in free agency.

Derrick Henry has been working out in Dallas. And now there is gossip that he “just bought a house in Dallas!” What’s the truth behind the rumors? First, make no mistake: About the DFW workout? He habitually does this in his NFL offseason, which in no way connects the two-time NFL rushing champ to the Dallas Cowboys. Second: He may have just conducted another transaction in DFW. But he also owns a home here, a $1.6 million, 4,000-square-foot mansion near downtown, in the Bluffview area. So he didn’t “just move here.” In addition to his home in Nashville, he’s also been “here” since the 2022 purchase of his Bluffview pad.

Former Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz didn’t hold back when asked about the culture in Dallas on the Pat McAfee Show.

“The focus is just football, you know what I mean?” Schultz said of playing in Houston. “I’m going back and telling some people about being around the Cowboys practice facility and game day and describing some of the interactions and stuff that you see on a day-to-day basis and it surprises a lot of people. They’re like, ‘Holy crap. That actually happens at a practice facility?’ You think it’s normal, and then you come to a place like this.” What’s an example? “It’s literally a zoo, dude,” Schultz said. “There’s people tapping on the glass trying to get people’s attention while they’re doing power cleans or whatever. It’s different. That’s the brand that they’ve built, that’s what [owner] Jerry Jones likes, that’s the way that they run things and there’s nothing wrong with that. You don’t realize how many eyeballs and how much that can maybe distract in the locker room, just being in the facility until you go somewhere else and you’re like, ‘Holy crap, there’s none of that.’” Earlier this offseason, both Jerry and Stephen Jones insisted that the Cowboys do not have a “culture” problem; but if a former player is comparing your culture unfavorable to that of the Houston Texans, who until last year were a team considered to have one of the worst organizational cultures in the league, that seems like the kind of thing that should ping your radar. Of course, we know that nothing is going to change in Dallas. As Schultz said, Jerry likes the way things work and likes that the Cowboys are the center of attention and often a circus (or a zoo), and so that’s the way they will remain.

America’s Team is no longer considered the “most-hated” according to data from Bet Online.

It’s not too hard to see why many have grown to despise the Cowboys. Their fanbase is without a doubt the largest in the league, as they earned the nickname of “America’s Team” for a reason, and those fans can be very loud at times. As such, they get the most media coverage as well, and overexposure leads to contempt. However, there’s a new challenger to the Cowboys’ title of the most-hated NFL team. According to data from Bet Online, the Kansas City Chiefs have drawn the ire of the most NFL fans recently, not the Cowboys. Bet Online looked at over 120,000 posts on X to determine which team received the most negative comments, and found that the Chiefs came out on top with well over 10,000 such comments. In comparison, the Cowboys received roughly 9,000 negative comments, putting them solidly in second place. Keep in mind that this data is also from before the Super Bowl, so the gap is probably even larger now.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Brandon Loree, David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.