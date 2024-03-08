 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys get under salary cap by converting guard Zack Martin’s contract, clearing $13M in space

The Cowboys created $13M in salary cap space by touching up Zack Martin’s contract.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

As of Friday morning the fine folks at Over The Cap had the Dallas Cowboys just over $10M in the red as far as the salary cap is concerned. That changed rather quickly. It was reported bright and early by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that the Cowboys converted part of guard Zack Martin’s salary and in the process created $13M in salary cap space. Dallas is now in the black.

With the Cowboys now officially under the cap they do not technically have to do anything else although there are obviously a lot of lingering questions. There is the matter of Dak Prescott’s contract and whether or not he is going to receive an extension with the team (current reports are that this might take until August). Doing so could provide additional cap space, as could a restructure, and obviously the more available space that the team can create can allow for more opportunities to re-sign players or bring in free agents.

The legal tampering period opens on Monday at 12pm ET while the new league year officially begins on Wednesday at 4pm ET. Needless to say the Cowboys have a lot of work to do over the weekend to prepare themselves accordingly.

Update: 10:56am ET

As is to be expected around this time of year, prepare for more extensions in short order.

With the “main objective” now accomplished we will see what else the Cowboys take care of.

