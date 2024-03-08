Cowboys awarded two compensatory picks in the upcoming NFL draft

It has been announced the Dallas Cowboys will receive two compensatory picks in this year’s NFL draft.

The #Cowboys have officially been awarded two compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft:



5th:

39-173rd overall



6th:

41-216th overall — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 8, 2024

The league announced the compensatory picks on Friday and Dallas was awarded two extra picks with a fifth-round selection (pick 173) and a sixth round selection (pick 216), meaning their total number of draft picks in 2024 is now at seven.

The respective picks were awarded due to the team losing Connor McGovern and Dalton Schultz in free agency of 2023. The Cowboys were one of nine teams awarded multiple comp picks this year. Due to the team being so frugal during free agency, the Cowboys often get their rewards in comp picks and this year that strategy has worked again.

Note from the NFL: The #Cowboys, #Packers and #Jaguars also qualified for a compensatory selection under the net loss formula but will not receive that pick because the final numerical value of the CFA who was lost ranked 33rd or lower. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2024

Last year, the Dallas Cowboys spent fifth- and sixth-round picks on Asim Richards, Eric Scott and Deuce Vaughn. But in 2022 they found real stars with those mid-Day 3 picks, selecting DaRon Bland and Damone Clark (Clark’s pick was made with that year’s compensatory pick). Both players had a major role on the defense last year that ranked in the top five.