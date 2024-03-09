Cowboys draft 2024: RB Trey Benson could be a Day 2 steal

The Dallas Cowboys decided not to use the franchise tag on any players this offseason. Running back Tony Pollard may be willing to return on a hometown discount, but he'll test the free agent market anyway, and so will Rico Dowdle. This puts the Cowboys in need of a running back, and they'll surely look at some of the names that are available in free agency, but there's one they could snag on Day 2 of the NFL Draft that could have an immediate impact.

Trey Benson began his collegiate career at Oregon. However, after missing the 2020 season with a torn ACL and getting just six carries a year later, he transferred to Florida State. Benson racked up back-to-back seasons of over 900 yards and had 23 rushing touchdowns (14 in 2023) and earned consecutive second-team All-ACC hours. When the NFL combine took place last week, the Cowboys has an informal meeting with Benson, and it's not hard to see why.

One of the traits that makes Benson so appealing is something the Cowboys need at running back, especially if Pollard doesn't return, and that's explosiveness. Benson has the burst and acceleration to hit holes, and then he finds another gear once he's in the open while running downhill. This led to 54 runs of over 10 yards over the last two seasons and a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash, a very good number coupled with his size.

Trey Benson -- tied for 12th-fastest player in ALL of college football last year -- clocks an official 4.39-second 40-yard dash.



That FSU coaching staff got these 'Noles ready for the #NFLCombine

Then there’s the physicality in which he runs in between the tackles at 6’0 and 216 pounds. Benson is a very violent runner, and he racked up 124 missed tackles during his time in Tallahassee. So, most of the time defenders can’t get a hold of Benson, but even when they do, he’s very hard to bring down. He has the ability to absorb contact and keep his balance, and that can lead to a lot of first downs and controlling the clock. He finished with 1,254 rushing yards after contact per Pro Football Focus.

Another aspect about Benson that makes him an attractive prospect is his vision. He's very patient with the football, and once he sees a hole, he hits it with no hesitation or wasted movements. Benson racked up 119 carries in zone scheme and 196 in gap concepts, so he's versatile in different types of blocking schemes.

Trey Benson eats up free space quickly, give him a lane and he'll get you 20 yards with ease

Trey Benson with a 90th percentile weight adjusted forty. 4.39 and 216. Fun prospect.

Big, fast, and physical are perfect words to describe Benson. He makes for an exciting Day 2 prospect for a team that needs running back help.