State of the Cowboys roster: Offensive backfield and specialists

With the opening of free agency on Wednesday and the NFL draft coming late next month, roster building is about to begin in earnest for the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the league. There is a seemingly endless flow of articles about draft prospects, always so important for the team, and available free agents, which, well, not so much. But you can’t figure out how to get to your destination unless you know where you begin.

This is the first of a series of articles breaking down who is on the roster now, what their role is likely to be this year, and what decisions the team may have to make. For those who want a quick reference to see the players involved, Ourlads has kept its Cowboys depth chart up to date, and also conveniently shows the players who will become free agents when free agency and the new league year begin.

Quarterback

Starter: Dak Prescott

Backups: Cooper Rush, Trey Lance

At first glance, there is nothing to do here. QB1 is blatantly obvious, and while there will be some appetite for a competition to be his primary backup, that would play out in training camp and the preseason games.

The fallacy of that is probably just as easy to see. The biggest decision facing the team is what to do about Prescott’s contract. Do they go ahead and get a huge extension done, just restructure it for some needed cap space, or let things stay the way they are and clear his rather massive cap hit from the books this year and start with a clean sheet?

There is certainly a logical argument to be made to get the extension done now. As recent history has shown us, putting things off until deadlines tends to wind up costing the team more in both real dollars and cap space. It also seems very foolhardy to let him go into free agency next year and invite a huge bidding war for his talents. However, learning from the lessons of the past is not exactly a strong suit for the ownership. Word is that they may not be looking to start talking with Prescott and his representation until August. Dallas is the most watched franchise in the NFL. That is not just the games. It is the almost unending drama, mostly self-inflicted, that surrounds the team. Expect more of the same.

Even the backup situation could change, according to a rumor Rich Eisen related. He heard that the Minnesota Vikings might be willing to send a day two pick to the Cowboys for Trey Lance. It’s just a rumor, but getting even a third-round selection for a player that cost the team a fourth-round pick while also freeing up some more cap space would be a win, and with Cooper Rush still on the team, would carry no appreciable risk.

Nothing is ever really that simple in Dallas.

Running backs/fullback

Starter: To be determined

Under contract: Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn, Snoop Connor, Hunter Luepke

Davis has the inside track on becoming the new starter from this group, but running back has become one of the most replaceable positions in the NFL. The running game is highly dependent on scheme and blocking. Even in the later stages of free agency and on day three of the draft, capable runners are available. If the team places more value on the position, there are certainly viable options on day two of the draft.

There may be another way the Cowboys could go. They did not use the franchise tag on Tony Pollard, which was the right decision. But reports have emerged that Pollard is willing to return at something of a discount. It would probably have to be a hefty one. If the market for him in free agency is weak, this might happen. Do not expect them to be willing to pay much, however.

Vaughn did not have a very impressive rookie year. Given his size, he does not seem a viable candidate to be the workhorse back who also has to be a good pass protector. The hope is that he can start to show something as a change of pace back. He is going to have to show more this year to be a significant part of the plan.

Connor played in 2022 for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but only had 12 carries for 42 yards and one touchdown in eight games. He spent 2023 on the Jacksonville practice squad, but they did not attempt to bring him back and Dallas picked him up. I kind of hope he sticks around just for his nickname.

Mike McCarthy values the fullback position and Luepke is both capable and cheap. He has shown flashes as a short-yardage back as well as a blocker, although one notable fumble marred his 2023 season, even if it may not have been entirely his fault. Still, he will be around.

Specialists

Punter: Bryan Anger

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey

Long snapper: Vacant

There is little reason to bring in any competition for Anger or Aubrey. The former continues to be one of the better punters in the league, and Aubrey had a remarkably successful debut in the NFL. As for long snapper, it may be even more easy to fill than running back, and there is a good chance they will re-sign Trent Sieg. Long snappers almost always play for the veteran minimum. Dallas has gone the route of signing their LS to a succession of one-year deals before with L.P. Ladouceur’s long career with the team.

Those are the players on hand and the decisions the team has to make at these positions. These are fairly simple outside that looming negotiation with Prescott. As we progress through the positions, things will get much more complicated.