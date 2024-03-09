Cowboys draft 2024: OT Troy Fautanu scouting report

We continue our 2024 NFL Draft review of draft prospects that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we are looking at offensive tackle Troy Fautanu from Washington.

Troy Fautanu

OT

Washington Huskies

rJunior

4-star recruit

6’4”

317 lbs

Hands- 9 1/2”

Arm Length- 34 1/2”

Troy Fautanu is a top tier NFL prospect @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/A7zcxsyqFF — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 20, 2024

History:

Troy Fautanu was a dual-sport athlete in high school playing both football and volleyball. He was awarded a four-star rating by 247 Sports and was ranked the 12th-best guard nationally. He received 19 offers before opting to enroll with Washington and begin playing in 2019.

Fautanu redshirted his first year, then as a freshman in 2020 he played just 35 snaps (11 of those on offense).

In 2021, Fautanu saw an uptick in snaps, playing 201 snaps on offense. He was still playing mostly in rotation on the line for the Huskies, but he did earn three starts. On 101 passing snaps, Fautanu allowed five total pressures and one sack.

In his 2022 season, Fautanu got the starting job at left tackle for Washington. He played in all 13 games, playing a total of 949 snaps. On 608 passing snaps, Fautanu allowed only 15 pressures and stayed clean by allowing zero sacks. He did lead the team, however, in penalties with a total of eight flags.

In 2023, Fautanu continued his role as starting left tackle for Washington. He started in all 15 games, which included the playoffs and National Championship. On 623 passing snaps, he allowed 23 pressures and two sacks. He also got his penalty count down from the previous year to just six.

#Washington LT Troy Fautanu (#55) not only moving well in space, pancakes his man as well! Love the ferocity he plays with. pic.twitter.com/f4mjUTdYX3 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 9, 2024

2023 Statistics:

993 Total snaps

623 Passing snaps

23 Pressures Allowed

2 Sacks Allowed

6 Penalties

NFL Combine/Pro Day:

10-Yard Split- 1.71s (96%)

40-Yard Time- 5.01s (93%)

Vert- 32.5” (94%)

Broad- 113”(94%)

Awards:

Third-team All-American (2023)

First-team All-Pac-12 (2023)

Second-team All-Pac-12 (2022)

Scorecard:

Overall- 92.8/100

Pass Blocking- 88/100

Run Blocking- 74/100

Discipline- 85/100

Speed- 95/100

Strength-93/100

Acceleration- 94/100

Agility- 93/100

THE GOOD:

Elite levels of athleticism and explosiveness

Cleans out defenders with ease when on the move and on pulls

Very powerful punch and solid hands

For a player of his size, Fautanu displays brilliant agility

Mirrors better than nearly every linemen in this year’s draft

His agility and flexibility is seen most with his pad level. At the point of attack his pad height and knee bend is text book

Played both on the left and right, as well as at guard. Huge versatility as a player

Measurable testing at the combine proves he has the arm length to play tackle and meets the minimum threshold

THE BAD:

Inconsistent with his body angle and position. This allows defenders to cross his face easily

Looks too often to go for the homerun play rather than set the defender up. Seen most often with his punch, as though he’s going for the knockout early in the first round

Plays hectic on every play. This can cause him to play off-balance

Run blocking needs more coaching

THE FIT:

Troy Fautanu is one of the safest first-round prospects in this year’s draft. He has a proven track record of high-level play over a two season period and has a good record of health coming out of college. There’s very little in terms of coaching issues to get him up to speed in the NFL, meaning his curve is extremely shallow.

That being said, Fautanu is far from perfect. He does need some work on his run blocking which lacks technique and he needs to settle down on plays. The issues are far from huge and seeing the type of player Fautanu progressed to become in college, it’s safe to say he takes to coaching very well.

There was a lot of talk of Fautanu projecting as a guard in the NFL, and he does look to be a good fit at the position at the next level. But the combine proved he was a fit to play offensive tackle and met all the thresholds. That means he has huge versatility in terms of position flex which will raise his stock. Provided Fautanu isn’t met with any motor setbacks, he should be a starter immediately.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Fautanu had a formal interview with Dallas.

Troy Fautanu shuffling his way to the top 20. Can’t imagine he gets past the stretch of Seahawks, Jaguars, Bengals and Rams pic.twitter.com/2DQZQ3U433 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 3, 2024

COMPARISON:-

Rashawn Slater, L.A. Chargers

GRADE:

Late first-round grade

CONSENSUS RANKING:

24th

(Consensus ranking based on the average ranking from 90 major scoring services)