Cowboys 2024 Draft: Full list of all draft picks following compensatory distribution

Here are all of the picks that the Dallas Cowboys have in the 2024 NFL Draft.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

On Friday, the NFL released the list of 2024 compensatory picks and we can now take an official look at the crop of selections that the Dallas Cowboys have to work with. Here are all seven picks that the Dallas Cowboys have in the 2024 NFL Draft.

There are two compensatory selections that the Cowboys were awarded based on free agent activity from a year ago. Those picks are in the fifth and sixth rounds.

Dallas traded their fourth-round draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers in the Trey Lance deal which is why they do not have a selection in that round. It is going to be a long wait between the third and fifth round as a result of that.

Picking up two extra Day 3 picks will certainly help there though, and in the new world (it’s been a minute already) where comp picks can be traded you never know if the Cowboys will decide to move up.

