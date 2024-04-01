2024 NFL Draft: 3 under-the-radar prospects to keep an eye on for the Cowboys

We are now within a month until the big event of the offseason gets underway, the 2024 NFL Draft. By now we've seen certain prospects linked to the Cowboys on numerous occasions, but if past history is any indication we also know Jerry Jones and Co. have a way of throwing us a curveball by drafting someone that wasn’t really linked to them.

Today, we are going to share a few of the under-the-radar prospects the Cowboys have shown at least a little bit of interest in so far throughout the draft process, even if it was considered minimal at best. The three players listed below all fit into the criteria of Dallas' roster "needs" and fall within the target area of where they currently hold a draft pick.

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue

Keep a close watchful eye on RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. for the Cowboys. He's not a name that has been linked to them with any kind of regularity throughout the draft process so far, but that doesn't mean they haven't shown an interest in him. In fact, not only did they have an informal meeting with him at the combine, but Dallas' RB coaches were in attendance at his Pro Day as well.

Based on his film and athletic scoring alone, it's easy to see why the Cowboys have shown interest in the former Purdue running back. At 5'11", 209-pounds, he offers good size for the position and his background as a former wide receiver is a bonus as well. He offers three-down potential at the next level and could provide similar production to what Tony Pollard provided during his time in Dallas.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is a RB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.77 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 42 out of 1804 RB from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/OYXrKqpoXz pic.twitter.com/kDruVS8bD9 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 26, 2024

WR Javon Baker, UCF

The Cowboys met with numerous wide receivers at the scouting combine, one of whom was former Alabama and UCF WR Javon Baker. It's unknown as of right now if there are any other meetings scheduled to take place, but Baker remains a WR prospect we should all keep an eye on for the Cowboys based on his skill set and where he is expected to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Baker (6'1", 202) was a five-star recruit out of high school. He originally started his collegiate career at Alabama before transferring to UCF in 2022 and immediately becoming a key piece in the passing game. Baker is a nuanced route-runner with a large catch radius and has excellent the ball tracking ability. He is a threat at all three levels on the field and has a natural feel/instincts to create separation.

OT/G Brandon Coleman, TCU

Brandon Coleman is a local prospect, and it’s rumored that he will have a Top 30 visit with the Cowboys. If Coleman is one of the Cowboys’ league-allotted 30 pre-draft visitors in itself should tell us all we need to know about their interest in him. They've been known to target these players on "draft day", making Coleman someone he definitely want to keep an eye on.

The 6'4", 313-pound former TCU offensive lineman played both tackle and guard during college and has the mental makeup to play either position at the next level. He was one of Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" - citing a 35" vertical and a 600-pound squat - and pretty much backed up those numbers with his athletic testing at the combine. His athleticism and position flex could be exactly what the Cowboys are looking for the left side of their OL.